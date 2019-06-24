StarHub : Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer Opens in a new Window

Log in
STARHUB LTD.

(STAR)
StarHub : Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer

06/24/2019 | 05:40am EDT

SECURITIES AND FUTURES ACT (CAP. 289)

FORM

SECURITIES AND FUTURES (DISCLOSURE OF INTERESTS)

REGULATIONS 2012

1

NOTIFICATION FORM FOR DIRECTOR/CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

(Electronic Format)

IN RESPECT OF INTERESTS IN SECURITIES

Explanatory Notes

  1. Please read the explanatory notes carefully before completing this notification form.
  2. This form is for a Director/Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") to give notice of his interests in the securities of the Listed Issuer under section 133, 137N or 137Y of the Securities and Futures Act (Cap. 289) (the "SFA"). Please note that the requirement to disclose interests in participatory interests applies onlyto a director and where the Listed Issuer is a Singapore-incorporated company.

3. This electronic Form 1 and a separate Form C, containing the particulars and contact details of the Director/CEO, must be completed by the Director/CEO or a person duly authorised by him to do so. The person so authorised should maintain records of information furnished to him by the Director/CEO.

  1. This form and Form C, are to be completed electronically and sent to the Listed Issuer via an electronic medium such as an e-mail attachment. The Listed Issuer will attach both forms to the prescribed SGXNet announcement template for dissemination as required under section 137G(1), 137R(1) or 137ZC(1) of the SFA, as the case may be. While Form C will be attached to the announcement template, it will not be disseminated to the public and is made available only to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (the "Authority").
  2. A single form may be used by a Director/CEO for more than one transaction resulting in notifiable obligations which occur within the same notifiable period (i.e. within two business days of/of becoming aware of, the earliest transaction). There must be no netting-off of two or more notifiable transactions even if they occur within the same day.
  3. All applicable parts of the notification form must be completed. If there is insufficient space for your answers, please include attachment(s) by clicking on the paper clip icon on the bottom left-hand corner or in item 3 of Part II or item 10 of Part III. The total file size for all attachment(s) should not exceed 1MB.
  4. Except for item 4 of Part III, please select only one option from the relevant check boxes.
  5. Please note that submission of any false or misleading information is an offence under Part VII of the SFA.
  6. In this form, the term "Listed Issuer" refers to -
    1. a company incorporated in Singapore any or all of the shares in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange;
    2. a corporation (not being a company incorporated in Singapore, or a collective investment scheme constituted as a corporation) any or all of the shares in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange, such listing being a primary listing;
    3. a registered business trust (as defined in the Business Trusts Act (Cap. 31A)) any or all of the units in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange;
    4. a recognised business trust any or all of the units in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange, such listing being a primary listing; or
    5. a collective investment scheme that is a trust, that invests primarily in real estate and real estate- related assets specified by the Authority in the Code on Collective Investment Schemes, and any or all the units in which are listed for quotation on the official list of a securities exchange, such listing being a primary listing ("Real Estate Investment Trust").
  8. For further instructions and guidance on how to complete this notification form, please refer to section 6 of the User Guide on Electronic Notification Forms which can be accessed at the Authority's Internet website at http://www.mas.gov.sg (under "Regulations and Financial Stability", "Regulations, Guidance and Licensing", "Securities, Futures and Fund Management", "Forms", "Disclosure of Interests").

Part I - General

  1. Name of Listed Issuer:
    StarHub Ltd
  2. Type of Listed Issuer:
    • Company/Corporation

Registered/Recognised Business Trust

Real Estate Investment Trust

  1. Name of Director/CEO:
    Nasser Marafih
  2. Is the Director/CEO also a substantial shareholder/unitholder of the Listed Issuer?
    Yes
    • No
  4. Is the Director/CEO notifying in respect of his interests in securities of, or made available by, the Listed Issuer at the time of his appointment?
    Yes (Please proceed to complete Part II)
    • No (Please proceed to complete Part III)
  6. Date of notification to Listed Issuer:
    24-Jun-2019

FORM 1/[ Version 2.0 ]/Effective Date [ 21 March 2014 ]

