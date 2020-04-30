StarHub : Annual General Meeting FILE 3Opens in a new Window

STARHUB LTD (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore) Company Registration No. 199802208C ANNOUNCEMENT AGM AND EGM TO BE HELD ON 22 MAY 2020 Background . StarHub Ltd (the " Company ") refers to: its announcement dated 3 April 2020 in relation to the waiver granted by Singapore Exchange Regulation (" SGX Regco ") to allow the Company an extension of time of up to 29 June 2020 to comply with Rule 707(1) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, in respect of holding the Company's annual general meeting (" AGM ") for the financial year ended 31 December 2019; the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 passed by Parliament on 7 April 2020 which enables the Minister for Law by order to prescribe alternative arrangements for listed companies in Singapore to, inter alia , conduct general meetings, either wholly or partly, by electronic communication, video conferencing, tele-conferencing or other electronic means; the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020 (the " Order ") which was gazetted on 13 April 2020 and subsequently amended on 14 April 2020 and 24 April 2020, and which sets out the alternative arrangements in respect of, inter alia , general meetings of companies; and the joint statement released by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and SGX Regco on 13 April 2020, providing additional guidance on the conduct of general meetings during the elevated safe distancing period. Date, time and conduct of AGM and Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") . The Company is pleased to announce that pursuant to the Order, its AGM will be convened and held by way of electronic means on 22 May 2020 at 10.00 a.m. The Company's EGM will be convened and held by way of electronic means on 22 May 2020 at 10.30 a.m. (or as soon thereafter following the conclusion or adjournment of the AGM).

The Company's Board Chairman, Mr Steven Terrell Clontz, will preside as Chairman of the AGM and EGM, and together with its Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Peter Kaliaropoulos, will conduct the proceedings of the AGM and EGM and address substantial, and relevant questions which shareholders have submitted in advance. Notice of AGM and proxy form . The Notice of AGM and accompanying proxy form will be sent to shareholders solely by electronic means via publication on SGXNet and the Company's Investor Relations (" IR ") website at the URL http://ir.starhub.com/AGM-EGM not be sent to shareholders. 1

Notice of EGM and proxy form . The Notice of EGM and accompanying proxy form will be sent to shareholders solely by electronic means via publication on SGXNet and the Company's IR website at the URL http://ir.starhub.com/AGM-EGM not be sent to shareholders. No personal attendance at AGM and EGM . Due to the current COVID-19 restriction orders in Singapore, shareholders will not be able to attend the AGM and EGM in person . Alternative arrangements for participation at the AGM and EGM . Shareholders may participate at the AGM and/or EGM by: observing and/or listening to the AGM and/or EGM proceedings via live audio-visual webcast or live audio-only stream; submitting questions in advance of the AGM and/or EGM; and/or appointing the Chairman of the AGM and Chairman of the EGM as proxy to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the AGM and EGM, respectively. Details of the steps for pre-registration,pre-submission of questions and voting at the AGM and EGM are set out in the Appendix to this announcement. 7. Persons who hold shares through relevant intermediaries. Persons who hold StarHub Ltd shares through relevant intermediaries (as defined in section 181 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of Singapore), including CPF and SRS investors, and who wish to participate in the AGM and/or EGM by: observing and/or listening to the AGM and/or EGM proceedings via live audio-visual webcast or live audio-only stream; submitting questions in advance of the AGM and/or EGM; and/or appointing the Chairman of the AGM and Chairman of the EGM as proxy to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the AGM and EGM, respectively, should contact the relevant intermediary (which would include, in the case of CPF and SRS investors, their respective CPF Agent Banks and SRS Operators) through which they hold such shares as soon as possible in order for the necessary arrangements to be made for their participation in the AGM and EGM. 8. Annual Report 2019 and Circular. The Annual Report 2019 (and updated Shareholding Information as at 24 April 2020) and the Circular dated 30 April 2020 (in relation to the proposed renewal of the share purchase mandate and the proposed renewal of the mandate for interested person transactions) have been published on the Company's IR website, and may be accessed as follows: the Annual Report 2019 (and updated Shareholding Information as at 24 April 2020) may be accessed at the URL http://ir.starhub.com/AGM-EGM 2

