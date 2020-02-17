StarHub : General Announcement Opens in a new Window

Log in
StarHub : General Announcement

02/17/2020 | 05:29am EST

MEDIA STATEMENT

For immediate release

M1 and StarHub Submitted Joint Bid for 5G Licence

Singapore, 17 February 2020 - Following the joint announcement on 23 January 2020, M1 and StarHub have submitted a joint bid for a 5G licence. We are unable to disclose further information till the evaluation process concludes.

- End -

About M1

M1, a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation, is Singapore's most vibrant and dynamic communications company, providing mobile and fixed services to over two million customers. Since the launch of commercial services in 1997, M1 has achieved many firsts, including the first operator to offer nationwide 4G service, as well as ultra high-speed fixed broadband, fixed voice and other services on the Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network (NGNBN). With a continual focus on network quality, customer service, value and innovation, M1 links anyone and anything; anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit www.m1.com.sg.

About StarHub

StarHub is a leading homegrown Singapore company that delivers world-class communications, entertainment and digital solutions. With our extensive fibre and wireless infrastructure and global partnerships, we bring to people, homes and enterprises quality mobile and fixed services, a broad suite of premium content, and a diverse range of communication solutions. We develop and deliver to corporate and government clients solutions incorporating artificial intelligence, cyber security, data analytics, Internet of Things and robotics. We are committed to conducting our business in a sustainable and environmentally responsible manner. Launched in 2000 and listed on the Singapore Exchange mainboard since 2004, StarHub is a component stock of the SGX Sustainability Leaders Index and the SGX Sustainability Leaders Enhanced Index. For more information, visit www.starhub.com.

1

Media Contacts

Carol Huang (Ms)

General Manager, Corporate Communications

M1

Mobile: +65 9326-4100

Email: huangtt@m1.com.sg

Cassie Fong (Ms)

Assistant Vice President, Corporate Communications

StarHub

Mobile: +65 9101-2211

Email: cassie@starhub.com

2

Disclaimer

StarHub Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 10:26:08 UTC
