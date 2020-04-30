StarHub : Annual General Meeting FILE 4Opens in a new Window
STARHUB LTD
SHAREHOLDING INFORMATION
AS AT 24 APRIL 2020
Class of shares Voting rights
Total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares Total number of treasury shares held
Percentage of treasury shares held against the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares otal number of subsidiary holdings (as defined in the SGX-ST Listing Manual)
Ordinary share
One vote per share
1,731,526,420
125,023
0.01
Nil
Size of shareholdings
No. of
% of
No. of shares
% of issued
shareholders
shareholders
share capital
- 99
36
.88
0,617
0.00
100 - 1,000
0.20
,487
6.79
,537,653
1,001 - 10,000
4.45
6,867
3.12
7,026,971
10,001 - 1,000,000
11.15
,103
9.10
93,034,470
1,000,001 and above
84.20
8
.11
,458,041,732
otal
6,721
00.00
,731,651,443
100.00
SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS
Number of shares
Name
Direct interest
Deemed
% of issued
interest
share capital(5)
Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited
-
974,451,675(1)
56.27
Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd
-
965,845,290(2)
55.78
STT Communications Ltd
-
965,845,290(2)
55.78
Asia Mobile Holding Company Pte. Ltd.
-
965,845,290(2)
55.78
Asia Mobile Holdings Pte. Ltd.
5,845,290
-
55.78
Ooredoo Q.P.S.C.
-
965,845,290(3)
55.78
OIH Investment LLC
-
965,845,290(3)
55.78
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation
-
171,490,520(4)
9.90
NTT Communications Corporation
1,490,520
9.90
Notes:
Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited (Temasek) is deemed to have an interest in 974,451,675 shares of StarHub in which Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd (ST Telemedia) group and other associated companies of Temasek have direct or deemed interests.
ST Telemedia is deemed to have an interest in 965,845,290 shares of StarHub held by Asia Mobile Holdings Pte. Ltd. (AMH), a subsidiary of Asia Mobile Holding Company Pte. Ltd. (AMHC), which is in turn a wholly-owned subsidiary of STT Communications Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ST Telemedia. AMHC holds approximately 75% of the total issued share capital of AMH.
OIH Investment LLC (OIH) and Ooredoo Q.P.S.C. (Ooredoo) (formerly known as Ooredoo Q.S.C.) are deemed to have an interest in 965,845,290 shares of StarHub held by AMH. OIH holds approximately 25% of the total issued share capital of AMH. OIH is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ooredoo.
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) is deemed to have an interest in 171,490,520 shares of StarHub held by NTT Communications Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTT.
The shareholding percentage is based on the number of issued shares of StarHub excluding treasury shares.
1
TWENTY LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS
No.
Name of shareholder
No. of
% of issued
shares held
share capital(1)
sia Mobile Holdings Pte. Ltd.
65,845,290
55.78
NTT Communications Corporation
71,490,520
9.90
Citibank Nominees Singapore Pte Ltd
04,163,040
6.01
DBS Nominees (Private) Limited
9,678,719
4.60
DBSN Services Pte Ltd
3,010,785
1.33
Raffles Nominees (Pte) Limited
1,752,124
1.26
HSBC (Singapore) Nominees Pte Ltd
5,418,493
0.89
Oh Yung Hsing Andrew (Hu Rongxin Andrew)
0,653,000
0.62
United Overseas Bank Nominees Pte Ltd
,224,758
0.53
0
Phillip Securities Pte Ltd
,615,181
0.50
1
OCBC Nominees Singapore Pte Ltd
,151,058
0.47
2
BPSS Nominees Singapore (Pte.) Ltd.
,897,881
0.40
3
OCBC Securities Private Ltd
,836,441
0.34
4
Chen Chun Nan
,850,000
0.22
5
Yeo Kok Pin
,544,000
0.20
6
UOB Kay Hian Private Limited
,197,680
0.18
7
Maybank Kim Eng Securities Pte. Ltd.
,136,020
0.18
8
Wong Lian Soo
,850,000
0.11
9
Choo Piang Wong
,300,000
0.08
0
Peh Kwee Chim
,300,000
0.08
otal
,448,914,990
83.68
The shareholding percentage is based on the number of issued shares of StarHub excluding treasury shares.
SHAREHOLDING HELD IN HANDS OF THE PUBLIC
Based on the information available to StarHub as at 24 April 2020, approximately 33.69% of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares) of StarHub is held by the public. Accordingly, Rule 723 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual is complied with.