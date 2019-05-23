Starbucks : to Participate in Piper Jaffray's 39th Annual Consumer Marketplace Conference

Starbucks Corporation (Nasdaq: SBUX) today announced that the company will participate at Piper Jaffray’s 39th Annual Consumer Marketplace Conference in New York on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 9 a.m. ET.

The event will be webcast and can be accessed on the company’s website: http://investor.starbucks.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website through Friday, July 5, 2019.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with over 30,000 stores around the globe, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at http://news.starbucks.com or www.starbucks.com.

