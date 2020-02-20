StarHub : Financial Statements and Related Announcement FILE 3 Opens in a new Window
4Q/FY2019 RESULTS
20 February 2020
D.A.R.E. TRANSFORMATION
INSPIRING DIGITAL
D.A.R.E.
Strategy in Motion
Progress
INNOVATION -
•
"Hello Change" brand promise
•
Significant 130% YoY improvement in
IMPROVING THE
•
Completion of cable-to-fibre migration
Net Promoter Score1
•
Improving customer experience
LIVES OF OUR
•
Digital innovation ongoing
CUSTOMERS
•
Driving operational efficiencies through digitisation
•
Cost savings identified >S$210m, 64%
DAILY
& simplification
achieved
ighly reliable,
•
Workforce optimisation
•
Pay TV OTT subscribers grew 23%
•
New entertainment experience (Go Max OTT
YoY
advanced and
offering)
secure networks
•
Renegotiate terms of expiring contracts for
and platforms
Procurement savings
H
U
•
Accelerating cybersecurity through Ensign
•
+79% YoY cyber security revenue growth
nderstanding &
•
Submitted joint 5G bid with M1
•
Currently broadcasting 'live' 5G signals
leveraging
•
Exploring M&A opportunities
from StarHub Green
customer insights
•
Singapore's 1st 5G cellular-on-wheels
est-in-class
•
Enhanced MyStarHub app
•
MyStarHub app achieved an improved
•
Promoting & enhancing digital sales channels
rating to 4.5; a top-rated app on Apple App
performance
•
Launch of giga! in 2Q2019
and Google Play with over 500k monthly
B
•
Launched SD-WAN
active users1
•
Deployed robotics process automation across
•
Online sales doubled YoY
operations
•
Strong momentum of giga! since launch
1 As at December 2019
FY2019 AT A GLANCE
S$2,330.6M
TOTAL
REVENUE
S$1,765.1M
SERVICE
REVENUE
S$558.7M
SERVICE
EBITDA3
31.7%
SERVICE
EBITDA MARGIN3
S$178.6M
NET PROFIT
S$218.6M
FREE CASH
FLOW
1.3% YoY1
6.3% QoQ 2
3.7% YoY1
2.1% QoQ 2
7.3% YoY1
24.4% QoQ 2
3.3% pt YoY1
9.1% pt QoQ 2
10.9% YoY1
41.3% QoQ 2
50.5% YoY1
66.6% QoQ 2
MOBILE
S$765.5M
7.2% YoY1
S$40
7.0% YoY1
1,451K
1.3% YoY1
REVENUE
ARPU
SUBS
0.5% QoQ 2
2.6% QoQ 2
0% QoQ 2
(POSTPAID)
(POSTPAID)
PAY TV
20.3% YoY1
S$44
12.0% YoY1
329K
19.6% YoY1
S$248.0M
ARPU
SUBS
REVENUE
0.6% QoQ 2
5.0% QoQ 2
5.2% QoQ 2
(POSTPAID)
(POSTPAID)
BROADBAND
5.1% YoY1
S$29
9.4% YoY1
501K
3.9% YoY1
S$176.4M
4.9% QoQ 2
ARPU
0% QoQ 2
SUBS
0.8% QoQ 2
REVENUE
(POSTPAID)
(POSTPAID)
NETWORK SOLUTIONS
CYBERSECURITY
S$429.5M
0% YoY1
S$145.7M
79.1.0% YoY1
3.9% QoQ2
REVENUE
REVENUE
14.6% QoQ 2
1 Refers to 4Q2019 vs 4Q2018
2 Refers to 4Q2019 vs 3Q2019
3 Including impact from SFRS(I) 16 Leases
FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
S$'M
4Q2019
4Q2018
Change (%)
FY2019
FY2018
Change (%)
Total Revenue
608.4
619.5
(1.8)
2,330.6
2,362.0
(1.3)
Service Revenue
443.7
457.5
(3.0)
1,765.1
1,832.4
(3.7)
EBITDA
138.4
110.8
24.9
617.1
567.1
8.8
Service EBITDA1
115.5
105.6
9.4
558.7
520.8
7.3
Service EBITDA Margin (%)
26.0
23.1
2.9% pts
31.7
28.4
3.3% pts
Taxation
(4.5)
(6.6)
(31.7)
(40.0)
(44.9)
(10.9)
Net Profit After Tax2
33.3
15.4
115.6
178.6
200.5
(10.9)
Committed Capex3
80.5
75.8
6.2
175.3
202.0
(13.2)
Committed Capex to Revenue3 (%)
13.2
12.2
1.0% pts
7.5
8.6
(1.0)% pts
FCF / Fully Diluted Shares (₵)
2.1
(2.5)
N.M.
