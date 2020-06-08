Log in
Starcore Completes Sale of Altiplano
NE
05/14Starcore Announces 4th Quarter Production Results
NE
Starcore Upgrades to the OTCQB Under Symbol "SHVLF"
NE
Starcore Completes Sale of Altiplano

06/08/2020 | 12:55pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2020) -  Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) (OTCQB: SHVLF) ("Starcore" or the "Company") is pleased to report the receipt of the final payment of US$200,000 to complete the sale of its subsidiary, Altiplano Goldsilver S.A. de C.V., which owns the processing facility in Matehuala, Mexico. The subsidiary was sold pursuant to a sale agreement dated July, 2019 for US$1.6 million received over 10 months to May 31, 2020.

The decision to sell Altiplano was put into motion earlier in 2019, after it was determined that the ongoing capital requirements for inventory and operations did not justify the continuation of the processing plant's operations.

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. This base of producing assets is complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America. The company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

ON BEHALF OF STARCORE INTERNATIONAL
MINES LTD.

Signed "Robert Eadie"
Robert Eadie, President & Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

EVAN EADIE
Investor Relations
Telephone: (416) 640-1936 x 203
Toll Free: 1-866-602-4935
Email: eeadie@starcore.com

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed nor does it accept responsibility
for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57460


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 32,8 M 24,5 M 24,5 M
Net income 2019 -11,8 M -8,82 M -8,82 M
Net Debt 2019 2,04 M 1,52 M 1,52 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,31x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 4,47 M 3,33 M 3,34 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,31x
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 248
Free-Float 67,3%
Technical analysis trends STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Eadie Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Salvador Garcia Ledezma Chief Operating Officer & Non-Independent Director
Gary Vittorio Arca Chief Financial Officer & Non-Independent Director
Kenneth Sumanik Independent Director
Cory H. Kent Secretary & Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD.5.88%3
BHP GROUP-6.65%120 995
RIO TINTO PLC1.04%97 608
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-14.14%29 285
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.60%19 068
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC18.41%8 491
