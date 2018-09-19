Log in
STARBUCKS CORPORATION (SBUX)
Starbucks : to Host Investor Day on December 13, 2018

09/19/2018 | 11:03pm CEST

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) will host its Investor Day on Thursday, December 13, 2018 in New York City. (Please note: the date has changed from what was previously announced.) The event will feature presentations and a question-and-answer session with members of the company’s senior leadership team. Presentations are scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET and the event is expected to conclude at approximately 5:00 p.m. ET.

The event will be webcast, including closed captioning, and may be accessed on the company’s website: http://investor.starbucks.com. A replay of the webcast and slides shown during the presentations will also be available on the company’s website.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with stores around the globe, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at news.starbucks.com or www.starbucks.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 24 709 M
EBIT 2018 4 358 M
Net income 2018 4 343 M
Debt 2018 4 254 M
Yield 2018 2,29%
P/E ratio 2018 17,29
P/E ratio 2019 20,88
EV / Sales 2018 3,18x
EV / Sales 2019 3,15x
Capitalization 74 295 M
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 57,7 $
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rosalind Gates Brewer Group President, COO & Director
Myron E. Ullman Chairman
Scott Maw Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Gerri Martin-Flickinger Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-4.11%73 620
COMPASS GROUP PLC1.78%34 203
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC-0.49%27 077
SODEXO-17.64%15 725
DARDEN RESTAURANTS23.83%14 638
WHITBREAD18.03%11 331
