StarHub : General Announcement FILE 1Opens in a new Window 0 05/06/2020 | 06:09am EDT

STARHUB LTD StarHub Ltd Reg. No.:199802208C 67Ubi Avenue1 #05-01 StarHub Green Singapore 408942 Tel(65) 6825 5000 Fax(65)6721 5000  Announcement of Business Performance Update for the First Quarter ended 31 March 2020 StarHub is pleased to announce the business performance update for the first quarter ended 31 March 2020. STARHUB LTD Results for the First Quarter ended 31 March 2020 1. GROUP INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENTS 1.1 GROUP INCOME STATEMENT Quarter ended 31 Mar 2020 2019 Incr / (Decr) S$m S$m S$m % Total revenue 506.2 596.8 (90.6) (15.2) Operating expenses (448.4) (524.7) (76.3) (14.5) Other income 1.5 0.1 1.4 nm Profit from operations 59.3 72.1 (12.8) (17.8) Finance income 0.4 0.4 0.0 7.3 Finance expense (1) (9.1) (9.8) (0.7) (6.8) 50.6 62.7 (12.1) (19.3) Share of (loss)/ gain of associate, net of tax (0.0) 0.4 (0.5) nm Profit before taxation 50.5 63.1 (12.6) (20.0) Taxation (8.4) (13.8) (5.4) (39.1) Profit for the period 42.1 49.3 (7.2) (14.6) Attributable to: Owners of the Company 40.2 54.0 (13.9) (25.7) Non-controlling interests 1.9 (4.7) 6.7 nm 42.1 49.3 (7.2) (14.6) EBITDA 136.2 161.9 (25.7) (15.9) Service EBITDA (2) 125.7 149.7 (23.9) (16.0) Service EBITDA as % of service revenue 31.1% 33.7% -2.6% pts Free Cash Flow (3) 118.9 21.4 97.5 nm Profit from operations is arrived after charging the following: Loss allowances of trade receivables 3.8 5.3 (1.5) (29.0) Depreciation and amortisation 76.9 89.8 (12.9) (14.3) Foreign exchange (gain) / loss 5.4 (1.1) 6.5 nm Allowance for stock obsolescence 1.0 0.2 0.8 nm nm - Not meaningful Notes: Finance expense includes interest on borrowings and lease liabilities and other financing charges Service EBITDA refers to EBITDA less equipment margin (sales of equipment less cost of equipment) Free Cash Flow refers to net cash from operating activities less purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets in the cash flow statement Numbers in all tables may not exactly add up due to rounding Page 2 of 12 STARHUB LTD 1.2 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION Quarter ended 31 Mar 2020 2019 Incr / (Decr) Revenue S$m S$m S$m % Mobile 163.5 192.3 (28.8) (15.0) Pay TV 46.8 70.7 (23.9) (33.8) Broadband 41.7 47.1 (5.4) (11.4) Enterprise Business 152.8 134.1 18.7 13.9 - Network solutions (1) 90.4 107.8 (17.4) (16.1) - Cyber security services (2) 62.4 26.4 36.1 136.8 Service revenue 404.9 444.3 (39.4) (8.9) Sales of equipment 101.3 152.5 (51.2) (33.6) Total revenue 506.2 596.8 (90.6) (15.2) Notes: Includes Data & Internet, Managed services and Voice services Includes service revenue from Ensign and D'Crypt The Group's 1Q2020 total revenue of S$506.2 million was S$90.6 million or 15.2% lower YoY (year-on-year). The lower revenues were mainly due to lower revenues from Mobile, Pay TV, Broadband and Sales of equipment, partially offset by higher revenues from Enterprise Business. Against the corresponding period last year, Mobile service revenues in 1Q2020 was lower YoY by 15.0% due to lower post-paid and pre-paid Mobile revenues. The decrease in post- paid Mobile revenues was mainly due to lower IDD, excess data usage, lower roaming due to a significant drop in global travel caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, lower plan subscriptions and VAS (value-added services) revenues, partially offset by the increase in voice usage. The decrease in pre-paid Mobile revenues was mainly due to lower inbound and outbound tourists due to the impact from COVID-19 measures, lower data subscriptions, prepaid expired credit and IDD. Pay TV service revenue in 1Q2020 was 33.8% lower YoY, mainly due to a lower subscriber base and lower ARPUs due to promotional activities in respect of the cable to fibre migration from the previous year. Broadband service revenue decreased YoY by 11.4% in 1Q2020, mainly due to lower