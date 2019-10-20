StarHub : Financial Statements and Related Announcement Opens in a new Window
10/20/2019 | 10:21pm EDT
STARHUB LTD.
STARHUB LTD
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
21/10/2019 10:00:11
Notification of Results Release
SG191021OTHRII23
Veronica Lai
Company Secretary
30/09/2019 00:00:00
21/10/2019 10:00:11
StarHub will be announcing its Group Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended 30 September 2019 on 5 November 2019, after the close of trading on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.