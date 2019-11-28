Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust    STHL   SG1S18926810

STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT T

(STHL)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust : Change Of Registered Address Of The Trustee Of Starhill Global REIT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 11:38pm EST

SGX-ST Announcement

CHANGE OF REGISTERED ADDRESS OF

THE TRUSTEE OF STARHILL GLOBAL REIT

Please be informed that the registered address of HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited, in its capacity as trustee (the "Trustee") of Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust ("Starhill Global REIT"), will be changed with effect from 1 December 2019. The new registered address is as follows:-

REGISTERED ADDRESS

21 Collyer Quay

#10-02 HSBC Building

Singapore 049320

The correspondence address of the Trustee remains as follows:-

CORRESPONDENCE ADDRESS

21 Collyer Quay

#03-01 HSBC Building

Singapore 049320

YTL Starhill Global REIT Management Limited (Company registration no. 200502123C)

(as manager of Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust)

Lam Chee Kin

Joint Company Secretary

Singapore

29 November 2019

1

About Starhill Global REIT

Starhill Global REIT is a Singapore-based real estate investment trust investing primarily in real estate used for retail and office purposes, both in Singapore and overseas. Since its listing on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") on 20 September 2005, Starhill Global REIT has grown its initial portfolio from interests in two landmark properties on Orchard Road in Singapore to 10 properties in Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, China and Japan, valued at about S$3.1 billion.

These comprise interests in Wisma Atria and Ngee Ann City on Orchard Road in Singapore, Myer Centre Adelaide, David Jones Building and Plaza Arcade in Adelaide and Perth, Australia, Starhill Gallery and Lot 10 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, a retail property in Chengdu, China and two properties in Tokyo, Japan. Starhill Global REIT remains focused on sourcing attractive property assets in Singapore and overseas, while driving organic growth from its existing portfolio, through proactive leasing efforts and creative asset enhancements.

Starhill Global REIT is managed by an external manager, YTL Starhill Global REIT Management Limited. The Manager is a wholly-owned subsidiary of YTL Starhill Global REIT Management Holdings Pte. Ltd. which is in turn an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of YTL Corporation Berhad.

Important Notice

The value of units in Starhill Global REIT ("Units") and the income derived from them may fall or rise. The Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

This document is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the Units. The past performance of Starhill Global REIT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of Starhill Global REIT.

This document may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward- looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate and foreign exchange trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from similar developments, shifts in expected levels of property rental income, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training costs), property expenses and governmental and public policy changes. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's view of future events.

2

Disclaimer

Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 04:37:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTAT
11/28STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTME : Change Of Registered Address Of The Trust..
PU
10/30DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Interest / Change In Inte..
PU
10/30STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTME : Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Issue..
PU
10/29CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
10/29CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
10/29STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTME : Amendments To The Trust Deed
PU
10/29FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : First Quarter Results
PU
10/28STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTME : Tan Sri Dato' (Dr) Francis Yeoh conferred..
PU
10/15STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTME : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
10/15STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTME : Date Of Release Of Starhill Global REIT's..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 207 M
EBIT 2020 137 M
Net income 2020 118 M
Debt 2020 1 075 M
Yield 2020 6,37%
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
EV / Sales2020 12,8x
EV / Sales2021 12,7x
Capitalization 1 572 M
Technical analysis trends STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,76  SGD
Last Close Price 0,72  SGD
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sing Ho CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Sock Ping Yeoh Non-Executive Chairman
Alice Cheong Chief Financial Officer
Seok Kian Yeoh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Yew Chye Ching Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST6.67%1 152
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)60.31%48 199
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION23.24%25 321
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.13.75%25 297
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES40.85%18 690
W. P. CAREY INC.29.54%14 581
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group