ARPUs as a result of promotional activities in respect of cable of fibre migration from the previous year. Enterprise Business revenue increased YoY by 13.9% in 1Q2020, mainly due to higher revenues from cyber security services, partially offset by lower revenues from voice services, internet services and domestic leased circuits as well as managed services. Revenue from sales of equipment decreased YoY by 33.6% in 1Q2020, mainly due to lower volume of premium handsets sold as a result of COVID-19 and disruption to handset supply chains, resulting in a stock-out situation for certain handset models. The Group's total operating expenses for 1Q2020 was lower by S$76.3 million or 14.5% YoY, mainly due to lower cost of sales and other operating expenses, partially offset by the increase in operating expenses for cyber security services. Page 3 of 12 STARHUB LTD As a percentage of revenue, total operating expenses for 1Q2020 was at 88.6%, when compared to 87.9% in the corresponding period last year. Other income increased mainly due to income grant received and recovery of tunnel fees from TPG in 1Q2020. Profit from operations of S$59.3 million in 1Q2020 was S$12.8 million lower YoY. Profit from operations for Cyber security services was S$5.0 million in 1Q2020 compared to losses of S$11.4 million in the same period last year. Excluding Cyber security services, profit from operations would have been S$54.3 million, which is S$29.2 million lower YoY due to lower revenues from Mobile, Pay TV, Broadband and Network Solutions and lower margin from Sales of equipment, partially offset by higher other income and lower operating expenses. Service EBITDA margin for 1Q2020 at 31.1% was 2.6% points lower YoY, mainly due to the lower service revenues. Finance income was stable YoY in 1Q2020 whilst finance expenses was lower in 1Q2020. Share of results of associate was a loss in 1Q2020 compared to a gain in the corresponding period last year. Profit before taxation of S$50.5 million in 1Q2020 was lower by S$12.6 million YoY as a result of lower profit from operations. Taxation expense for 1Q2020 was lower at S$8.4 million due to lower profits. As Ensign started turning in a profit this quarter, the previously un-recognised deferred tax asset relating to prior period tax losses was recognised to reduce taxation expense on profit in this quarter. This resulted in an overall lower taxation expense and a lower effective tax rate, as compared to the corresponding period last year. Net profit for 1Q2020 was S$42.1 million. The Group's 1Q2020 net cash from operating activities of S$153.9 million was S$87.1 million higher YoY due to lower working capital needs, partially offset by lower cash flow from operations and higher income tax paid. The positive working capital changes of S$27.2 million was primarily attributed to lower inventories, lower trade receivables and lower other receivables, deposits and prepayments, partially offset by lower trade and other payables and lower net balances due to related parties. Free cash flow of S$118.9 million in 1Q2020 was higher YoY by S$97.5 million, primarily due to higher cash from operating activities coupled with lower CAPEX payments. Shareholders' Equity The Group's shareholders' equity increased by S$21.3 million to S$539.4 million as of 31 March 2020 (excluding non-controlling interests of S$63.9 million) compared to S$518.1 million as of 31 December 2019. The increase was mainly due to higher retained profits. Net Debt On account of a higher cash and cash equivalent balance, net debt was S$101.5 million lower at S$829.3 million as of 31 March 2020 compared to S$930.8 million as of 31 December 2019. As a ratio of the past 12 months' EBITDA, the Group's net debt was lower at 1.40 times as of 31 March 2020 compared to 1.51 times as of 31 December 2019. Page 4 of 12 STARHUB LTD Refinancing of current borrowings due for repayment The Group is in the process of securing S$407.5 