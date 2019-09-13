Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Starcore International Mines Ltd.    SAM   CA85525T2020

STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD.

(SAM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 09/12 03:54:38 pm
0.09 CAD   --.--%
07:50pStarcore Reports Q1 Results
NE
07/31STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES : Provides Update on Operations in Mexico
EQ
07/31Starcore Provides Update on Operations in Mexico
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Starcore Reports Q1 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 07:50pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2019) -  Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) ("Starcore" or the "Company") has filed the results for the first quarter ended July 31, 2019 for the Company and its mining operations in Queretaro, Mexico. The full version of the Company's Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at www.starcore.com, or SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All financial information is prepared in accordance with IFRS and all dollar amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Financial Highlights for the three-month period ended July 31, 2019 (unaudited):

  • Cash and short-term investments on hand is $2.0 million at July 31, 2019;
  • Gold and silver sales of $6.4 million;
  • Loss of $0.8 million, or $(0.02) per share;
  • EBITDA(1) of $(86);

The following table contains selected highlights from the Company's unaudited consolidated statement of operations for the quarters ended July 31, 2019 and 2018:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(unaudited)
Quarter ended
July 31,

2019
2018
Revenues$ 6,389
$ 10,623
Cost of Sales(6,339)
 (9,950)
Earnings (loss) from mining and toll processing operations50
 673
Administrative Expenses, interest and foreign exchange(1,089)
 (1,065)
Sale of Altiplano(36)
-
Income tax recovery244
 11
Net income $ (831)
$ (381)
     (i) Income (loss) per share - basic$ (0.02)
$ (0.00)
     (ii) Income (loss) per share - diluted$ (0.02)
$ (0.00)

 

Reconciliation of Net income to EBITDA(1)  
For the three months ended July 31, 2019
2018
Net Loss$ (831)$ (381)
Sale of Altiplano36-
Income tax recovery(244)(11)
Interest9088
Depreciation and depletion8631,053
EBITDA$ (86)$ 749
EBITDA MARGIN(2)(1.3)%7.0%

 

(1) EBITDA ("Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization") is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another Corporation. The Corporation uses this non-GAAP measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation's market share price.
(2) EBITDA MARGIN is a measurement of a company's operating profitability calculated as EBITDA divided by total revenue. EBITDA MARGIN is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another Corporation. The Corporation uses this non-GAAP measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation's market share price.

Production Highlights for the three month period ended July 31, 2019:

  • Equivalent gold production of 3,711 ounces;
  • Mine operating cash cost of US$1,234/EqOz;
  • All-in sustaining costs of US$1,452/EqOz;

The following table is a summary of mine production statistics for the San Martin mine for the periods ended July 31, 2019 and 2018 and for the previous year ended April 30, 2019:
Actual Results for

Unit of measure3 months
ended
July 31, 2019		3 months
ended
July 31, 2018		12 months ended
April 30, 2019
Mine Production of Gold in Dorethousand ounces3.3 3.313.7
Mine Production of Silver in Dorethousand ounces36.1 72.7224.5
Gold equivalent ouncesthousand ounces3.7 4.316.4



Silver to Gold equivalency ratio
89.2 78.581.9
Mine Gold gradegrams/tonne1.991.531.63
Mine Silver gradegrams/tonne31.749.039.6
Mine Gold recoverypercent85.1%88.1%86.2%
Mine Silver recoverypercent58.4%59.6%58.4%
Milledthousands of tonnes60.877.4301.9
Mine operating cash cost per tonne milledUS dollars755558
Mine operating cash cost per equivalent ounceUS dollars1,2349971,061

 

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. This base of producing assets is complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America. The company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

ON BEHALF OF STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD.

Signed "Gary Arca"                                               
Gary Arca, Chief Financial Officer and Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

GARY ARCA
Telephone: (604) 602-4935
Facsimile: 1-604-602-4936

EVAN EADIE
Investor Relations
Telephone: (604) 602-4935 x 230
Toll Free: 1-866-602-4935

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed nor does it accept responsibility
for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47800


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MIN
07:50pStarcore Reports Q1 Results
NE
07/31STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES : Provides Update on Operations in Mexico
EQ
07/31Starcore Provides Update on Operations in Mexico
NE
07/29Starcore Reports Year End 2019 Results
NE
05/16Starcore Announces 4th Quarter Production Results
NE
03/15Starcore Reports Q3 Results
NE
02/14Starcore Announces 3rd Quarter Production Results
NE
2018STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES : Reports Q2 Results
AQ
2018Starcore Reports Q2 Results
NE
2018STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES : Announces 2nd Quarter Production Results
AQ
More news
Chart STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Starcore International Mines Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Eadie Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Salvador Garcia Ledezma Chief Operating Officer & Non-Independent Director
Gary Vittorio Arca Chief Financial Officer & Non-Independent Director
Kenneth Sumanik Independent Director
Cory H. Kent Secretary & Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD.-5.26%3
BHP GROUP LTD8.00%121 842
BHP GROUP PLC9.22%121 842
RIO TINTO PLC16.14%90 538
RIO TINTO LIMITED18.11%90 538
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC10.58%32 911
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group