12.6
8.4
50.4
As at 31 Dec 2019
As at 31 Dec 2018
Net Debt to TTM EBITDA Ratio (x)
1.51
1.52
1 Service EBITDA = EBITDA less (Sales of Equipment - Cost of Equipment)
2
NPAT, includes non-controlling interest (NCI)
3
Excluding spectrum
* Numbers may not add up due to rounding / TTM = Trailing Twelve Months
GUIDANCE CHECKLIST
ACTUAL
GUIDANCE
SERVICE REVENUE
3.7%
2% - 3%
Lower-Than-Expected
YoY
YoY
Due mainly to lower consumer revenues
offset by higher enterprise performance
SERVICE EBITDA
31.7%
30% - 32%
Within Expectations
MARGIN1
CAPEX COMMITMENT2
7.5%
8% - 9%
Better-Than-Expected
Of Total Revenue
Of Total Revenue
DIVIDEND/SHARE
2.25 cents
2.25 cents
Within Expectations
Per Quarter
Per Quarter
1
Service EBITDA margin after SFRS(I)16 adoption
2
Excluding spectrum
GROUP REVENUE
TOTAL REVENUE (S$'M) / REVENUE MIX (%)*
S$2,362.0M
22.4%
529.6
81.3
S$510.8M
3.4%
Enterprise
18.2%
429.4
Revenue
7.9%185.8
13.2% 311.3
34.9%824.5
S$575.2M
Enterprise
Revenue
S$1,832.4M
Service
Revenue
S$2,330.6M
24.3% 565.5
6.3%145.7
18.4%429.5
7.6%176.4
10.6%248.0
32.8% 765.5
Enterprise 12.6%
Revenue YoY
Service 3.7%
Revenue YoY
S$1,765.1M
Service
Revenue
FY2018
FY2019
Mobile
Pay TV
Broadband
Network Solutions
Cybersecurity Services
Sale of Equipment
* Numbers may not add up due to rounding
MOBILE
YOY PERFORMANCE & COMMENTARY
QOQ PERFORMANCE
POSTPAID ARPU
POSTPAID SUBS (K)
PREPAID ARPU
PREPAID SUBS (K)
SEGMENT REVENUE (S$'M)
S$43
1,402
S$13
788
824.5
S$40
1,451
S$13
778
765.5
• Lower postpaid ARPU due to lower IDD, excess data
usage, roaming, data subscriptions and VAS revenues
• Average monthly churn rate in 4Q2019 was 1.1%
(3Q2019: 1.6%; 4Q2018: 1.1%)
• Reduced customer base resulting from the migration of
prepaid customers to SIM-only postpaid plans.
