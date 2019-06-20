StarHub : General Announcement Opens in a new Window

STARHUB LTD
(Co. Reg. No. 199802208C)
NOTICE OF TRANSFER OF TREASURY SHARES BY STARHUB LTD
(Rule 704(28) of SGX-ST Listing Manual)
|
Date of transfer
|
:
|
20 June 2019
|
|
|
|
Purpose of the transfer
|
:
|
For fulfillment of share awards granted under
|
|
|
the StarHub Restricted Stock Plan 2014
|
|
|
|
Number of treasury shares transferred
|
:
|
304,300
|
|
|
|
Number of treasury shares held before
|
:
|
459,553
|
transfer
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage of the number of treasury shares
|
:
|
0.03% (1)
|
against the total number of issued shares
|
|
|
(excluding treasury shares) before transfer
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of treasury shares held after transfer
|
:
|
155,253
|
|
|
|
Percentage of the number of treasury shares
|
:
|
0.01% (2)
|
against the total number of issued shares
|
|
|
(excluding treasury shares) after transfer
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value of the treasury shares transferred
|
:
|
S$650,625.81
|
|
|
-
The percentage is based on 1,731,191,890 issued shares (excluding 459,553 treasury shares) in the capital of StarHub Ltd as at 20 June 2019.
-
The percentage is based on 1,731,496,190 issued shares (excluding 155,253 treasury shares) in the capital of StarHub Ltd as at 20 June 2019.
Disclaimer
StarHub Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 09:38:01 UTC