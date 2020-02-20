StarHub : Financial Statements and Related Announcement FILE 3 Opens in a new Window

Log in
STARHUB LTD

(STAR)
StarHub : Financial Statements and Related Announcement

02/20/2020

4Q/FY2019 RESULTS

20 February 2020

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The following presentation may contain forward-looking statements by StarHub Ltd ("StarHub") relating to financial trends for future periods.

Some of the statements in this presentation which are not historical facts are statements of future expectations with respect to the financial conditions, results of operations and businesses, and related plans and objectives. These forward-looking statements are based on StarHub's current views, intentions, plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside StarHub's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements include known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Because actual results could differ materially from StarHub's current views, intentions, plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs about the future, such forward-looking statements are not and should not be construed as a representation, forecast or projection of future performance of StarHub. It should be noted that the actual performance of StarHub may vary significantly from such statements.

2

D.A.R.E. TRANSFORMATION

INSPIRING DIGITAL

D.A.R.E.

Strategy in Motion

Progress

INNOVATION -

"Hello Change" brand promise

Significant 130% YoY improvement in

IMPROVING THE

Completion of cable-to-fibre migration

Net Promoter Score1

Improving customer experience

LIVES OF OUR

Digital innovation ongoing

CUSTOMERS

Driving operational efficiencies through digitisation

Cost savings identified >S$210m, 64%

DAILY

& simplification

achieved

ighly reliable,

Workforce optimisation

Pay TV OTT subscribers grew 23%

New entertainment experience (Go Max OTT

YoY

advanced and

offering)

secure networks

Renegotiate terms of expiring contracts for

and platforms

Procurement savings

H

U

Accelerating cybersecurity through Ensign

+79% YoY cyber security revenue growth

nderstanding &

Submitted joint 5G bid with M1

Currently broadcasting 'live' 5G signals

leveraging

Exploring M&A opportunities

from StarHub Green

customer insights

Singapore's 1st 5G cellular-on-wheels

est-in-class

Enhanced MyStarHub app

MyStarHub app achieved an improved

Promoting & enhancing digital sales channels

rating to 4.5; a top-rated app on Apple App

performance

Launch of giga! in 2Q2019

and Google Play with over 500k monthly

B

Launched SD-WAN

active users1

Deployed robotics process automation across

Online sales doubled YoY

operations

Strong momentum of giga! since launch

1 As at December 2019

3

FY2019 AT A GLANCE

S$2,330.6M

TOTAL

REVENUE

S$1,765.1M

SERVICE

REVENUE

S$558.7M

SERVICE

EBITDA3

31.7%

SERVICE

EBITDA MARGIN3

S$178.6M

NET PROFIT

S$218.6M

FREE CASH

FLOW

1.3% YoY1

6.3% QoQ 2

3.7% YoY1

2.1% QoQ 2

7.3% YoY1

24.4% QoQ 2

3.3% pt YoY1

9.1% pt QoQ 2

10.9% YoY1

41.3% QoQ 2

50.5% YoY1

66.6% QoQ 2

MOBILE

S$765.5M

7.2% YoY1

S$40

7.0% YoY1

1,451K

1.3% YoY1

REVENUE

ARPU

SUBS

0.5% QoQ 2

2.6% QoQ 2

0% QoQ 2

(POSTPAID)

(POSTPAID)

PAY TV

20.3% YoY1

S$44

12.0% YoY1

329K

19.6% YoY1

S$248.0M

ARPU

SUBS

REVENUE

0.6% QoQ 2

5.0% QoQ 2

5.2% QoQ 2

(POSTPAID)

(POSTPAID)

BROADBAND

5.1% YoY1

S$29

9.4% YoY1

501K

3.9% YoY1

S$176.4M

4.9% QoQ 2

ARPU

0% QoQ 2

SUBS

0.8% QoQ 2

REVENUE

(POSTPAID)

(POSTPAID)

NETWORK SOLUTIONS

CYBERSECURITY

S$429.5M

0% YoY1

S$145.7M

79.1.0% YoY1

3.9% QoQ2

REVENUE

REVENUE

14.6% QoQ 2

1 Refers to 4Q2019 vs 4Q2018

2 Refers to 4Q2019 vs 3Q2019

4

3 Including impact from SFRS(I) 16 Leases

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

S$'M

4Q2019

4Q2018

Change (%)

FY2019

FY2018

Change (%)

Total Revenue

608.4

619.5

(1.8)

2,330.6

2,362.0

(1.3)

Service Revenue

443.7

457.5

(3.0)

1,765.1

1,832.4

(3.7)

EBITDA

138.4

110.8

24.9

617.1

567.1

8.8

Service EBITDA1

115.5

105.6

9.4

558.7

520.8

7.3

Service EBITDA Margin (%)

26.0

23.1

2.9% pts

31.7

28.4

3.3% pts

Taxation

(4.5)

(6.6)

(31.7)

(40.0)

(44.9)

(10.9)

Net Profit After Tax2

33.3

15.4

115.6

178.6

200.5

(10.9)

Committed Capex3

80.5

75.8

6.2

175.3

202.0

(13.2)

Committed Capex to Revenue3 (%)

13.2

12.2

1.0% pts

7.5

8.6

(1.0)% pts

FCF / Fully Diluted Shares (₵)

2.1

(2.5)

N.M.

