Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Starbucks Corporation    SBUX

STARBUCKS CORPORATION (SBUX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Starbucks : tops sales, earnings estimates as newer menus click

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 04:37pm EST
FILE PHOTO - People walk past a Starbucks store in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Starbucks Corp topped Wall Street forecasts for quarterly sales and earnings, as rejigged menus and heavy promotions helped attract customers to its cafes, driving its shares 4 percent higher on Thursday.

Results for the final three months of 2018 showed that the Seattle-headquartered company's sales at established cafes in both the United States and China, its top two markets, topped analysts' estimates thanks to the popularity of newer beverages.

Its most recent holiday-themed menus included popular items such as Gingerbread and Juniper lattes, while its Draft Nitro cold brew, launched in 2016 with the aim of creating a beer-like experience, has been credited with pulling in customers during slow afternoons.

The company has also teamed up with food delivery services in China to help boost sales.

Globally, Starbucks' same-restaurant sales rose 4 percent in the three months ended Dec. 30, exceeding analysts' average estimate of a 2.8 percent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total net revenue climbed to $6.63 billion from $6.07 billion.

Quarterly net earnings attributable to Starbucks fell to $760.6 million from $2.25 billion a year earlier, reflecting nearly $1.8 billion in gains last year from acquisitions and the sale of some businesses.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STARBUCKS CORPORATION
04:39pSTARBUCKS : tops sales, earnings estimates as newer menus click
RE
04:37pSTARBUCKS : tops sales, earnings estimates as newer menus click
RE
04:25pSTARBUCKS : posts better-than-expected profit in fiscal 1Q
AQ
04:19pSTARBUCKS : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:15pSTARBUCKS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
04:06pSTARBUCKS : Reports Q1 Fiscal 2019 Results
BU
01/23STARBUCKS : Pithy New Book Guides Millennials on Living a Starbucks Lifestyle on..
AQ
01/22MARKET SNAPSHOT: On Trade, China's Private-equity King Is 'hopeful For The Be..
DJ
01/22STARBUCKS : Expanding U.S. Delivery Service With Uber Eats
DJ
01/22STARBUCKS : “Starbucks Delivers” Expands in U.S., Powered by Uber Ea..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 26 122 M
EBIT 2019 4 614 M
Net income 2019 3 294 M
Debt 2019 5 914 M
Yield 2019 2,23%
P/E ratio 2019 25,75
P/E ratio 2020 22,29
EV / Sales 2019 3,38x
EV / Sales 2020 3,31x
Capitalization 82 413 M
Chart STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Starbucks Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 68,4 $
Spread / Average Target 3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Myron E. Ullman Chairman
Rosalind Gates Brewer COO, Director & Group President-Americas
Leo Tsoi Chief Operating Officer
Patrick J. Grismer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION1.54%82 413
COMPASS GROUP PLC-1.55%33 662
SODEXO5.34%15 819
DARDEN RESTAURANTS8.24%13 350
WHITBREAD7.10%11 640
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION--.--%6 525
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.