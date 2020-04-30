StarHub : Annual General Meeting FILE 2Opens in a new Window
0
04/30/2020 | 12:38am EDT
STARHUB LTD
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore) Co. Reg. No. 199802208C
PROXY FORM
Twenty-Second Annual General Meeting
IMPORTANT
The Annual General Meeting is being convened, and will be held, by way of electronic means pursuant to the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020. Printed copies of the Notice of the Twenty-Second Annual General Meeting will not be sent to members. Instead, the Notice of the Twenty-Second Annual General Meeting will be sent to members by electronic means via publication on SGXNet and the Company's Investor Relations ("IR") website at the URL http://ir.starhub.com/AGM-EGM.
Alternative arrangements relating to attendance at the Annual General Meeting via electronic means (in particular, arrangements by which the meeting can be electronically accessed via live audio-visual webcast or live audio-only stream), submission of questions to the Chairman of the Meeting in advance of the Annual General Meeting, addressing of substantial and relevant questions at the Annual General Meeting and voting by appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy at the Annual General Meeting, are set out in the accompanying announcement by the Company dated 30 April 2020. This announcement may be accessed at the Company's IR website at the URL http://ir.starhub.com/AGM-EGM, and will also be made available on SGXNet.
Due to the current COVID-19 restriction orders in Singapore, a member will not be able to attend the Annual General Meeting. A member (whether individual or corporate) must appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as his/her/its proxy to attend, speak and vote on his/her/its behalf at the Annual General Meeting if such member wishes to exercise his/her/its voting rights at the Annual General Meeting.
CPF or SRS investors who wish to appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy should approach their respective Agent Banks or SRS Operators to submit their votes by 5.00 p.m. on 12 May 2020.
By submitting an instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy, the member accepts and agrees to the personal data privacy terms set out in the Notice of the Twenty-Second Annual General Meeting dated 30 April 2020.
Please read the notes overleaf which contain instructions on,inter alia, the appointment of the Chairman of the Meeting as a member's proxy to attend, speak and vote on his/her/its behalf at the Annual General Meeting.
I/We,
NRIC/Passport/Co. Reg. No.
of
(Address)
being a member/members of StarHub Ltd (the "Company") hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as my/our proxy to attend, speak and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company to be convened and held by way of electronic means on 22 May 2020 at 10.00 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof.
I/We direct the Chairman of the Meeting as my/our proxy to vote for or against, or to abstain from voting on, the Resolutions to be proposed at the AGM as indicated hereunder.
No. Resolutions
For*
Against*
Abstain*
Ordinary Business
1
To receive and adopt the Directors' Statement and the Audited
Financial Statements and the Auditors' Report therein
2
To re-elect Mr Steven Terrell Clontz as Director
3
To re-elect Mr Teo Ek Tor as Director
4
To re-elect Mr Stephen Geoffrey Miller as Director
5
To approve the Directors' Remuneration
6
To declare the Final Dividend
7
To re-appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors and to authorise the
Directors to fix their remuneration
Special Business
8
To authorise Directors to allot and issue shares
9
To authorise Directors to offer and grant awards and to allot and
issue shares pursuant to, and subject to the limits specified in,
the StarHub Performance Share Plan 2014 and/or the StarHub
Restricted Stock Plan 2014
If you wish the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy to cast all your votes 'For' or 'Against' a Resolution, please tick (√) in the 'For' or 'Against' box provided in respect of that Resolution. Alternatively, please indicate the number of votes 'For' or 'Against' in the 'For' or 'Against' box in respect of that Resolution. If you wish the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy to 'Abstain' from voting on a Resolution, please tick (√) in the 'Abstain' box provided in respect of that Resolution. Alternatively, please indicate the number of Shares that the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy is directed to abstain from voting in the 'Abstain' box in respect of that Resolution. In the absence of specific directions in respect of a Resolution, the appointment of the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy for that Resolution will be treated as invalid.
Voting will be conducted by poll.
Dated this
day of
2020.
Total Number of Shares Held
Signature(s) or Common Seal of Member(s)
IMPORTANT: PLEASE READ NOTES OVERLEAF
1st fold here
Notes:
1. Please insert the total number of shares held by you. If you have shares entered against your name in the Depository Register (maintained by The Central Depository (Pte) Limited), you should insert that number of shares. If you only have shares registered in your name in the Register of Members (maintained by or on behalf of the Company), you should insert that number of shares. If you have shares entered against your name in the Depository Register and shares registered in your name in the Register of Members, you should insert the aggregate number of shares. If no number is inserted, the instrument appointing a proxy or proxies shall be deemed to relate to all the shares held by you.
2. Due to the current COVID-19 restriction orders in Singapore, a member will not be able to attend the Annual General Meeting.
A member (whether individual or corporate) must appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as his/her/its proxy to attend, speak and vote on his/her/its behalf at the Annual General Meeting if such member wishes to exercise his/her/its voting rights at the Annual General Meeting.
This proxy form may be accessed at the Company's IR website at the URL http://ir.starhub.com/AGM-EGM, and will also be made available on SGXNet. Where a member (whether individual or corporate) appoints the Chairman of the Meeting as his/her/its proxy, he/she/it must give specific instructions as to voting, or abstention from voting, in respect of a Resolution in the form of proxy, failing which the appointment of the Chairman of the Meeting as a proxy for that Resolution will be treated as invalid.
CPF or SRS investors who wish to appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy should approach their respective Agent Banks or SRS Operators to submit their votes by 5.00 p.m. on 12 May 2020.
The Chairman of the Meeting, as proxy, need not be a member of the Company.
The instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy must be submitted to the Company in the following manner:
if submitted by post, be deposited at the office of the Company's Share Registrar, M & C Services Private Limited, at 112 Robinson Road, #05-01, Singapore 068902; or
if submitted electronically, be submitted via email to the Company's Share Registrar atgpd@mncsingapore.com,
in either case, not less than 72 hours before the time appointed for the Annual General Meeting.
A member who wishes to submit an instrument of proxy must first download, complete and sign the proxy form, before submitting it by post to the address provided above, or before scanning and sending it by email to the email address provided above.
In view of the current COVID-19 situation and the related safe distancing measures which may make it difficult for members to submit completed proxy forms by post, members are strongly encouraged to submit completed proxy forms electronically via email.
The instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy must be under the hand of the appointor or of his attorney duly authorised in writing. Where the instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy is executed by a corporation, it must be executed either under its seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised. Where an instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy is signed on behalf of the appointor by an attorney, the letter or power of attorney or a duly certified copy thereof must (failing previous registration with the Company), if the instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy is submitted electronically via email, be emailed with the instrument of proxy, failing which the instrument may be treated as invalid.
The Company shall be entitled to reject the instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy if it is incomplete, improperly completed or illegible or where the true intentions of the appointor are not ascertainable from the instructions of the appointor specified in the instrument (including any related attachment) appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy. In addition, in the case of a member whose shares are entered against his name in the Depository Register, the Company may reject any instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy lodged if the member, being the appointor, is not shown to have shares entered against his name in the Depository Register 72 hours before the time appointed for holding the Annual General Meeting as certified by The Central Depository (Pte) Limited to the Company.
2nd fold here
Affix
Postage
Stamp
STARHUB LTD
112 Robinson Road
#05-01
Singapore 068902
Attn: The Share Registrar
3rd fold here and glue overleaf. Do not staple. Glue all sides firmly.