Interested Person Transaction :: New Master Tenancy Agreements And Starhill Gallery Asset Enhancement Works

NEW MASTER TENANCY AGREEMENTS FOR STARHILL GALLERY AND

LOT 10 PROPERTY AND THE ASSET ENHANCEMENT WORKS

FOR STARHILL GALLERY

1. Introduction YTL Starhill Global REIT Management Limited, in its capacity as manager of Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust ("Starhill Global REIT" and as manager of Starhill Global REIT, the "Manager"), wishes to announce that new conditional master tenancy agreements in relation to Starhill Gallery and Lot 10 Property (the "New Master Tenancy Agreements") have been entered into between Ara Bintang Berhad (the "ABS SPV" or the "Landlord"), Katagreen Development Sdn Bhd (the "Master Tenant") which is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of YTL Corporation Berhad, the sponsor of Starhill Global REIT (the "Sponsor"), Just Heritage Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Manager (as the servicer to administer the assets of the ABS SPV or perform such other services on behalf of the ABS SPV) and the Sponsor. In addition, for its entry into the new master tenancy agreement for Starhill Gallery (the "New Starhill Master Tenancy Agreement"), the Master Tenant has specified a condition for asset enhancement works to be performed on Starhill Gallery (the "Asset Enhancement Works", together with the entry into the New Master Tenancy Agreements, the "Proposed Transaction").

2. Interested Person Transaction As at the date of this announcement, the Manager has a direct interest in 12,937,885 Units (comprising 0.59% of the total number of issued Units). The Manager is indirectly wholly-owned by YTL Starhill Global REIT Management Holdings Pte Ltd, which is in turn an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Sponsor. The Sponsor directly and/or through its subsidiaries and through its interest in the Manager, has deemed interests of (i) approximately 37.09% in Starhill Global REIT and (ii) 100% in the Manager, and is therefore regarded as a "controlling unitholder" of Starhill Global REIT and a "controlling shareholder" of the Manager, respectively, under the listing manual of the SGX-ST (the "Listing Manual").

The Master Tenant is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Sponsor. Accordingly, for the purpose of Chapter 9 of the Listing Manual, the Master Tenant is an interested person of Starhill Global REIT.

Under Chapter 9 of the Listing Manual, where Starhill Global REIT proposes to enter into a transaction with an interested person and the value of the transaction (either in itself or when aggregated with the value of other transactions, each of a value equal to or greater than S$100,000 with the same interested person during the same financial year) is equal to or exceeds 5.0% of Starhill Global REIT's latest audited net tangible assets ("NTA"), Unitholders' approval is required in respect of the transaction.

Given that the value of the Proposed Transaction, comprising the total amount of rent payable under the New Master Tenancy Agreements and the cost of the Asset Enhancement Works (details of which will be provided in the sections below), of S$532.1 million is approximately 26.7% of the NTA of Starhill Global REIT as at 30 June 2018, the value of the Proposed Transaction will exceed 5.0% of Starhill Global

REIT's latest audited NTA. In compliance with the requirements of the Listing Manual, a circular (the "Circular") will be issued to Unitholders in due course, together with a notice of an extraordinary general meeting of Unitholders, for the purpose of seeking Unitholders' approval for the Proposed Transaction.

3.

Details of the New Master Tenancy Agreements

3.1

The Existing Master Tenancy Agreements

Starhill Gallery and Lot 10 Property (the "Properties") were acquired by Starhill Global REIT on 28 June 2010 via an asset-backed securitisation structure through the ABS SPV, a bankruptcy-remote special purpose vehicle. Starhill Gallery is a seven-storey retail mall and Lot 10 Property comprises 137 strata parcels within a shopping complex known as "Lot 10 Shopping Centre" which consists of an eight-level building with a basement and a lower ground floor, together with a seven-level annex building with a lower ground floor.

The Properties are currently leased to the Master Tenant under the existing master tenancy agreements dated 16 April 2010 which were approved by Unitholders at the extraordinary general meeting held on 4 June 2010 in conjunction with the acquisition of the Properties. In relation to Starhill Gallery, a second existing master tenancy agreement dated 4 April 2011 was entered into in respect of the additional net lettable area of approximately 8,100 sq ft in Starhill Gallery which was created through an asset redevelopment completed in 2011. The three existing master tenancy agreements in respect of Starhill Gallery (the "Existing Starhill Master Tenancy Agreements") and Lot 10 Property (the "Existing Lot 10 Master Tenancy Agreement") (collectively, the "Existing Master Tenancy Agreements") will expire on 27 June 2019.

In view of the foregoing, the Manager is seeking Unitholders' approval for the New

Master Tenancy Agreements. Similar to the Existing Master Tenancy Agreements, theSponsor will guarantee the payment obligations of the Master Tenant under the New Master Tenancy Agreements.

