Starbucks : to Enhance Industry-Leading Starbucks Rewards Loyalty Program

SEATTLE - Today, Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) announced a suite of enhancements coming to its rapidly-growing Starbucks® Rewards™ loyalty program, bringing more than 16 million members flexibility and choice when redeeming Stars at Starbucks® stores. Beginning April 16, all members will be able to earn and redeem Stars for Rewards immediately after joining the program, bringing instant value to its growing fanbase. Members will continue to earn 2 Stars for every $1 spent when using a registered Starbucks Card for eligible purchases at Starbucks stores.

The industry-leading Starbucks Rewards program - introduced in 2009 - continues to surge in popularity. Membership has more than 25% over the past two years alone, climbing to 16 million active members as of December 2018, a 14% increase over the prior year. Starbucks Rewards transactions accounted for 40% of tender in U.S. company-operated stores in the same time frame.

"Since introducing Starbucks Rewards ten years ago, we've experienced tremendous growth and continued to evolve the program to meet the changing needs and purchase patterns of our customers," said Matthew Ryan, Starbucks chief marketing officer. "These new updates put choice in the hands of our customers and a personal touch they can only get from Starbucks."

Program updates, effective April 16 include:

Easier and Faster: All Starbucks Rewards members earn Stars toward free Rewards from the day they join, bringing immediate value to customers. This change means members can earn enough Stars to redeem a Reward in as few as 2-3 visits.

More Choices: A new, tiered1 Rewards structure will replace the current single option at participating Starbucks locations, offering customers more ways than ever to use their Stars toward free items:

25 Stars: Extra Espresso Shot, Dairy Substitute or Additional Flavor 50 Stars: Brewed Hot Coffee, Hot Tea or select Bakery Items 150 Stars: Handcrafted Drink, Hot Breakfast or Yogurt Parfaits 200 Stars: Lunch Sandwich, Protein Box or Salad 2 400 Stars: Select Merchandise or Packaged Coffee

No Star Expiration for Chase Credit/Debit Cardholders: Stars earned by Starbucks Rewards Visa Credit and Prepaid members will no longer expire3

These enhancements build on existing program benefits that will remain available to all members. In addition to earning 2 Stars for every $1 spent in Starbucks stores, members enjoy free brewed hot coffee & tea refills, a free birthday treat4 and exclusive personalized offers along with dozens of additional opportunities to earn Bonus Stars through monthly Double Star Days and more.

For more information about Starbucks Rewards, please visit us here.

1 Tiered Rewards available at participating locations only.

2 Lunch Sandwich, Protein Box or Salad can be redeemed for 250 Stars in Canada

3 Under the Starbucks Rewards Program, Stars earned do not expire as long as the member's Starbucks® Rewards Visa® Prepaid Card or Starbucks® Rewards Visa® Credit Card account is open. If the member's Starbucks® Rewards Visa® Prepaid Card account or Starbucks® Rewards Visa® Credit Card account is closed for any reason, Stars will expire six (6) months from the calendar month in which the account was closed.

4 To qualify for the Birthday Reward, a member must have made at least one Star-earning transaction using the member's registered Starbucks Card.