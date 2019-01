Starbucks : tops sales, earnings estimates as newer menus click

Results for the final three months of 2018 showed that the Seattle-headquartered company's sales at established cafes in both the United States and China, its top two markets, topped analysts' estimates thanks to the popularity of newer beverages.

Its most recent holiday-themed menus included popular items such as Gingerbread and Juniper lattes, while its Draft Nitro cold brew, launched in 2016 with the aim of creating a beer-like experience, has been credited with pulling in customers during slow afternoons.

The company has also teamed up with food delivery services in China to help boost sales.

Globally, Starbucks' same-restaurant sales rose 4 percent in the three months ended Dec. 30, exceeding analysts' average estimate of a 2.8 percent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total net revenue climbed to $6.63 billion (£5.08 billion) from $6.07 billion.

Quarterly net earnings attributable to Starbucks fell to $760.6 million from $2.25 billion a year earlier, reflecting nearly $1.8 billion in gains last year from acquisitions and the sale of some businesses.