million of new committed term loan facilities, subject to completion of term loan documentation, to refinance its current borrowings due for repayment in the second half of 2020, at comparable rates to the existing term loan facilities. In addition, the Group has secured new committed credit facilities for working capital purposes. Upon completion of the financing documentation, the Group expects to have S$300.0 million of committed credit facilities available for drawdown as and when needed. Capital Expenditure The Group's CAPEX payments amounted to S$35.0 million in 1Q2020, representing 6.9% of total revenue. CAPEX payments were lower YoY by S$10.4 million in 1Q2020 mainly due to a decrease in purchase of property, plant and equipment (PPE). As of 31 March 2020, the Group's total outstanding capital expenditure commitments amounted to S$432.3 million, including the outstanding commitments for 4G spectrum rights of S$282.0 million. Outlook The COVID-19 crisis, resulting in travel restrictions globally and circuit breaker measures in Singapore, is expected to have a material impact on the Group's revenue and profitability for the year. In these very challenging times, the Group's priority is to maintain adequate financial liquidity, the health and welfare of its employees, customers, and business partners. The Group has rolled out initiatives to enable customers to tide over this unprecedented crisis in the best possible way. The Group expects revenue declines in most lines of business, to varying degrees, as a result of this crisis and will continue to manage operating expenses, capital expenditure and cash flow to mitigate the impacts of the revenue decline. To this end, the various budgetary measures provided by the Singapore Government have supported the maintenance of jobs, cash flow and the ability to mitigate some of the revenue impacts. The Group has successfully negotiated the refinancing of bank loans due for repayment this year and upon conclusion of these arrangements, there will be no further refinancing required until 2022. We also have adequate additional credit facilities to manage our working capital and other funding requirements. The Group still expects to generate positive operating cash flow this year. The Group remains fully committed to and has the resources to continue with its strategic initiatives such as: the closing of the Strateq acquisition, the commencement of the 5G project, the IT transformation program, greater commitment to the enterprise business division and other long-term transformation initiatives. The Group will provide more information on the net impact of all these measures in the second half of this year when there is greater clarity around both the relevant Government measures as well as the economic situation. Accordingly, the Group will withdraw all guidance for 2020 for the time being and will update shareholders once there is greater visibility as to the aggregate nature of the impacts. Page 5 of 12 STARHUB LTD 2. BUSINESS REVIEW Mobile Services Quarter ended 31 Mar 2020 2019 Incr / (Decr) S$m S$m S$m % Mobile revenue 163.5 192.3 (28.8) (15.0) Quarter ended / As of 31 Mar 31 Dec 31 Mar 2020 2019 2019 Mobile operating statistics Number of registered subscribers (in thousands) Post-paid 1,466 1,451 1,438 Pre-paid 704 778 789 Total 2,170 2,229 2,228 ARPU with IDD included (S$ per month) Post-paid 34 40 39 Pre-paid 11 13 13 Average smartphone data usage (GB) 10.6 9.9 6.3 Average monthly churn rate (post-paid) 1.0% 1.1% 1.1% Singapore mobile penetration (1) 158.7% 159.1% 152.0% Market Share (1) 24.0% 24.6% 26.0% Note: (1) Based on latest published statistics Overall Mobile service revenues in 1Q2020 was lower YoY by 15.0% due to lower post-paid and pre-paid Mobile revenues. The decrease in post-paid Mobile revenues was mainly due to lower IDD, excess data usage, lower roaming due to a significant drop in global travel caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, lower