the Circular dated 30 April 2020 may be accessed at the URL http://ir.starhub.com/AGM-EGM Record and payment dates for final dividend . Subject to the approval of shareholders for the final dividend at the AGM to be convened and held on 22 May 2020, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed on 29 May 2020. Duly completed transfers in respect of ordinary shares of the Company together with all relevant documents of title received by the Company's Share Registrar, M & C Services Private Limited, 112 Robinson Road, #05-01 Singapore 068902 up to the close of business at 5.00 p.m. on 28 May 2020 (" Entitlement Date ") will be registered to determine shareholders' entitlements to the final dividend. Subject as aforesaid, shareholders whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with ordinary shares of the Company as at 5.00 p.m. on the Entitlement Date will be entitled to the final dividend. The final dividend, if so approved by shareholders, will be paid on 12 June 2020. Key dates/deadlines . In summary, the key dates/deadlines which shareholders should take note of are set out in the table below: Key dates Actions 30 April 2020 (Thursday) Shareholders may begin to pre-register at www.starhub.com/agm-egm2020for live audio-visual webcast/live audio-only stream of the AGM and EGM proceedings. 5.00 p.m. on 12 May 2020 Deadline for CPF or SRS investors who wish to appoint (Tuesday) the Chairman of the AGM and/or the Chairman of the EGM as proxy to approach their respective CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators to submit their votes. 10.00 a.m. on 19 May 2020 Deadline for shareholders to: (Tuesday) ∙ pre-register for live audio-visual webcast/live audio- only stream of the AGM and EGM proceedings; ∙ submit questions in advance of the AGM and EGM; and ∙ submit proxy forms appointing the Chairman of the AGM as proxy in respect of the resolutions tabled for approval at the AGM. 10.30 a.m. on 19 May 2020 Deadline for shareholders to submit proxy forms (Tuesday) appointing the Chairman of the EGM as proxy in respect of the resolutions tabled for approval at the EGM. 12.00 p.m. (noon) on 21 Authenticated shareholders will receive an email which May 2020 (Thursday) will contain (a) user ID and password details, as well as the link to access the live audio-visual webcast, as well as (b) a PIN code and the toll-free telephone number to access the live audio-only stream of the AGM and EGM proceedings (the "Confirmation Email"). 3

Key dates Actions Shareholders who do not receive the Confirmation Email by 12.00 p.m. (noon) on 21 May 2020, but have registered by the 19 May 2020 deadline should contact the Company's Share Registrar, M & C Services Private Limited, at +65 6228 0518 or +65 6228 0508 (between 12.00 p.m. (noon) to 7.00 p.m. on 21 May 2020 and between 8.00 a.m. to 9.00 a.m. on 22 May 2020). Date and time of AGM - ∙ Click on the link in the Confirmation Email and enter 10.00 a.m. on 22 May 2020 the user ID and password to access the live audio- visual webcast of the AGM and EGM proceedings; or (Friday) ∙ Call the toll-free telephone number in the Shareholders should note Confirmation Email and key in the PIN code to access the live audio-only stream of the AGM and that the EGM will be held at EGM proceedings. 10.30 a.m. on 22 May 2020 (Friday) (or as soon thereafter following the conclusion or adjournment of the AGM) 5.00 p.m. on 28 May 2020 Record date for determining entitlements to final (Thursday) dividend, subject to shareholders' approval at the AGM. 12 June 2020 (Friday) Payment date for final dividend, subject to shareholders' approval at the AGM. 11. Further information. For more information, shareholders can refer to the FAQs on the Company's IR website at the URL http://ir.starhub.com/AGM-EGM. As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, further measures and/or changes to the AGM and EGM arrangements may be made on short notice. Shareholders are advised to check the 'AGM & EGM 2020' page at the Company's IR website at the URL http://ir.starhub.com/AGM-EGMfor the latest updates on the status of the AGM and EGM. The Company would like to thank all shareholders for their patience, understanding and co- operation.

