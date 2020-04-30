StarHub : Annual General Meeting FILE 2Opens in a new Window

1st fold here

Notes:

1. Please insert the total number of shares held by you. If you have shares entered against your name in the Depository Register (maintained by The Central Depository (Pte) Limited), you should insert that number of shares. If you only have shares registered in your name in the Register of Members (maintained by or on behalf of the Company), you should insert that number of shares. If you have shares entered against your name in the Depository Register and shares registered in your name in the Register of Members, you should insert the aggregate number of shares. If no number is inserted, the instrument appointing a proxy or proxies shall be deemed to relate to all the shares held by you.

2. Due to the current COVID-19 restriction orders in Singapore, a member will not be able to attend the Annual General Meeting.

A member (whether individual or corporate) must appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as his/her/its proxy to attend, speak and vote on his/her/its behalf at the Annual General Meeting if such member wishes to exercise his/her/its voting rights at the Annual General Meeting.

This proxy form may be accessed at the Company's IR website at the URL http://ir.starhub.com/AGM-EGM, and will also be made available on SGXNet. Where a member (whether individual or corporate) appoints the Chairman of the Meeting as his/her/its proxy, he/she/it must give specific instructions as to voting, or abstention from voting, in respect of a Resolution in the form of proxy, failing which the appointment of the Chairman of the Meeting as a proxy for that Resolution will be treated as invalid.

CPF or SRS investors who wish to appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy should approach their respective Agent Banks or SRS Operators to submit their votes by 5.00 p.m. on 12 May 2020.

The Chairman of the Meeting, as proxy, need not be a member of the Company. The instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy must be submitted to the Company in the following manner: if submitted by post, be deposited at the office of the Company's Share Registrar, M & C Services Private Limited, at 112 Robinson Road, #05-01, Singapore 068902; or if submitted electronically, be submitted via email to the Company's Share Registrar at gpd@mncsingapore.com ,

in either case, not less than 72 hours before the time appointed for the Annual General Meeting.

A member who wishes to submit an instrument of proxy must first download, complete and sign the proxy form, before submitting it by post to the address provided above, or before scanning and sending it by email to the email address provided above.

In view of the current COVID-19 situation and the related safe distancing measures which may make it difficult for members to submit completed proxy forms by post, members are strongly encouraged to submit completed proxy forms electronically via email.

The instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy must be under the hand of the appointor or of his attorney duly authorised in writing. Where the instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy is executed by a corporation, it must be executed either under its seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised. Where an instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy is signed on behalf of the appointor by an attorney, the letter or power of attorney or a duly certified copy thereof must (failing previous registration with the Company), if the instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy is submitted electronically via email, be emailed with the instrument of proxy, failing which the instrument may be treated as invalid. The Company shall be entitled to reject the instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy if it is incomplete, improperly completed or illegible or where the true intentions of the appointor are not ascertainable from the instructions of the appointor specified in the instrument (including any related attachment) appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy. In addition, in the case of a member whose shares are entered against his name in the Depository Register, the Company may reject any instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy lodged if the member, being the appointor, is not shown to have shares entered against his name in the Depository Register 72 hours before the time appointed for holding the Annual General Meeting as certified by The Central Depository (Pte) Limited to the Company.

2nd fold here

Affix

Postage

Stamp

STARHUB LTD

112 Robinson Road

#05-01

Singapore 068902

Attn: The Share Registrar