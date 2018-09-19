Starbucks : to Host Investor Day on December 13, 2018

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) will host its Investor Day on Thursday, December 13, 2018 in New York City. (Please note: the date has changed from what was previously announced.) The event will feature presentations and a question-and-answer session with members of the company’s senior leadership team. Presentations are scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET and the event is expected to conclude at approximately 5:00 p.m. ET.

The event will be webcast, including closed captioning, and may be accessed on the company’s website: http://investor.starbucks.com. A replay of the webcast and slides shown during the presentations will also be available on the company’s website.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with stores around the globe, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at news.starbucks.com or www.starbucks.com.