APPENDIX Steps for pre-registration,pre-submission of questions and voting at the AGM and EGM Shareholders will be able to observe and/or listen to the AGM and EGM proceedings through a live audio-video webcast using their mobile phones, tablets or computers, or live audio-only stream by calling a toll free telephone number, submit questions in advance of the AGM and EGM and/or vote by appointing the Chairman of the AGM and the Chairman of the EGM as proxy to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the AGM and the EGM, respectively. To do so, they will need to complete the following steps: No. Steps Details 1. Pre-registration Shareholders must pre-register at the pre-registration website at www.starhub.com/agm-egm2020from 30 April 2020 up to 10.00 a.m. on 19 May 2020 to enable the Company to verify their status as shareholders. Following the verification, authenticated shareholders will receive an email by 12.00 p.m. (noon) on 21 May 2020. The email will contain (a) user ID and password details, and the link to access the live audio-visual webcast, as well as (b) a PIN code and the toll-free telephone number to access the live audio-only stream, of the AGM and EGM proceedings (the "Confirmation Email"). Shareholders who do not receive the Confirmation Email by 12.00 p.m. (noon) on 21 May 2020, but have registered by the 19 May 2020 deadline should contact the Company's Share Registrar, M & C Services Private Limited, at +65 6228 0518 or +65 6228 0508 (between 12.00 p.m. (noon) to 7.00 p.m. on 21 May 2020 and between 8.00 a.m. to 9.00 a.m. on 22 May 2020). 2. Submit questions in Shareholders will not be able to ask questions at the advance AGM and EGM live during the webcast or audio-stream, and therefore it is important for shareholders to pre- register and submit their questions in advance of the AGM and EGM. Submission of questions. Shareholders can submit questions related to the resolutions to be tabled for approval at the AGM and EGM in advance of the AGM and EGM, in the following manner: (a) Via the pre-registration website at www.starhub.com/agm-egm2020; (b) By post to the Company's Share Registrar, M & C Services Private Limited, at 112 Robinson Road, #05- 01, Singapore 068902; or 5

No. Steps Details By email to the Company's Share Registrar, M & C Services Private Limited at gpd@mncsingapore.com . When sending in their questions by post or email, shareholders are required to provide the Company with the following details to enable the Company to verify the shareholders' status: ∙ their full name; ∙ their address; and ∙ the manner in which they hold shares in StarHub Ltd (e.g., via CDP, CPF or SRS). Deadline to submit questions. All questions must be submitted by 10.00 a.m. on 19 May 2020. Addressing questions. The Company will endeavour to address all substantial and relevant questions received from shareholders during the AGM and EGM through live audio-visual webcast and live audio-only stream. However, as there may not be sufficient time to address all such questions during the AGM and EGM itself, the Company will publish its responses to those questions which it is unable to address during the AGM and EGM, on its IR website and on SGXNet. Minutes of AGM & EGM. The Company will publish the minutes of the AGM and EGM on its IR website and on SGXNet, and the minutes will include the responses to substantial and relevant questions from shareholders which are addressed during the AGM and EGM respectively. 3. Submit proxy forms Appointment of Chairman of the AGM and/or Chairman to vote of the EGM as proxy. Shareholders (whether individual or corporate) who pre-register to observe and/or listen to the AGM and EGM proceedings and wish to vote on the resolutions to be tabled for approval at the AGM and/or EGM must appoint the Chairman of the AGM and Chairman of the EGM as their proxy to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the AGM and EGM, respectively, in accordance with the instructions on the relevant proxy forms. Specific voting instructions to be given. Where shareholders (whether individual or corporate) appoint the Chairman of the AGM and/or Chairman of the EGM as their proxy, they must give specific instructions as to voting, or abstentions from voting, in respect of a resolution in the proxy form, failing which the appointment of the Chairman of the AGM or, as the case may be, the Chairman of the EGM as proxy for that resolution will be treated as invalid. 6

No. Steps Details Submission of proxy forms. Proxy forms must be submitted in the following manner: if submitted by post, be deposited with the Company's Share Registrar, M & C Services Private Limited , at 112 Robinson Road, #05-01, Singapore 068902 ; or if submitted electronically, be submitted via email to the Company's Share Registrar, M & C Services Private Limited, at gpd@mncsingapore.com , in either case, by 10.00 a.m. on 19 May 2020 (in the case of proxy forms in respect of the resolutions to be tabled for approval at the AGM) and by 10.30 a.m. on 19 May 2020 (in the case of proxy forms in respect of the resolutions to be tabled for approval at the EGM). A shareholder who wishes to submit a proxy form must first download, complete and sign the proxy form, before submitting it by post to the address provided above, or before scanning and sending it by email to the email address provided above. In view of the current COVID-19 situation and the related safe distancing measures which may make it difficult for shareholders to submit completed proxy forms by post, shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit completed proxy forms electronically via email. CPF or SRS investors who wish to appoint the Chairman of the AGM and/or Chairman of the EGM as proxy should approach their respective Agent Banks or SRS Operators to submit their votes by 5.00 p.m. on 12 May 2020. 7