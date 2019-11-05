StarHub : 3Q Net Profit Rose 1.7% On Year

By Justina Lee

StarHub Ltd. (CC3.SG) Tuesday reported a 1.7% on year rise in third-quarter net profit, helped by higher contributions from its enterprise business.

Net profit in the July-to-September quarter was 58 million Singapore dollars ($42.7 million), compared with S$57.0 million in the same period a year ago, the telecommunications operator said in an earnings statement.

Revenue in the quarter fell to S$572.6 million, from S$582.2 million a year ago, due to lower contributions from mobile and TV services. The company expects 2019 service revenue to decline between 2% and 3% amid weaker economic outlook.

StarHub said it plans to submit a proposal for 5G services in response to a call for proposals from the Infocomm Media Development Authority, it said.

