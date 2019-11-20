Starpharma : AGM Chairman's address and CEO's presentation
AGM Chairman's address and CEO's presentation
Melbourne, Australia; 21 November 2019: Attached is the Chairman's address together with the CEO's presentation to the Annual General Meeting of Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX: SPL, OTCQX: SPHRY), to be held at 4.00pm today.
The AGM will be recorded and available via webcast later today. To access the webcast, participants can register via the following link:
Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX: SPL, OTCQX:SPHRY), located in Melbourne Australia, is an ASX 300 company and is a world leader in the development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications.
Starpharma's underlying technology is built around dendrimers - a type of synthetic nanoscale polymer that is highly regular in size and structure and well suited to pharmaceutical and medical uses. Starpharma has two core development programs: VivaGel® portfolio and DEP® drug delivery with the Company developing several products internally and others via commercial partnerships.
VivaGel®: Starpharma's women's health product - VivaGel® BV is based on SPL7013, astodrimer sodium, a proprietary dendrimer. VivaGel® BV for bacterial vaginosis (BV), is available for sale under the brand names Betafem® BV Gel (UK), Betadine BVTM (Europe) and Fleurstat BVgel (Australia) and a new drug application has been submitted to the US FDA. Starpharma has licensed the sales and marketing of VivaGel® BV to ITF Pharma for the US; Mundipharma for Europe, Russia, CIS, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America; and to Aspen Pharmacare for Australia and New Zealand. Starpharma also has licence agreements to market the VivaGel® condom (an antiviral condom which includes VivaGel® in the lubricant) in several regions, including Australia, Europe, Canada, China and Japan (Okamoto). The VivaGel® condom has been launched in Japan under Okamoto's 003 brand, and in Australia and Canada under the LifeStyles Dual Protect® brand. The VivaGel® condom is approved in Europe.
DEP®- Dendrimer Enhanced Product®: Starpharma's DEP® drug delivery platform has demonstrated reproducible preclinical benefits across multiple internal and partnered DEP® programs, including improved efficacy, safety and survival. Starpharma has three internal DEP® products - DEP® docetaxel, DEP® cabazitaxel and DEP® irinotecan - in clinical development in patients with solid tumours. Starpharma's partnered DEP® programs include a multiproduct DEP® licence with AstraZeneca, which involves the development and commercialisation of two novel oncology compounds, with potential to add more. In June 2019 Starpharma signed a Development and Option agreement with AstraZeneca for a DEP® version of one of AstraZeneca's major marketed oncology medicines.
Chairman's Address
Starpharma Holdings Limited
Annual General Meeting
21 November 2019
Good afternoon,
On behalf of the Starpharma Board, it is with great pleasure that I welcome you to the 2019 Annual General Meeting.
Starpharma's commercial strategy is now yielding a deep portfolio of high value products and partnerships. Each of them has not only great potential for improving patient health but also creating significant value for shareholders. We anticipate further additions to this portfolio of products on a yearly basis. It is remarkable for a company of our size and stage of development to have a portfolio featuring two marketed products and another four exciting clinical stage assets, each of which has the potential to generate significant revenue and transform the company.
Indeed, the next three years should prove to be very exciting for shareholders.
This year we have been delighted with the launches of Starpharma's breakthrough product, VivaGel® BV by Aspen and Mundipharma, and to have this product readily available to patients throughout Australia and in Europe. This achievement was a result of significant, sustained effort on the part of Starpharma's team and our partners. We look forward to further launches and regulatory approvals in the coming weeks and months ahead. We also delivered significant value-adding milestones in DEP®, including the commencement of a new clinical trial and commercial deals, whilst progressing with our existing DEP® products. In addition, it has also been very pleasing to see the launch of the VivaGel® condom by Okamoto in Japan.
We acknowledge these achievements are being somewhat overshadowed by the FDA's request for confirmatory data for VivaGel® BV for the US market and we are progressing with a dual strategy to achieve approval as quickly as possible. The FDA's request is despite the fact that other regulators in Europe, Australia and Asia have already approved the product, and notwithstanding the extensive patient and clinician feedback attesting to the benefits of VivaGel® BV.
Working with regulators like the FDA is never a quick or simple process, especially with a novel, 'first in class' compound. There are non-negotiable, complex and systematic protocols we must follow. We remain confident that the process will reap success, and upon US approval, we are looking forward to working with our partner, ITF Pharma, Inc. so that BV sufferers in the US (one in three women) can access this much needed product, alongside the women already benefiting from VivaGel® BV in Europe and Australia. The signing of a US license for US$101 million in milestones, plus royalties was an important achievement during the year.
It is important to note however that VivaGel® BV is a genuinely global product which has been licenced in more than 160 countries around the world. The Starpharma team is working assiduously to get VivaGel® BV commercialised across the globe.
We look forward to revenues growing from our VivaGel® products, and though it's typical that these revenues will take some time to build, we expect these will play an important role in enabling the Company to underwrite its growing proprietary dendrimer platform.
Starpharma's DEP® platform is unique and by far one of the most innovative and exciting technologies of its kind. The magnitude of possibilities for creating better versions of novel and existing drugs is exceptional when you consider that DEP® is potentially applicable to a large proportion of the top 200 selling pharmaceuticals, including major marketed therapies.
Our internal DEP® assets are being developed to treat a range of cancers with very high-value markets, including lung, prostate and colon cancer. Our strategy is to continue building the value of our DEP® portfolio by adding 1-2 new DEP® candidates each year and advancing the candidates with the greatest potential to clinical proof of concept stage.
Our most advanced DEP® products have demonstrated clear and compelling benefits compared to the original anti-cancer products. And we've seen these benefits not only in our and our partner's preclinical studies, but also in our patient observations in trials that are currently underway. These are exciting and highly promising results, and the potential revenues from licensing any of these DEP® products is substantial in terms of licensing fees, milestones and ultimately the millions in royalties that could flow through each year.
Significant effort has been applied in the past year to demonstrate the synergistic benefits of DEP® products when combined with other anti-cancer agents. An exciting area for combination therapy is to combine DEP® with immuno-oncology agents which require patients to have a functioning immune system. DEP® products lack typical bone marrow toxicities, which make them ideal to combine with this new leading therapy area. You can see the extraordinary results being achieved with DEP® used in combination in some of our recent releases.
One of the most important commercial benefits of our DEP® platform is that it can be licensed to multiple partners, and be applied to multiple products in parallel. This creates remarkable optionality. AstraZeneca's DEP® programs are a prime example of the platform's significant commercial potential and we look forward to AstraZeneca commencing its clinical trial for their potential blockbuster oncology agent, AZD0466, expected later this year.
The FDA's recent IND approval for AZD0466 and its advancement into the clinic is an important milestone for our Company, in terms of the value of the DEP® portfolio - both for the future partnering of our internal DEP® assets, and for future licences for the DEP® platform. As AstraZeneca presents their results to the wider scientific community over the next year, we expect this will also drive further interest in the DEP® platform.
The progression of our multiple clinical DEP® assets to licensing will mark a significant inflection point for Starpharma and the resultant revenue has the potential to be transformative for the company.
The success of Starpharma relies on a small and talented team of 45 people who work diligently and expertly across our diverse portfolio. I commend Jackie Fairley for her determination and leadership and the whole Starpharma team for their tenacity and commitment, in bringing a product all the way from bench to market, achieving multiple approvals and launches of VivaGel BV® and for advancing three, and soon to be four, DEP® products into human trials.
We're also proud to have a performance-driven culture. Working with a sense of urgency, innovative thinking and collaboration are central to our shared values. Our people have a strong sense of how their work benefits the broader community and Starpharma is focussed on responsible practices regarding the environment, sustainability and governance.
In addition to thanking our employees, I'd like to thank my Board colleagues for their insights and commercial judgement throughout the year. Dick Hazelton having served 13 years on our Board, has advised us that he will retire at next year's AGM. Starpharma has therefore commenced a process of Board renewal to ensure a smooth transition and also provide a handover period between Dick and the new director.
I would also like to express our gratitude to the many clinicians and patients who have spoken clearly in support of our new medicines.
And lastly, to our shareholders, I thank you for your continuing support. I acknowledge that our road to commercial success is not always straight. Today, Starpharma is very well-positioned with innovative technology, financial resources and human capabilities to enable the Company to generate significant value for investors, while delivering better medicines and clinical outcomes to patients around the world.
