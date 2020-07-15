Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Starbucks Corporation    SBUX

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Walmart becomes biggest company to mandate customers wear masks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/15/2020 | 12:20pm EDT

July 15 (Reuters) - Shoppers at Walmart Inc stores will have to wear face coverings, the world's largest retailer said on Wednesday, mandating what is widely seen as an effective measure to control the spread of the new coronavirus.

As coronavirus infections spike in many states across the country, face masks have become the leading recommendation from health experts and government officials looking to control the pandemic, while reopening the economy.

Walmart said about 65% of its over 5,000 U.S. stores, including its wholesale Sam's Club outlets, are located in areas where there is already some form of government mandate on face coverings. Its new policy will now apply to all stores starting Monday.

Trade group National Retail Federation (NRF) on Wednesday pushed for retailers to adopt a nationwide policy that requires customers to wear masks, and hoped Walmart's decision would galvanize other companies to take similar action.

Best Buy Co Inc and Starbucks Corp have already mandated face masks at their U.S. outlets.

While many retailers have recommended masks for months, they were hesitant to make it a requirement, for fear of antagonizing shoppers, with numerous videos posted online on confrontations between customers and employees.

But with more than 136,000 COVID-19 related deaths in the United States and some states at risk of going back into lockdown, the ground has shifted.

"Shopping in a store is a privilege, not a right. If a customer refuses to adhere to store policies, they are putting employees and other customers at undue risk," the NRF said.

Walmart said employees stationed at the entrance of its own and Sam's Club stores will remind customers of its new policy. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEST BUY CO., INC 0.65% 87.58 Delayed Quote.-1.04%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 2.56% 74.76 Delayed Quote.-17.37%
WALMART INC. 0.25% 132.41 Delayed Quote.11.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STARBUCKS CORPORATION
12:20pWalmart becomes biggest company to mandate customers wear masks
RE
11:26aWalmart to Require Face Masks in All U.S. Stores Starting July 20
DJ
10:51aDACONA SMITH : Walmart to Require Face Coverings Inside Stores
DJ
10:47aJ.M. Smucker kicks off sales of traceable coffee in U.S., Canada
RE
08:43aApple Wins Major Tax Battle Against EU -- 3rd Update
DJ
07:30aApple Wins Major Tax Battle Against EU--2nd Update
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:43aAPPLE : Blow for EU as Apple wins fight against $15 billion tax order
RE
05:41aApple Wins Major Tax Battle Against EU--Update
DJ
02:48aGroup Invests in Oat-Milk Firm -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 23 244 M - -
Net income 2020 747 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 960 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 113x
Yield 2020 2,28%
Capitalization 84 956 M 84 956 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 346 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Starbucks Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 80,83 $
Last Close Price 72,73 $
Spread / Highest target 37,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin R. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Myron E. Ullman Chairman
Rosalind Gates Brewer COO, Director & Group President-Americas
Patrick J. Grismer Chief Financial Officer
Gerri Martin-Flickinger Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-17.37%84 956
COMPASS GROUP PLC-41.72%24 627
SODEXO-41.45%10 268
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-33.13%9 472
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION-36.94%3 131
PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.44.07%2 954
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group