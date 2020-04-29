Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust : Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Issue Of Units In Starhill Global REIT

SGX-ST Announcement

PAYMENT OF MANAGEMENT FEE

BY WAY OF ISSUE OF UNITS IN STARHILL GLOBAL REIT

YTL Starhill Global REIT Management Limited (the "Manager"), the manager of Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust ("Starhill Global REIT"), wishes to announce that 4,226,470 new units in Starhill Global REIT ("Units") were issued to the Manager today. The Units were issued at an issue price of S$0.4834 per Unit, as part payment of the base management fee to the Manager (the "Base Fee") for the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 March 2020.1 The balance of the Base Fee are paid/payable in the form of cash.

The Base Fee is defined in the trust deed constituting Starhill Global REIT dated 8 August 2005, as amended (the "Trust Deed") as 0.5% per annum of the value of the trust property. In accordance with the Trust Deed, the issue price was determined based on the volume weighted average price for a Unit for all trades done on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited in the ordinary course of trading for 10 business days immediately preceding the date of issue of the Units to the Manager.

The payment of the Base Fee and the manner of such payment are provided for in the Trust Deed. It is provided in the Trust Deed that the Base Fee is payable in the form of cash or Units or a combination of both in such proportions as may be determined at the option of the Manager.

Following the above issue of Units, the total number of Units in issue is 2,191,127,148 of which the Manager's holding is 22,860,598 Units or approximately 1.04%.

YTL Starhill Global REIT Management Limited (Company registration no. 200502123C)

(as manager of Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust)

Lam Chee Kin

Joint Company Secretary

Singapore

29 April 2020

1 Please refer to the Circular to Unitholders dated 25 April 2019 for further details regarding the part payment of the Base Fee in Units.