• Reduced IDD, excess data usage, roaming, data
subscriptions and VAS revenues
• Partially offset by increase in plan subscriptions,
enterprise SMS revenues and reversal of loyalty reward
accrual following the change in customer loyalty
programme (Perx)
S$39 S$40
1,4421,451
S$13 S$13
785778
190.0190.9
4Q
194.3
4Q
190.9
FY2018FY2019
• Overall average data usage increased to 8.1GB YoY
3Q20194Q2019
PAY TV
YOY PERFORMANCE & COMMENTARY
QOQ PERFORMANCE
ARPU
S$50
S$44
SUBS (K)
409
329
SEGMENT
311.3
REVENUE
248.0
(S$'M)
71.3
4Q
4Q
56.5
FY2018
FY2019
Lower ARPU and subscriber base due to promotional activities relating to the cable-to-fibre migration
4Q2019 average monthly churn rate reduced to 0.7%(3Q2019: 2.2%; 4Q2018: 1.4%)
YoY revenue decrease due to lower ARPU and subscriber base, as explained above
S$40 S$42
347
329
56.156.5
3Q2019 4Q2019
BROADBAND
YOY PERFORMANCE & COMMENTARY
QOQ PERFORMANCE
ARPU
S$32
S$29
SUBS (K)
482
501
SEGMENT
185.8
176.4
REVENUE
(S$'M)
4Q
45.7
4Q
41.0
FY2018FY2019
Lower YoY ARPU due to promotional activities relating to the cable-to-fibre migration
4Q2019 average monthly churn rate reduced to 0.5%(3Q2019: 0.9%; 4Q2018: 0.8%)
YoY revenue decrease is due to lower ARPU achieved
4Q2019 average monthly churn reduced to 0.7% compared to 2.2% in 3Q2019
S$27 S$27
505501
43.241.0
3Q2019 4Q2019
ENTERPRISE
NETWORK SOLUTIONS
CYBERSECURITY SERVICES
SEGMENT REVENUE
(S$'M)
429.4
429.5
4Q
113.8
4Q
110.9
FY2018
FY2019
Data & Internet
Managed Services
Voice Services
113.8
106.7
110.9
14.7
10.9
9.8
29.2
26.5
33.7
69.9
69.3
67.4
4Q2018 3Q2019 4Q2019
SEGMENT REVENUE
(S$'M)
145.7
81.3
62.5
49.0
3Q
38.8
4Q
32.4
4Q
44.4
FY2018
FY2019
Lifted by higher revenue from managed services, partially offset by lower revenues from voice services, internet services and domestic leased circuits
Managed services recorded higher demands for cloud, cryptographic and digital security solutions
79.1% YoY growth in cybersecurity revenue lifted by first year consolidation of Ensign and higher business demand
OPERATING EXPENSES
OPERATING EXPENSES (S$'M)
FY2019 COST STRUCTURE (S$'M)
Cybersecurity Expenses
16.4%
Other Operating Expenses
2,089.7
2,085.8
Cost of Sales
24.3%
81.1
169.4
590.1
4.3%
974.3
501.6
563.8
921.1
45.6
5.4%
52.1
42.4
258.8
0.9%
2,008.6
1,916.3
249.0
225.6
19.3%
1,034.3
544.5
459.3
511.7
4.7%
1.7%
995.3
4.1%
285.7
233.6
262.7
4.4%
3.8%
FY2018
FY2019
4Q2018
3Q2019
4Q2019
10.7%
Excluding cybersecurity expenses, Opex declined: 4.6% (FY2019 vs FY2018); 6.0% (4Q2019 vs 4Q2018); and 15.7% (3Q2019 vs 4Q2019)
Higher cybersecurity expenses was due to first year consolidation of Ensign and initial investments in human capital and R&D that are necessary for sustainable future growth
Cost of Equipment Sold
Operating Leases
Cost of Services
Marketing & Promotions
Traffic Expenses
Loss Allowance for Trade Receivables
Cybersecurity - Cost of Sales
Repairs & Maintenance
Cybersecurity - Other Operating Expenses
Other Expenses
Staff Costs
Depreciation & Amortisation
D.A.R.E. IN MOTION
64% COST PROGRAMME EXECUTED
20%
> S$210M
5%
Workforce
Operational
TV Operations
Total
Digitalisation &
Current
Optimisation
Efficiencies
& Content
Savings
Transformation Initiatives
Net Savings
(As at 4Q2019)
Planned
Executed
Current Net Savings
Expenditure
Current Net Savings
EBITDA / MARGINS
EBITDA (S$'M) / MARGIN (%)
617.1
567.1
110.8
138.4
147.0
170.5
4Q
155.3
146.4
3Q
2Q
154.0
161.9
1Q
FY2018
FY2019
SERVICE EBITDA (S$'M) / MARGIN (%)
Full Year
28.4%
31.7%
Service
EBITDA Margin
558.7
520.8
105.6
115.5
132.2
152.8
4Q
141.0
140.8
3Q
2Q
142.0
149.7
1Q
FY2018
FY2019
PROFIT HIGHLIGHTS
PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS (S$'M)
Excluding cybersecurity losses of S$21.8M, profit from operations would have improved to S$277.7M
While the cybersecurity business was initially impacted by initial investments in R&D and human capital - critical components for sustainable future growth - Ensign seeks to aggressively grow its market share to improve profitability.
