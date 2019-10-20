StarHub : Financial Statements and Related Announcement Opens in a new Window

Log in
STARHUB LTD

STARHUB LTD

(STAR)
StarHub : Financial Statements and Related Announcement

10/20/2019 | 10:21pm EDT

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/Manager STARHUB LTD.
Securities STARHUB LTD

Announcement Details

Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast 21/10/2019 10:00:11
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Notification of Results Release
Announcement Reference SG191021OTHRII23
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Veronica Lai
Designation Company Secretary
Financial Period Ended 30/09/2019 00:00:00
Announcement Date/ Time 21/10/2019 10:00:11
Event Description StarHub will be announcing its Group Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended 30 September 2019 on 5 November 2019, after the close of trading on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

Disclaimer

StarHub Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 02:20:10 UTC