plan subscriptions and VAS (value-added services) revenues, partially offset by the increase in voice usage. The decrease in pre-paid Mobile revenues was mainly due to lower inbound and outbound tourists due to the impact from COVID-19 measures, lower data subscriptions, prepaid expired credit and IDD. Post-paid mobile services As of 31 March 2020, post-paid mobile subscriber base stood at 1,466,000 after the quarter's net addition of 15,000 subscribers. Compared to a year ago, post-paid subscriber base increased by 28,000 subscribers or 1.9%. Post-paid mobile ARPU in 1Q2020 stands at S$34. The post-paid mobile ARPU declined YoY due to the impact from COVID-19, lower plan subscription revenues, VAS, outbound roaming and data usage revenues. The overall average smartphone data usage increased YoY to 10.6 GB in 1Q2020. Post-paid mobile average monthly churn rate was at 1.0% in 1Q2020. Page 6 of 12 STARHUB LTD Pre-paid mobile services As of 31 March 2020, pre-paid mobile subscriber base was 704,000. Compared to a year ago, pre-paid subscriber base decreased by 85,000 subscribers. The decline was mainly due to the impact from COVID-19 measures, which caused an overall drop in tourist numbers. Pre-paid mobile ARPU was at S$11 for 1Q2020. Page 7 of 12 STARHUB LTD Pay TV Services Quarter ended 31 Mar 2020 2019 Incr / (Decr) S$m S$m S$m % Pay TV revenue 46.8 70.7 (23.9) (33.8) Quarter ended / As of 31 Mar 31 Dec 31 Mar 2020 2019 2019 Pay TV operating statistics Number of residential Pay TV subscribers (1) (in thousands) 327 329 394 ARPU (S$ per month) 38 42 48 Average monthly churn rate 0.6% 0.7% 1.5% Pay TV service revenue of S$46.8 million in 1Q2020 was 33.8% lower YoY, mainly due to a lower subscriber base and lower ARPUs, both due to promotional activities in respect of the cable to fibre migration from the previous year. As of 31 March 2020, Pay TV subscriber base stood at 327,000 after the quarter's net churn of 2,000 subscribers. Compared to a year ago, Pay TV subscriber base was lower by 67,000. Average monthly churn rate was lower at 0.6% for 1Q2020 after the completion of the cable to fibre migration in 3Q2019. Pay TV ARPU of S$38 in 1Q2020 was lower when compared to the corresponding period last year. Page 8 of 12 STARHUB LTD Broadband Services Quarter ended 31 Mar 2020 2019 Incr / (Decr) S$m S$m S$m % Broadband revenue 41.7 47.1 (5.4) (11.4) Quarter ended / As of 31 Mar 31 Dec 31 Mar 2020 2019 2019 Broadband operating statistics Number of residential broadband subscribers - subscription-based (in thousands) 502 501 495 ARPU (S$ per month) 27 27 31 Average monthly churn rate 0.4% 0.5% 0.8% Broadband service revenue of S$41.7 million in 1Q2020 was 11.4% lower YoY, mainly due to lower ARPUs. Broadband ARPU of S$27 in 1Q2020 was lower when compared to the corresponding period last year, mainly due to promotional activities in respect of the cable to fibre migration from the previous year. Broadband average monthly churn rate was lower at 0.4% in 1Q2020 after the completion of the cable to fibre migration in 3Q2019. Page 9 of 12 STARHUB LTD Enterprise Business Quarter ended 31 Mar 2020 2019 Incr / (Decr) Enterprise Business revenue S$m S$m S$m % Data & Internet (1) 61.9 68.4 (6.5) (9.4) Managed services (2) 17.8 26.1 (8.3) (31.8) Voice services (1) 10.7 13.3 (2.6) (19.8) Network solutions 90.4 107.8 (17.4) (16.1) Cyber security services (3) 62.4 26.4 36.1 136.8 Total 152.8 134.1 18.7 13.9 SmartUC and SIP Trunking have been reclassed from Data & Internet to Voice Managed services include Analytics, Cloud, ICT solutions and Facility Management Includes service revenue from Ensign and D'Crypt Enterprise Business revenue increased YoY by 13.9% in 1Q2020, mainly due to higher revenues from cyber security services, partially offset by lower revenues from voice services, internet services and domestic leased circuits as well as managed services. Data & Internet service revenue