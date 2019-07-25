Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Starbucks Corporation    SBUX

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Starbucks : traffic surges, posts best sales growth in three years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 06:44pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Starbucks sign is show on one of the companies stores in Los Angeles, California

(Reuters) - Starbucks Corp attracted more customers in the latest quarter on an expanded line up of beverages and food offerings in the United States and China, leading the coffee chain to raise its fiscal 2019 profit forecast.

Shares of the company rose nearly 6% to $96.40 (£77.4) after the bell and were on track to hit a record high, after the world's largest coffee chain posted its biggest same-store sales growth in three years.

Starbucks has been trying to make its menu more appealing by adding new beverages such as the Dragon drink and Cocoa Cloud Macchiato, while also expanding the delivery side of its business with new partnerships.

The added food options and Nitro Cold brew, a rich coffee that has a foamy texture like beer, lured more customers to stores during lunch hours, which is typically the slowest time of the day, the company said.

Those efforts led to a 3% growth in traffic in the second quarter.

"(Traffic is) an area where Starbucks has struggled," Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough said. "A lot of investors were asking: 'When are you going to see a traffic increase?' ... This is a nice quarter on that standpoint."

The in-store traffic trend was encouraging as Starbucks and other restaurants had been raising prices to buffer bottom lines as more customers increasingly use mobile apps to order food and beverages.

The company has also been investing heavily in China by opening new stores and expanding delivery to cater to increased demand for on-the-go coffee.

Same-store sales rose 5% in China and the Asia-Pacific region, beating analysts' estimates of a 3.45% growth, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. In Americas, same-store sales surged 7%, above estimates of a 4.43% gain.

The company is now expecting same-store sales near the top end of its fiscal 2019 forecast of 3% to 4% growth and raised its earnings forecast to between $2.80 and $2.82 per share.

Total net revenue for the third quarter rose 8.1% to $6.82 billion. The company earned 78 cents per share.

Analysts had forecast a profit of 72 cents per share and revenue of $6.68 billion.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Anil D'Silva)

By Nivedita Balu

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STARBUCKS CORPORATION
06:44pSTARBUCKS : traffic surges, posts best sales growth in three years
RE
05:34pStarbucks Boosts Sales With Help From New Drinks, Store Upgrades -- Update
DJ
05:17pStarbucks Boosts Sales With Help From New Drinks, Store Upgrades
DJ
05:12pSTARBUCKS : beats Q3 forecasts, raises full-year guidance
AQ
04:31pSTARBUCKS : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:17pSTARBUCKS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
04:12pSTARBUCKS : Reports Q3 Fiscal 2019 Results
BU
12:41pJOLLIBEE FOODS : Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf coming after Starbucks, Luckin in Asia?
AQ
09:39aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Advent, Nissan, Worldline, Softbank
07/24STARBUCKS : Thinking about trading options or stock in Amazon, Facebook, Intel, ..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 26 219 M
EBIT 2019 4 444 M
Net income 2019 3 103 M
Debt 2019 7 788 M
Yield 2019 1,63%
P/E ratio 2019 36,3x
P/E ratio 2020 30,0x
EV / Sales2019 4,50x
EV / Sales2020 4,20x
Capitalization 110 B
Chart STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Starbucks Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 84,26  $
Last Close Price 90,98  $
Spread / Highest target 9,91%
Spread / Average Target -7,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Myron E. Ullman Chairman
Rosalind Gates Brewer COO, Director & Group President-Americas
Leo Tsoi Chief Operating Officer
Patrick J. Grismer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION39.92%109 795
COMPASS GROUP PLC (ADR)17.68%38 934
COMPASS GROUP PLC19.06%38 934
SODEXO13.74%16 529
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.25.34%15 292
WHITBREAD-2.60%7 421
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group