StarHub : Annual General Meeting FILE 4Opens in a new Window

SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS

Notes:

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited (Temasek) is deemed to have an interest in 974,451,675 shares of StarHub in which Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd (ST Telemedia) group and other associated companies of Temasek have direct or deemed interests.

ST Telemedia is deemed to have an interest in 965,845,290 shares of StarHub held by Asia Mobile Holdings Pte. Ltd. (AMH), a subsidiary of Asia Mobile Holding Company Pte. Ltd. (AMHC), which is in turn a wholly-owned subsidiary of STT Communications Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ST Telemedia. AMHC holds approximately 75% of the total issued share capital of AMH.

OIH Investment LLC (OIH) and Ooredoo Q.P.S.C. (Ooredoo) (formerly known as Ooredoo Q.S.C.) are deemed to have an interest in 965,845,290 shares of StarHub held by AMH. OIH holds approximately 25% of the total issued share capital of AMH. OIH is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ooredoo.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) is deemed to have an interest in 171,490,520 shares of StarHub held by NTT Communications Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTT.