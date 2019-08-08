StarHub : Temasek to Acquire Technology Firm D'Crypt From StarHub, Founders

By P.R. Venkat

Temasek Holdings (TEMAH.YY) will acquire D'Crypt from StarHub Ltd. (CC3.SG) and the founding members of the technology firm for 100 million Singapore dollars (US$72.35 million).

An additional consideration of up to S$33.6 million will be payable to the founding shareholders subject to achievement of agreed business and performance milestones, StarHub said in a statement late Thursday.

The transaction is expected to be completed by November 2019, subject to the fulfilment of mutually agreed conditions, StarHub said.

