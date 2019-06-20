StarHub : General Announcement Opens in a new Window

Log in
STARHUB LTD.

(STAR)
StarHub : General Announcement

06/20/2019 | 05:39am EDT

STARHUB LTD

(Co. Reg. No. 199802208C)

NOTICE OF TRANSFER OF TREASURY SHARES BY STARHUB LTD

(Rule 704(28) of SGX-ST Listing Manual)

Date of transfer

:

20 June 2019

Purpose of the transfer

:

For fulfillment of share awards granted under

the StarHub Restricted Stock Plan 2014

Number of treasury shares transferred

:

304,300

Number of treasury shares held before

:

459,553

transfer

Percentage of the number of treasury shares

:

0.03% (1)

against the total number of issued shares

(excluding treasury shares) before transfer

Number of treasury shares held after transfer

:

155,253

Percentage of the number of treasury shares

:

0.01% (2)

against the total number of issued shares

(excluding treasury shares) after transfer

Value of the treasury shares transferred

:

S$650,625.81

  1. The percentage is based on 1,731,191,890 issued shares (excluding 459,553 treasury shares) in the capital of StarHub Ltd as at 20 June 2019.
  2. The percentage is based on 1,731,496,190 issued shares (excluding 155,253 treasury shares) in the capital of StarHub Ltd as at 20 June 2019.

Disclaimer

StarHub Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 09:38:01 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 2 342 M
EBIT 2019 258 M
Net income 2019 192 M
Debt 2019 903 M
Yield 2019 6,40%
P/E ratio 2019 13,47
P/E ratio 2020 14,72
EV / Sales 2019 1,48x
EV / Sales 2020 1,51x
Capitalization 2 563 M
Chart STARHUB LTD.
Duration : Period :
StarHub Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARHUB LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 1,62  SGD
Spread / Average Target 9,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Kaliaropoulos Chief Executive Officer
Steven Terrell Clontz Chairman
Choon Hwee Chia Chief Financial Officer
Siew Loong Chong Chief Technology Officer
Yaw Yee Kee Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARHUB LTD.-14.20%1 873
SOFTBANK CORP--.--%63 167
BHARTI AIRTEL18.90%26 147
MTN GROUP LIMITED21.68%13 658
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%10 957
CELLNEX TELECOM58.50%10 489
