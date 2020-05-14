Starcore Announces 4th Quarter Production Results

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2020) - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) ("Starcore" or the "Company") announces production results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 / 2020, ended April 30, 2020, at its San Martin Mine ("San Martin") in Queretaro, Mexico.

"We are continuing as planned to mine profitable ounces and focus on strict cost controls. Despite the lower than planned gold and silver grades during this quarter, new exploration has discovered better grades that we expect to reach by drifting in the next quarters," reported Salvador Garcia, Chief Operating Officer of the company.

San Martin Production Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q/Q Change YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Y/Y Change Ore Milled (Tonnes) 56,596 58,316 -3% 229,830 301,912 -24% Gold Equivalent Ounces 2,925 3,425 -15% 13,112 16,393 -20% Gold Grade (Grams/Ton) 1.65 1.84 -10% 1.82 1.62 12% Silver Grade (Grams/Ton) 25.32 30.06 -16% 30.49 39.24 -22% Gold Recovery (%) 88.72 90.09 -2% 87.67 86.24 2% Silver Recovery (%) 55.77 50.93 10% 54.36 58.47 -7% Gold: Silver Ratio 102.59 86.32

90.28 82.48



Salvador Garcia, P. Eng., a director of the Company and Chief Operating Officer, is the Company's qualified person on the project as required under NI 43-101 and has prepared the technical information contained in this press release.

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. This base of producing assets is complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America. The company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

ON BEHALF OF STARCORE INTERNATIONAL

MINES LTD.

Signed "Robert Eadie"

Robert Eadie, President & Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

EVAN EADIE

Investor Relations

Telephone: (604) 602-4935 x 230

Toll Free: 1-866-602-4935

Email: eeadie@starcore.com

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed, nor does it accept responsibility

for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55817