Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Starcore International Mines Ltd.    SAM   CA85525T2020

STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD.

(SAM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/13 01:16:43 pm
0.095 CAD   +5.56%
08:50aStarcore Announces 4th Quarter Production Results
NE
05/11Starcore Upgrades to the OTCQB Under Symbol "SHVLF"
NE
03/16Starcore Reports Q3 Results
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Starcore Announces 4th Quarter Production Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 08:50am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2020) -  Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) ("Starcore" or the "Company") announces production results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 / 2020, ended April 30, 2020, at its San Martin Mine ("San Martin") in Queretaro, Mexico.

"We are continuing as planned to mine profitable ounces and focus on strict cost controls. Despite the lower than planned gold and silver grades during this quarter, new exploration has discovered better grades that we expect to reach by drifting in the next quarters," reported Salvador Garcia, Chief Operating Officer of the company.

San Martin Production Q4 2019 Q3 2019Q/Q Change YTD 2019 YTD 2018Y/Y Change
Ore Milled (Tonnes)56,59658,316-3%229,830301,912-24%
Gold Equivalent Ounces2,9253,425-15%13,11216,393-20%
Gold Grade (Grams/Ton)1.651.84-10%1.821.6212%
Silver Grade (Grams/Ton)25.3230.06-16%30.4939.24-22%
Gold Recovery (%)88.7290.09-2%87.6786.242%
Silver Recovery (%)55.7750.9310%54.3658.47-7%
Gold: Silver Ratio102.5986.32
90.2882.48

 

Salvador Garcia, P. Eng., a director of the Company and Chief Operating Officer, is the Company's qualified person on the project as required under NI 43-101 and has prepared the technical information contained in this press release.

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. This base of producing assets is complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America. The company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

ON BEHALF OF STARCORE INTERNATIONAL
MINES LTD.

Signed "Robert Eadie"
Robert Eadie, President & Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

EVAN EADIE
Investor Relations
Telephone: (604) 602-4935 x 230
Toll Free: 1-866-602-4935
Email: eeadie@starcore.com

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed, nor does it accept responsibility
for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55817


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MIN
08:50aStarcore Announces 4th Quarter Production Results
NE
05/11Starcore Upgrades to the OTCQB Under Symbol "SHVLF"
NE
03/16Starcore Reports Q3 Results
NE
03/16STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES : Reports Q3 Results
EQ
02/20STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES : Announces 3rd Quarter Production Results
AQ
02/18STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES : Announces 3rd Quarter Production Results
EQ
02/18Starcore Announces 3rd Quarter Production Results
NE
02/05STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES : Commences 3000m Drilling Program on the Santa Ele..
EQ
02/05Starcore Commences 3000m Drilling Program on the Santa Elena Target
NE
01/13STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES : Stakes New Claims at the San Martin Property, Mex..
EQ
More news
Chart STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Starcore International Mines Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Eadie Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Salvador Garcia Ledezma Chief Operating Officer & Non-Independent Director
Gary Vittorio Arca Chief Financial Officer & Non-Independent Director
Kenneth Sumanik Independent Director
Cory H. Kent Secretary & Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD.5.88%3
BHP GROUP2.68%93 800
RIO TINTO PLC-17.16%76 889
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-36.60%20 786
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-5.21%15 752
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC37.45%9 475
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group