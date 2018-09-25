Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 8 August 2005 (as amended))

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the unitholders ("Unitholders") of Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust ("SGR") will be held at Mandarin Ballroom 1, Level 6, Mandarin Orchard Singapore, 333 Orchard Road, Singapore 238867 on Tuesday, 30 October 2018 at 11.00 a.m. to transact the following business:

(A) AS ORDINARY BUSINESS 1. To receive and adopt the Report of HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited, (Ordinary as trustee of SGR (the "Trustee"), the Statement by YTL Starhill Global REIT Management Limited, as Resolution 1) manager of SGR (the "Manager") and the Audited Financial Statements of SGR for the financial year ended 30 June 2018 and the Auditors' Report thereon. 2. To re-appoint Messrs KPMG LLP as the Auditors of SGR and to hold office until the conclusion of (Ordinary the next AGM of SGR, and to authorise the Manager to fix their remuneration. Resolution 2) (B) AS SPECIAL BUSINESS (Ordinary Resolution 3) Ordinary Resolution:

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without any modifications, the following resolution as an

3.

That authority be and is hereby given to the Manager, to

(a)

(i) issue units in SGR ("Units") whether by way of rights, bonus or otherwise; and/or

(ii) make or grant offers, agreements or options (collectively, "Instruments") that might or would require Units to be issued, including but not limited to the creation and issue of (as well as adjustments to) securities, warrants, debentures or other instruments convertible into Units,

at any time and upon such terms and conditions and for such purposes and to such persons as the Manager may in its absolute discretion deem fit; and

(b) issue Units in pursuance of any Instrument made or granted by the Manager while this Resolution was in force (notwithstanding that the authority conferred by this Resolution may have ceased to be in force),

provided that:

(1) the aggregate number of Units to be issued pursuant to this Resolution (including Units to be issued in pursuance of Instruments made or granted pursuant to this Resolution) shall not exceed fifty per cent. (50%) of the total number of issued Units (excluding treasury Units, if any) (as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph (2) below), of which the aggregate number of Units to be issued other than on a pro rata basis to Unitholders shall not exceed twenty per cent. (20%) of the total number of issued Units (excluding treasury Units, if any) (as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph (2) below);

(2) subject to such manner of calculation as may be prescribed by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") for the purpose of determining the aggregate number of Units that may be issued under sub-paragraph (1) above, the total number of issued Units (excluding treasury Units, if any) shall be based on the number of issued Units (excluding treasury Units, if any) at the time this Resolution is passed, after adjusting for: (a) any new Units arising from the conversion or exercise of any Instruments which are outstanding at the time this Resolution is passed; and (b) any subsequent bonus issue, consolidation or subdivision of Units;



(3) in exercising the authority conferred by this Resolution, the Manager shall comply with the provisions of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST for the time being in force (unless such compliance has been waived by the SGX-ST) and the trust deed constituting SGR (as amended) (the "Trust Deed") for the time being in force (unless otherwise exempted or waived by the Monetary Authority of Singapore);

(4) (unless revoked or varied by the Unitholders in a general meeting) the authority conferred by this Resolution shall continue in force until (i) the conclusion of the next AGM of SGR or (ii) the date by which the next AGM of SGR is required by law to be held, whichever is earlier;

(5) where the terms of the issue of the Instruments provide for adjustment to the number of Instruments or Units into which the Instruments may be converted, in the event of rights, bonus or other capitalisation issues or any other events, the Manager is authorised to issue additional Instruments or Units pursuant to such adjustment notwithstanding that the authority conferred by this Resolution may have ceased to be in force at the time the Instruments and/or Units are issued; and

(6) the Manager and the Trustee be and are hereby severally authorised to complete and do all such acts and things (including executing all such documents as may be required) as the Manager or, as the case may be, the Trustee, may consider expedient or necessary or in the interests of SGR to give effect to the authority conferred by this Resolution.

