STARHUB LTD.

STARHUB LTD.

(STAR)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

StarHub : Temasek to Acquire Technology Firm D'Crypt From StarHub, Founders

0
08/08/2019 | 09:19pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Temasek Holdings (TEMAH.YY) will acquire D'Crypt from StarHub Ltd. (CC3.SG) and the founding members of the technology firm for 100 million Singapore dollars (US$72.35 million).

An additional consideration of up to S$33.6 million will be payable to the founding shareholders subject to achievement of agreed business and performance milestones, StarHub said in a statement late Thursday.

The transaction is expected to be completed by November 2019, subject to the fulfilment of mutually agreed conditions, StarHub said.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