12.6

8.4

50.4

As at 31 Dec 2019

As at 31 Dec 2018

Net Debt to TTM EBITDA Ratio (x)

1.51

1.52

1 Service EBITDA = EBITDA less (Sales of Equipment - Cost of Equipment)

2

NPAT, includes non-controlling interest (NCI)

5

3

Excluding spectrum

* Numbers may not add up due to rounding / TTM = Trailing Twelve Months

GUIDANCE CHECKLIST

ACTUAL

GUIDANCE

SERVICE REVENUE

3.7%

2% - 3%

Lower-Than-Expected

YoY

YoY

Due mainly to lower consumer revenues

offset by higher enterprise performance

SERVICE EBITDA

31.7%

30% - 32%

Within Expectations

MARGIN1

CAPEX COMMITMENT2

7.5%

8% - 9%

Better-Than-Expected

Of Total Revenue

Of Total Revenue

DIVIDEND/SHARE

2.25 cents

2.25 cents

Within Expectations

Per Quarter

Per Quarter

1

Service EBITDA margin after SFRS(I)16 adoption

6

2

Excluding spectrum

GROUP REVENUE

TOTAL REVENUE (S$'M) / REVENUE MIX (%)*

S$2,362.0M

22.4%

529.6

81.3

S$510.8M

3.4%

Enterprise

18.2%

429.4

Revenue

7.9%185.8

13.2% 311.3

34.9%824.5

S$575.2M

Enterprise

Revenue

S$1,832.4M

Service

Revenue

S$2,330.6M

24.3% 565.5

6.3%145.7

18.4%429.5

7.6%176.4

10.6%248.0

32.8% 765.5

Enterprise 12.6%

Revenue YoY

Service 3.7%

Revenue YoY

S$1,765.1M

Service

Revenue

FY2018

FY2019

Mobile

Pay TV

Broadband

Network Solutions

Cybersecurity Services

Sale of Equipment

7

* Numbers may not add up due to rounding

MOBILE

YOY PERFORMANCE & COMMENTARY

QOQ PERFORMANCE

POSTPAID ARPU

POSTPAID SUBS (K)

PREPAID ARPU

PREPAID SUBS (K)

SEGMENT REVENUE (S$'M)

S$43

1,402

S$13

788

824.5

S$40

1,451

S$13

778

765.5

• Lower postpaid ARPU due to lower IDD, excess data

usage, roaming, data subscriptions and VAS revenues

• Average monthly churn rate in 4Q2019 was 1.1%

(3Q2019: 1.6%; 4Q2018: 1.1%)

• Reduced customer base resulting from the migration of

prepaid customers to SIM-only postpaid plans.

• Reduced IDD, excess data usage, roaming, data

subscriptions and VAS revenues

• Partially offset by increase in plan subscriptions,

enterprise SMS revenues and reversal of loyalty reward

accrual following the change in customer loyalty

programme (Perx)

S$39 S$40

1,4421,451

S$13 S$13

785778

190.0190.9

4Q

194.3

4Q

190.9

FY2018FY2019

• Overall average data usage increased to 8.1GB YoY

3Q20194Q2019

8

PAY TV

YOY PERFORMANCE & COMMENTARY

QOQ PERFORMANCE

ARPU

S$50

S$44

SUBS (K)

409

329

SEGMENT

311.3

REVENUE

248.0

(S$'M)

71.3

4Q

4Q

56.5

FY2018

FY2019

  • Lower ARPU and subscriber base due to promotional activities relating to the cable-to-fibre migration
  • 4Q2019 average monthly churn rate reduced to 0.7% (3Q2019: 2.2%; 4Q2018: 1.4%)
  • YoY revenue decrease due to lower ARPU and subscriber base, as explained above

S$40 S$42

347

329

56.156.5

3Q2019 4Q2019

9

BROADBAND

YOY PERFORMANCE & COMMENTARY

QOQ PERFORMANCE

ARPU

S$32

S$29

SUBS (K)