(Please see Explanatory Note)

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

YTL Starhill Global REIT Management Limited (Company Registration No. 200502123C)

As Manager of Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust

Lam Chee Kin

Joint Company Secretary Singapore

26 September 2018

EXPLANATORY NOTE:

Ordinary Resolution 3

The Ordinary Resolution 3 above, if passed, will empower the Manager from the date of this AGM until (i) the conclusion of the next AGM of SGR or (ii) the date by which the next AGM of SGR is required by law to be held, whichever is earlier, to issue Units and to make or grant instruments (such as securities, warrants or debentures) convertible into Units and issue Units pursuant to such instruments, up to a number not exceeding 50% of the total number of issued Units (excluding treasury Units, if any), of which up to 20% may be issued other than on a pro rata basis to Unitholders (excluding treasury Units, if any).

The Ordinary Resolution 3 above, if passed, will empower the Manager from the date of this AGM until the date of the next AGM of SGR, to issue Units as either full or partial payment of fees which the Manager is entitled to receive for its own account pursuant to the Trust Deed.

For determining the aggregate number of Units that may be issued, the percentage of issued Units will be calculated based on the issued Units at the time the Ordinary Resolution 3 above is passed, after adjusting for new Units arising from the conversion or exercise of any instruments which are outstanding at the time this Resolution is passed and any subsequent bonus issue, consolidation or subdivision of Units.

Fundraising by issuance of new Units may be required in instances of property acquisitions or debt repayments. In any event, if the approval of Unitholders is required under the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST and the Trust Deed or any applicable laws and regulations in such instances, the Manager will then obtain the approval of Unitholders accordingly.

Important Notice:

1 A Unitholder who is not a relevant intermediary entitled to attend and vote at the AGM is entitled to appoint one or two proxies to attend and vote in his or her stead. A proxy need not be a Unitholder. Where a Unitholder appoints more than one proxy, the appointments shall be invalid unless he or she speciﬁes the proportion of his or her holding (expressed as a percentage of the whole) to be represented by each proxy.

2 A Unitholder who is a relevant intermediary entitled to attend and vote at the AGM is entitled to appoint more than two proxies to attend and vote instead of the Unitholder, but each proxy must be appointed to exercise the rights attached to a diﬀerent Unit or Units held by such Unitholder. Where such Unitholder appoints more than one proxy, the appointments shall be invalid unless the Unitholder speciﬁes the number of Units in relation to which each proxy has been appointed in the Proxy Form (deﬁned below). "Relevant Intermediary" means: (a) a banking corporation licensed under the Banking Act, Chapter 19 of Singapore, or a wholly-owned subsidiary of such a banking corporation, whose business includes the provision of nominee services and who holds Units in that capacity; (b) a person holding a capital markets services licence to provide custodial services for securities under the Securities and Futures Act, Chapter 289 of Singapore; or (c)the Central Provident Fund Board ("CPF Board") established by the Central Provident Fund Act, Chapter 36 of Singapore, in respect of Units purchased under the subsidiary legislation made under that Act providing for the making of investments from the contributions and interest standing to the credit of members of the Central Provident Fund, if the CPF Board holds those Units in the capacity of an intermediary pursuant to or in accordance with that subsidiary legislation.

3 The instrument appointing a proxy or proxies (the "Proxy Form") must be deposited at the oﬃce of SGR's Unit Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd., 50 Raﬄes Place, #32-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the AGM. Personal Data Privacy

4 By submitting an instrument appointing a proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) to attend, speak and vote at the AGM and/or any adjournment thereof, a Unitholder (i) consents to the collection, use and disclosure of the Unitholder's personal data by the Manager and the Trustee (or their agents) for the purpose of the processing and administration by the Manager and the Trustee (or their agents) of proxies and representatives appointed for the AGM (including any adjournment thereof) and the preparation and compilation of the attendance lists, minutes and other documents relating to the AGM (including any adjournment thereof), and in order for the Manager and the Trustee (or their agents) to comply with any applicable laws, listing rules, regulations and/or guidelines (collectively, the "Purposes"), (ii) warrants that where the Unitholder discloses the personal data of the Unitholder's proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) to the Manager and the Trustee (or their agents), the Unitholder has obtained the prior consent of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the collection, use and disclosure by the Manager and the Trustee (or their agents) of the personal data of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the Purposes, and (iii) agrees that the Unitholder will indemnify the Manager and the Trustee in respect of any penalties, liabilities, claims, demands, losses and damages as a result of the Unitholder's breach of warranty.

