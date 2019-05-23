Starbucks : to Participate in Piper Jaffray's 39th Annual Consumer Marketplace Conference

Starbucks Corporation (Nasdaq: SBUX) today announced that the company
will participate at Piper Jaffray’s 39th Annual Consumer
Marketplace Conference in New York on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 9 a.m.
ET.
The event will be webcast and can be accessed on the company’s website: http://investor.starbucks.com.
A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website
through Friday, July 5, 2019.
About Starbucks
Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically
sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with
over 30,000 stores around the globe, the company is the premier roaster
and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering
commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks
Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in
the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at http://news.starbucks.com or www.starbucks.com.