482

501

SEGMENT

185.8

176.4

REVENUE

(S$'M)

4Q

45.7

4Q

41.0

FY2018FY2019

  • Lower YoY ARPU due to promotional activities relating to the cable-to-fibre migration
  • 4Q2019 average monthly churn rate reduced to 0.5% (3Q2019: 0.9%; 4Q2018: 0.8%)
  • YoY revenue decrease is due to lower ARPU achieved
  • 4Q2019 average monthly churn reduced to 0.7% compared to 2.2% in 3Q2019

S$27 S$27

505501

43.241.0

3Q2019 4Q2019

10

ENTERPRISE

NETWORK SOLUTIONS

CYBERSECURITY SERVICES

SEGMENT REVENUE

(S$'M)

429.4

429.5

4Q

113.8

4Q

110.9

FY2018

FY2019

Data & Internet

Managed Services

Voice Services

113.8

106.7

110.9

14.7

10.9

9.8

29.2

26.5

33.7

69.9

69.3

67.4

4Q2018 3Q2019 4Q2019

SEGMENT REVENUE

(S$'M)

145.7

81.3

62.5

49.0

3Q

38.8

4Q

32.4

4Q

44.4

FY2018

FY2019

  • Lifted by higher revenue from managed services, partially offset by lower revenues from voice services, internet services and domestic leased circuits
  • Managed services recorded higher demands for cloud, cryptographic and digital security solutions
  • 79.1% YoY growth in cybersecurity revenue lifted by first year consolidation of Ensign and higher business demand

11

OPERATING EXPENSES

OPERATING EXPENSES (S$'M)

FY2019 COST STRUCTURE (S$'M)

Cybersecurity Expenses

16.4%

Other Operating Expenses

2,089.7

2,085.8

Cost of Sales

24.3%

81.1

169.4

590.1

4.3%

974.3

501.6

563.8

921.1

45.6

5.4%

52.1

42.4

258.8

0.9%

2,008.6

1,916.3

249.0

225.6

19.3%

1,034.3

544.5

459.3

511.7

4.7%

1.7%

995.3

4.1%

285.7

233.6

262.7

4.4%

3.8%

FY2018

FY2019

4Q2018

3Q2019

4Q2019

10.7%

  • Excluding cybersecurity expenses, Opex declined: 4.6% (FY2019 vs FY2018); 6.0% (4Q2019 vs 4Q2018); and 15.7% (3Q2019 vs 4Q2019)
  • Higher cybersecurity expenses was due to first year consolidation of Ensign and initial investments in human capital and R&D that are necessary for sustainable future growth

Cost of Equipment Sold

Operating Leases

Cost of Services

Marketing & Promotions

Traffic Expenses

Loss Allowance for Trade Receivables

Cybersecurity - Cost of Sales

Repairs & Maintenance

Cybersecurity - Other Operating Expenses

Other Expenses

Staff Costs

Depreciation & Amortisation

12

D.A.R.E. IN MOTION

64% COST PROGRAMME EXECUTED

20%

> S$210M

5%

Workforce

Operational

TV Operations

Total

Digitalisation &

Current

Optimisation

Efficiencies

& Content

Savings

Transformation Initiatives

Net Savings

(As at 4Q2019)

Planned

Executed

Current Net Savings

Expenditure

Current Net Savings

13

EBITDA / MARGINS

EBITDA (S$'M) / MARGIN (%)

617.1

567.1

110.8

138.4

147.0

170.5

4Q

155.3

146.4

3Q

2Q

154.0

161.9

1Q

FY2018

FY2019

SERVICE EBITDA (S$'M) / MARGIN (%)

Full Year

28.4%

31.7%

Service

EBITDA Margin

558.7

520.8

105.6

115.5

132.2

152.8

4Q

141.0

140.8

3Q

2Q

142.0

149.7

1Q

FY2018

FY2019

14

PROFIT HIGHLIGHTS

PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS (S$'M)

  • Excluding cybersecurity losses of S$21.8M, profit from operations would have improved to S$277.7M
  • While the cybersecurity business was initially impacted by initial investments in R&D and human capital - critical components for sustainable future growth - Ensign seeks to aggressively grow its market share to improve profitability.

NPAT (S$'M) / NPAT MARGIN (%)

273.4

277.7

Cybersecurity

21.8

29.9

losses

46.5

75.6

80.0

84.2

255.9

4Q

57.3

3Q

2Q

83.8

1Q

72.1

4Q

3Q

2Q 1Q

200.5

15.4

58

62.7

64.3

115.6%

4Q19 vs 4Q18

Due mainly to S$26.3 million in reduced Opex1, offset by lower revenue

178.6

33.3

56.6 1

39.4

49.3

FY2018

FY2019

1 Includes S$6.8M in other one-off reversals/accruals. Please refer to Pg 9 of the MD&A for more details

FY2018

FY2019

15

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

FREE CASH FLOW (S$'M)

221.3

218.6

145.3

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2019 DIVIDEND

9 SGD CENTS

PER SHARE

Responsible & sustainable dividend policy

NET DEBT

TO EBITDA

1.51X

Prudent capital management with sufficient headroom for growth

16

DYNAMIC OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

CONSUMER

ENTERPRISE

INTENSE MARKET COMPETITION

ENABLING DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

• Leverage the rise of Singapore's digital economy that

• Mobile: 4 MNOs, 11 MVNOs

is driven by the Government's Smart Nation push

• TV: Rise of OTTs (fragmented market) and content

• Growing demand from enterprise customers in data

providers going direct to consumers

analytics solutions, IoT, cloud and data centre

• Broadband: Lack of differentiation between

solutions

operators

CHANGING CONSUMER BEHAVIOUR

GROWING ADDRESSABLE MARKET

• Adjacent ICT business in Managed Services, Cloud,

• Higher data usage

Analytics and IoT growing at 9% CAGR over 2018 -

• On-the-go OTT

2022F1

• Favours flexibility & simple plans (e.g. no contract /

• Opportunity to expand reach into underserved

SIM-Only)

SME/mid-market customer segments

NEW TECH CYCLE (5G)

  • Consumer: Emerging opportunities in IoT / VR
  • Enterprise: Tap 5G capabilities (higher speed, lower latency, prioritization, slicing) to enable innovative solutions

1 Source: Analysys Mason, GlobalData, IDC, Frost & Sullivan, Gartner, Arthur D. Little Analysis, August 2019

17

LEVERAGING 5G

JOINT 5G BID

PLAYING AN ACTIVE ROLE IN 5G

  • Exclusive agreement to cooperate and submit a joint bid for a 5G licence
  • Network sharing to allow for lower network costs and more innovative solutions

Pop-Up 5G Showcase (Dec 2019)

NYP-SarHubAPEX-5G

Launch (Jan 2020)

  • Engagements at industry events
  • Active trials with ecosystem partners including applications for Industry 4.0, healthcare, retail, urban solutions, education & research, amongst others

PARTNERS

17 Feb

2020

Joint bid submitted

Mid-2020

Expected award of licences

By 2020

Commence 5G roll-out

Expected 5G

2021

commercial

launch

By End-2022

2022

SA networks to

cover at least

half of

Singapore

5G roll-out

2023

expected to

complete

18

VIEWS & STRATEGIES

GROUP

Transform

Diversify

Leverage emerging

Prudent capital

For sustainable future

Revenue Streams;

5G opportunities

management

growth

Geographical Reach

CONSUMER

• Enhance customer experience

• Digitalisation - grow digital brands; drive online sales; embrace automation

Defensive;

Cashflow Generating

Stabilise ARPUs

• Shift towards variable cost

• Target niche customer

Expand subscriber

model

segments (e.g. gaming)

base through

• Move towards innovative

innovative offerings

offerings & OTT

ENTERPRISE

• Expand and grow adjacent businesses

• Explore synergistic & accretive M&As - diversify revenue streams & bolster portfolio of capabilities

Accelerating

Growth

• Build upon growth momentum for Managed

• Invest in future growth - human capital &

Services

R&D

• Capture greater market share for emerging

• Improve profitability by aggressively growing

tech (e.g. IoT, data centre services, data

topline

analytics) and in underserved customer

19

segments

FY2020 GUIDANCE

SERVICE

REVENUE

1% - 3%

YoY

CAPEX COMMITMENT

6% - 7%

Of Total Revenue

Excluding spectrum and 5G capex

SERVICE

EBITDA

27% - 29%

Margin

DIVIDEND /

SHARE

9.0 CENTS

Full year distribution

Dividend policy: 80% of NPAT, excluding one-time, non- recurring items; payable semi-annually

ADDITIONAL

NOTES

  • Service Revenue expected to be lifted by higher cybersecurity services revenue
  • Lower YoY guidance for Service EBITDA margin due to change in revenue mix
  • Continue optimising operations through digitisation and process simplification, while rationalising capex investments on our core business, to stabilise and improve margins
  • Dividend guidance takes into consideration short-to-mid term cash flow requirements, as well as results reaped from the ongoing business transformation initiatives

20

DARE

TO EVOLVE

4Q/FY2019 RESULTS

20 February 2020

Investor Relations:

Amelia LEE | IR@StarHub.com

Disclaimer

StarHub Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 10:27:02 UTC