NPAT (S$'M) / NPAT MARGIN (%)
273.4
277.7
Cybersecurity
21.8
29.9
losses
46.5
75.6
80.0
84.2
255.9
4Q
57.3
3Q
2Q
83.8
1Q
72.1
4Q
3Q
2Q 1Q
200.5
15.4
58
62.7
64.3
115.6%
4Q19 vs 4Q18
Due mainly to S$26.3 million in reduced Opex1, offset by lower revenue
178.6
33.3
56.6 1
39.4
49.3
FY2018
FY2019
1 Includes S$6.8M in other one-off reversals/accruals. Please refer to Pg 9 of the MD&A for more details
FY2018
FY2019
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
FREE CASH FLOW (S$'M)
221.3
218.6
145.3
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2019 DIVIDEND
9 SGD CENTS
PER SHARE
Responsible & sustainable dividend policy
NET DEBT
TO EBITDA
1.51X
Prudent capital management with sufficient headroom for growth
DYNAMIC OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
CONSUMER
ENTERPRISE
INTENSE MARKET COMPETITION
ENABLING DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
• Leverage the rise of Singapore's digital economy that
• Mobile: 4 MNOs, 11 MVNOs
is driven by the Government's Smart Nation push
• TV: Rise of OTTs (fragmented market) and content
• Growing demand from enterprise customers in data
providers going direct to consumers
analytics solutions, IoT, cloud and data centre
• Broadband: Lack of differentiation between
solutions
operators
CHANGING CONSUMER BEHAVIOUR
GROWING ADDRESSABLE MARKET
• Adjacent ICT business in Managed Services, Cloud,
• Higher data usage
Analytics and IoT growing at 9% CAGR over 2018 -
• On-the-go OTT
2022F1
• Favours flexibility & simple plans (e.g. no contract /
• Opportunity to expand reach into underserved
SIM-Only)
SME/mid-market customer segments
NEW TECH CYCLE (5G)
Consumer: Emerging opportunities in IoT / VR
Enterprise: Tap 5G capabilities (higher speed, lower latency, prioritization, slicing) to enable innovative solutions
1 Source: Analysys Mason, GlobalData, IDC, Frost & Sullivan, Gartner, Arthur D. Little Analysis, August 2019
17
LEVERAGING 5G
JOINT 5G BID
PLAYING AN ACTIVE ROLE IN 5G
Exclusive agreement to cooperate and submit a joint bid for a 5G licence
Network sharing to allow for lower network costs and more innovative solutions
Pop-Up 5G Showcase (Dec 2019)
NYP-SarHubAPEX-5G
Launch (Jan 2020)
Engagements at industry events
Active trials with ecosystem partners including applications for Industry 4.0, healthcare, retail, urban solutions, education & research, amongst others