in 1Q2020 was lower YoY due to the renewals of domestic leased circuits and IP transit at lower rates. Managed services revenue for 1Q2020 was lower YoY due to lesser projects completed during the quarter as well as delayed customer spending for cloud, cryptographic and digital security projects due to the impact arising from COVID-19. Voice services revenue in 1Q2020 was lower YoY, mainly due to lower domestic voice and international voice traffic and lower smart messaging revenues. The growth in cyber security services in 1Q2020 was largely contributed by the consolidation of Ensign from 4Q2018 onwards and higher demand for these services. Page 10 of 12 STARHUB LTD 3. GROUP CASH FLOW STATEMENT Quarter ended 31 Mar 2020 2019 S$m S$m Operating Activities Profit before taxation 50.5 63.1 Adjustments for : Depreciation and amortisation 76.9 89.8 Income related grants (0.9) (0.1) Share-based payments 0.7 1.1 Net finance costs 8.7 9.4 Share of loss of associate, net of tax 0.0 (0.4) Others 0.1 0.2 Operating cash flow before working capital changes 136.2 163.1 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 27.2 (95.3) Income taxes paid (9.6) (1.0) Net cash from operating activities 153.9 66.7 Investing Activities Interest received 0.3 0.2 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 0.1 0.1 Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (35.0) (45.4) Net cash used in investing activities (34.6) (45.1) Financing Activities Repayment of lease liabilities (8.7) (7.5) Grants received 0.2 0.2 Interest paid (6.5) (7.3) Purchase of Treasury Shares (2.9) (1.5) Net cash used in financing activities (18.0) (16.1) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 101.3 5.6 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 116.9 165.3 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 218.3 170.9 Cash and cash equivalents comprise: Cash and bank balances 219.0 171.5 Restricted cash (0.7) (0.6) 218.3 170.9 Page 11 of 12 STARHUB LTD 4. STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Group Company 31 Mar 20 31 Dec 19 31 Mar 20 31 Dec 19 S$m S$m S$m S$m Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 799.2 820.2 416.2 421.0 Intangible assets 656.9 672.3 101.0 108.8 Right-of-use assets 139.5 150.0 110.5 116.7 Subsidiaries - - 3,256.0 3,256.0 Associate 22.0 22.1 27.8 27.8 Investment in fair value through other comprehensive income 13.7 34.3 13.7 34.3 Amount due from related parties 8.6 8.5 8.6 8.5 Contract assets 81.6 77.6 0.2 0.6 Contract costs 5.7 7.0 0.4 0.4 1,727.2 1,792.1 3,934.4 3,974.1 Current assets Inventories 70.9 98.3 5.8 5.5 Contract assets 310.7 334.1 24.2 27.5 Contract costs 32.3 32.5 1.5 1.5 Trade receivables 222.4 248.7 177.4 198.0 Other receivables, deposits and prepayments 89.6 88.7 36.1 33.1 Amount due from related parties 23.0 21.9 27.4 15.4 Cash and bank balances 219.0 117.6 175.3 74.5 967.9 941.8 447.6 355.5 Less: Current Liabilities Contract liabilities 63.2 69.4 16.9 18.1 Trade and other payables 506.1 539.5 257.4 308.7 Amount due to related parties 33.0 41.1 233.9 150.9 Borrowings 407.6 407.6 407.5 407.5 Lease liabilities 27.1 26.6 15.4 15.8 Provision for taxation 91.8 92.1 30.4 26.0 1,128.7 1,176.3 961.5 927.0 Net current (liabilities)/ assets (160.8) (234.5) (513.9) (571.5) Non-current liabilities Contract liabilities 34.8 36.2 34.8 36.2 Trade and other payables 43.6 43.6 10.9 10.9 Borrowings 640.8 640.8 640.0 640.0 Lease liabilities 118.9 128.9 95.7 100.4 Deferred income 3.7 6.6 0.0 0.0 Deferred tax liabilities 121.3 121.4 70.6 70.6 963.2 977.5 852.0 858.1 Net assets 603.2 580.1 2,568.5 2,544.4 Shareholders' equity Share capital 299.7 299.7 299.7 299.7 Perpetual Capital Securities 201.9 199.9 201.9 199.9 Reserves 37.8 18.6 2,067.0 2,044.9 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 539.4 518.1 2,568.5 2,544.4 Non-controlling interests 63.9 62.0 - - Total equity 603.2 580.1 2,568.5 2,544.4 Page 12 of 12 Attachments Original document