3.2 The New Master Tenancy Agreement for Starhill Gallery For its entry into the New Starhill Master Tenancy Agreement, the Master Tenant has specified a condition for the Asset Enhancement Works to be performed on Starhill Gallery. The New Starhill Master Tenancy Agreement shall commence on 28 June 2019 (i.e. date immediately after the expiry of the Existing Starhill Master Tenancy Agreements). The First Starhill Term (as defined below) will commence on 1 July 2019, provided that all relevant development, building and regulatory approvals required for the commencement of the Asset Enhancement Works (the "Approvals") have been received no later than 30 June 2019. Between the period from 28 June 2019 to 30 June 2019 (the "Interim Period"), the Master Tenant shall be entitled to continue to rent Starhill Gallery. In the event of any delay in obtaining the Approvals, the First Starhill Term shall commence on the date of receipt of all Approvals (with the Interim Period being extended until date of receipt of the Approvals), provided that if the Approvals are not obtained by 31 December 2019, the terms of the New Starhill Master Tenancy Agreement shall be renegotiated in good faith or shall lapse with written notice from either party (with the Interim Period being extended beyond 31 December 2019 until receipt of the Approvals or the lapsing of the New Starhill Master Tenancy Agreement). In addition, if the Approvals come with conditions imposed by the relevant authorities including any required changes that would, in the reasonable opinion of the Master Tenant, result in an increase of the costs of undertaking the Asset Enhancement Works beyond the Asset Enhancement Cost (as defined herein), the parties shall negotiate in good faith with a view to agreeing on appropriate measures. An application for the development order has been submitted to the Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur. In the event that the terms of the renegotiated master tenancy agreement for Starhill Gallery and/or the renegotiated Asset Enhancement Cost are materially different from the terms of the New Starhill Master Tenancy Agreement, the Manager will again seek approval from Unitholders for the entry into the renegotiated master tenancy agreement for Starhill Gallery and/or the renegotiated Asset Enhancement Cost. From the later of 1 July 2019 or the obtainment of the Approvals, the term of the New Starhill Master Tenancy Agreement shall comprise of six successive terms of three years each plus one final term to expire on 31 December 2038.

3.3 The New Master Tenancy Agreement for Lot 10 Property The new master tenancy agreement for Lot 10 Property (the "New Lot 10 Master Tenancy Agreement") shall take effect on 28 June 2019, immediately upon the expiry of the Existing Lot 10 Master Tenancy Agreement. The first term of the New Lot 10 Master Tenancy Agreement shall be for a period of three years and three days, from 28 June 2019 to 30 June 2022 (the "First Lot 10 Term") with an automatic renewal of a second three-year term which will expire on 30 June 2025 (the "Second Lot 10

Term"). Each of the Landlord and the Master Tenant has an option to extend the tenancy for a further period of three years thereafter at the specified rent (the "Third Lot 10 Term").

3.4

Rental under the New Master Tenancy Agreements

The rent payable under the New Master Tenancy Agreements were negotiated on an arm's length basis and based on normal commercial terms. The initial annual rent payable under the New Master Tenancy Agreements are comparable to the appraised rental values provided by the independent valuers, IVPS Property Consultant Sdn Bhd and Nawawi Tie Leung Property Consultants Sdn Bhd (collectively, the "Independent Valuers").

Rent under the New Starhill Master Tenancy Agreement

The rent payable under the New Starhill Master Tenancy Agreement, assuming that the Approvals are obtained by 30 June 2019 and that the Asset Enhancement Works (as defined below) are completed before the commencement of Year 3 of the First Starhill Term, shall be as follows:

Period Amount of rent payable Interim Period from 28 June 2019 to 30 June 20191 RM21 million per annum (to be prorated for the relevant period) Year 1, 2 and 3 (the "First Starhill Term") RM52 million per annum (the "Initial Rent") subject to a rental rebate of RM26 million per annum (the "Rent Rebate") for Year 1 and 2 Year 4, 5 and 6 (the "Second Starhill Term") approximately RM54.5 million per annum Year 7, 8 and 9 approximately RM57.1 million per annum Year 10, 11 and 12 approximately RM59.8 million per annum Year 13, 14 and 15 approximately RM62.6 million per annum Year 16, 17 and 18 approximately RM65.6 million per annum Year 19 approximately RM68.7 million per annum 1 July 2038 to 31 December 2038, being the expiry date of the New Starhill Master Tenancy Agreement approximately RM68.7 million per annum (to be prorated for the relevant period)

1

Interim Period will be extended and annual rent of RM21 million will continue to apply if Approvals are not obtained by 30

June 2019.

As indicated above, the New Starhill Master Tenancy Agreement includes a rent step-up feature whereby the amount of rent payable for the Second Starhill Term represents a 4.75% increase over the rent payable in the First Starhill Term (without the Rent Rebate). Thereafter, the amount of rent shall increase by 4.75% of the then prevailing rent at every three-year period until the expiry date of the New Starhill Master Tenancy Agreement. For the Interim Period, the Master Tenant shall be entitled to continue to rent Starhill Gallery at RM1.75 million per month (or on a proportionate basis for part of a month). If the Approvals are not obtained by 30 June 2019, the Interim Period will be extended and the rent at RM1.75 million per month shall continue to apply until Approvals are obtained.

In the event the Asset Enhancement Works is not completed at the commencement of Year 3 of the First Starhill Term due to force majeure or other events which are beyond the reasonable control of the Master Tenant and/or its appointed contractor, the payment of rent and the rent step-up shall be adjusted on the basis that the Initial Rent and the Rent Rebate shall continue to apply until the completion of the Asset Enhancement Works. In such event, the Initial Rent (without the Rent Rebate) shall only commence upon completion of the Asset Enhancement Works (on a proportionate basis for part of a month), and shall be applicable for a period of one year. Subsequently, the rent shall be increased by 4.75% in the following year and such rent shall be applicable for a period of three years following which, the rent shall be increased by 4.75% of the then prevailing rent at every three-year period thereafter until 31 December 2038, being the expiry date of the New Starhill Master Tenancy Agreement.

Rent under the New Lot 10 Master Tenancy Agreement

The rent payable under the New Lot 10 Master Tenancy Agreement, shall be as follows: