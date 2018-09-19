Starbucks : to Host Investor Day on December 13, 2018

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) will host its Investor Day on
Thursday, December 13, 2018 in New York City. (Please note: the date
has changed from what was previously announced.) The event will
feature presentations and a question-and-answer session with members of
the company’s senior leadership team. Presentations are scheduled to
begin at 1:00 p.m. ET and the event is expected to conclude at
approximately 5:00 p.m. ET.
The event will be webcast, including closed captioning, and may be
accessed on the company’s website: http://investor.starbucks.com.
A replay of the webcast and slides shown during the presentations will
also be available on the company’s website.
About Starbucks
Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically
sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with
stores around the globe, the company is the premier roaster and retailer
of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to
excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks
Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in
the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at news.starbucks.com
or www.starbucks.com.