Page 2 of 6

Part III - For an incumbent Director/CEO giving notice of an acquisition of, or a change in his interest in, securities of or made available by the Listed Issuer

TransactionA

  1. Date of acquisition of or change in interest:
    20-Jun-2019
  2. Date on which Director/CEO became aware of the acquisition of, or change in, interest (if different from item 1 above, please specify the date):
    20-Jun-2019
  3. Explanation (if the date of becoming aware is different from the date of acquisition of, or change in, interest):
  4. Type of securities which are the subject of the transaction (more than one option may be chosen):

Ordinary voting shares/units of Listed Issuer

Other types of shares/units (excluding ordinary voting shares/units) of Listed Issuer Rights/Options/Warrants over shares/units of Listed Issuer

Debentures of Listed Issuer

Rights/Options over debentures of Listed Issuer

Contracts over shares of the Listed Issuer which Director/CEO is a party to, or under which he is entitled to a benefit, being contracts under which any person has a right to call for or to make delivery of shares in the Listed Issuer

Participatory interests made available by Listed Issuer

Others (please specify):

Fully-paid shares acquired pursuant to the vesting of the share award granted under the StarHub Restricted Stock Plan 2014 as part of the Non-Executive Directors' Remuneration for the financial year ended 31 December 2018.

  1. Number of shares, units, rights, options, warrants, participatory interests and/or principal amount/value of debentures or contracts acquired or disposed of by Director/CEO:
    23,300
  2. Amount of consideration paid or received by Director/CEO (excluding brokerage and stamp duties):
    Nil

FORM 1/[ Version 2.0 ]/Effective Date [ 21 March 2014 ]

Page 3 of 6

7. Circumstance giving rise to the interest or change in interest:

Acquisition of:

Securities via market transaction

Securities via off-market transaction (e.g. married deals) Securities via physical settlement of derivatives or other securities Securities pursuant to rights issue

Securities via a placement

Securities following conversion/exercise of rights, options, warrants or other convertibles

Disposal of:

Securities via market transaction

Securities via off-market transaction (e.g. married deals)

Other circumstances :

Acceptance of employee share options/share awards

  • Vesting of share awards

Exercise of employee share options

Acceptance of take-over offer for Listed Issuer

Corporate action by Listed Issuer (please specify):

Others (please specify):

8. Quantum of interests in securities held by Director/CEO before and after the transaction. Please complete relevant table(s) below (for example, Table 1 should be completed if the change relates to

ordinary voting shares of the Listed Issuer; Table 4 should be completed if the change relates to debentures):

Table 1. Change in respect of ordinary voting shares/units of Listed Issuer

Immediately before the transaction

Direct Interest

Deemed Interest

Total

No. of ordinary voting shares/units held:

94,930

0

94,930

As a percentage of total no. of ordinary

0.0055

0

0.0055

voting shares/units:

Immediately after the transaction

Direct Interest

Deemed Interest

Total

No. of ordinary voting shares/units held:

118,230

0

118,230

FORM 1/[ Version 2.0 ]/Effective Date [ 21 March 2014 ]

Page 4 of 6

0.0068

0

0.0068

As a percentage of total no. of ordinary voting shares/units:

Table 8. Others

Immediately before the transaction

Direct Interest

Deemed Interest

Total

Details of securities held:

N.A.

Immediately after the transaction

Direct Interest

Deemed Interest

Total

Details of securities held:

N.A.

  1. Circumstances giving rise to deemed interests (if the interest is such):
    [You may attach a chart(s) in item 10 to illustrate how the Director/CEO's deemed interest, as set out in item 8 tables 1 to 8, arises]
    N.A.
  2. Attachments (if any):
    (The total file size for all attachment(s) should not exceed 1MB.)
  3. If this is a replacement of an earlier notification, please provide:
    1. SGXNet announcement reference of the firstnotification which was announced on SGXNet (the "Initial Announcement"):
    2. Date of the Initial Announcement:
    3. 15-digittransaction reference number of the relevant transaction in the Form 1 which was attached in the Initial Announcement:
  5. Remarks (if any):

FORM 1/[ Version 2.0 ]/Effective Date [ 21 March 2014 ]

Page 5 of 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

StarHub Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
