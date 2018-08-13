Log in
STARHUB LTD. (STAR)

STARHUB LTD. (STAR)
StarHub : Rewards Annual Lucky Draw winner drives home a Hyundai Trajet and more

08/13/2018 | 08:30am CEST

Singapore, 12 February 2004 -Lucky winner of The StarHub Rewards Annual Lucky Draw 2003, Mr Eric Tan, was 'over the stars' about his brand new Hyundai Trajet prize worth more than S$70,000 (excluding Certificate of Entitlement, motor insurance and road tax). He received the car from Mr Mike Reynolds, Head of Consumer Markets at StarHub at a prize ceremony.

'It was such a perfect surprise! Just the other day my fiancee and I were making plans to visit Hyundai's showroom, and then I got a phone call from StarHub congratulating me for being the proud winner of a Hyundai Trajet,' said the 27-year-old legal professional. 'I couldn't believe it at first as I have never won anything in my life. Thanks to StarHub for making 2004 an extraordinarily rewarding year for me.'

Besides driving home a new car, Mr Tan who has been on StarHub's The Infinity Plan since 1997, has also won free six-month subscription to StarHub CableTV's 'Movie Lovers Value Pack' worth $350.

'I have decided to get a StarHub mobile line and MaxOnline 1500 so with the free cable TV services from StarHub, I can join its Hub Club for more benefits and discounts exclusive to triple-service subscribers,' he said.

Said Mr Reynolds: 'StarHub Rewards is really our way of telling our customers that we value the rewarding relationships they have with StarHub. With the suite of attractive loyalty programmes that are designed to delight and reward, whether you are a customer of one, some or all of StarHub's services, there is always something rewarding for everyone, all year round.'

More information on StarHub Rewards is available at: http://www.starhub.com/rewards

Disclaimer

StarHub Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 06:29:03 UTC
EPS Revisions