Thank you
Rob Thomas AO, Chairman
2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
CEO PRESENTATION, DR JACKIE FAIRLEY
21 NOVEMBER 2019
Important notice and disclaimer
This document contains certain forward-looking statements, relating to Starpharma's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "promising", "plans", "anticipated", "will", "project", "believe", "forecast", "expected", "estimated", "targeting", "aiming", "set to", "potential", "seeking to", "goal", "could provide", "intends", "is being developed", "could be", "on track", or similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential filings or marketing approvals, or potential future sales of product candidates. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no assurance that any existing or future regulatory filings will satisfy the FDA's and other health authorities' requirements regarding any one or more product candidates nor can there be any assurance that such product candidates will be approved by any health authorities for sale in any market or that they will reach any particular level of sales. In particular, management's expectations regarding the approval and commercialization of the product candidates could be affected by, among other things, unexpected clinical trial results, including additional analysis of existing clinical data, and new clinical data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays, or government regulation generally; our ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection; competition in general; government, industry, and general public pricing pressures; and additional factors that involve significant risks and uncertainties about our products, product candidates, financial results and business prospects. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Starpharma is providing this information as of the date of this presentation and does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.
FLEURSTAT BVGEL (VivaGel® BV) for the treatment of BV and relief of symptoms
Ask your pharmacist - they must decide if this product is right for you. Always read the label. Follow the directions for use. Do not use for more than 7 days unless a doctor has told you to. See your doctor if symptoms persist after 7 days or recur within 2 weeks, and if you consider you may be at risk of an STI. See a doctor if you are diabetic or pregnant/breastfeeding (or plan to be).
Starpharma is an ASX300 company (market cap ~$480M) with a proven record of development & commercialisation incl. successful partnerships with leading global companies
Unique polymer (dendrimer) platform creating patented high value healthcare products (>100 patents)
Range of internally developed & partnered programs
Well funded, with A$36.8M cash (30 Sep 2019)
Deep portfolio of high- value products based on novel polymer platform
VivaGel®BV - Licensed in >160 countries, on-market in the UK, Europe & Australia
VivaGel® condom - Launched in Japan, Australia and Canada; approved in Europe
DEP® - a valuable proprietary nanoparticle drug delivery platform creating significant optionality, accelerates path to market and manages investment risk.
Deep portfolio of high-value assets including products on market
VivaGel® BV is licensed in more than 160 countries and currently for sale in the UK, Europe & Australia - further launches and regulatory submissions progressing in multiple regions
The VivaGel® condom has been launched in Japan, Canada & Australia, & approved in Europe
DEP® docetaxel
PHASE 1 / 2
DEP® cabazitaxel
PHASE 1 / 2
DEP® irinotecan
PHASE 1 / 2
DEP® AZD0466
PHASE 1*
Starpharma expects to add 1-2 new DEP® candidates each year, advancing the candidates with the greatest potential to clinical development
Starpharma's strategy provides exceptional optionality from the DEP® platform underpinned by marketed, proprietary products
BUILD DEP® PORTFOLIO
Strategic investment in high-value DEP® products & add additional value via combinations
Exploring other therapeutic opportunities for dendrimers (e.g. radiopharmaceuticals)
LEVERAGE DEP® PLATFORM
To add to our deep portfolio of global products
By securing valuable DEP® partnerships for high-value returns
Commercialise VivaGel® & high
potential DEP® products
through attractive licences
Build successful partnerships
with leading companies to leverage the DEP® platform
Recent highlights - significant milestones across DEP® and VivaGel®
Betafem® BV Gel / Betadine BVTM Gel launched in UK/Europe & Fleurstat BVgel launched in Australia
First Asian region regulatory approvals received for BetadineTM BV Gel
VivaGel® BV licensed in the US for up to US$101M milestones, plus royalties
Development and Option Agreement signed to progress development of a DEP® version of one of AstraZeneca's major oncology products
Commenced phase 1 /
2 DEP®irinotecan trial (initial sites include The Christie, the Royal Marsden & Newcastle Freeman Hospital)
Positive interim results observed in patients dosed with DEP®docetaxel and DEP®cabazitaxel in phase 1 / 2 trials; new sites opened and cohorts expanded
DEP® portfolio expanded with new internal DEP® candidate
DEP® gemcitabine; outperforms Gemzar® in human pancreatic cancer model
Okamoto launched VivaGel® condom in Japan
VivaGel® condom approved
in Europe
FDA authorised IND -
DEP® irinotecan
DEP® docetaxel & DEP®
first-in-humanclinical trial
combinations
cabazitaxel alone, and in
for AZD0466
outperform in both
combination with
human pancreatic
standard pancreatic
US patent granted for
and colon cancer
cancer treatments,
AstraZeneca's DEP® Bcl2/xL
models
outperform in a human
conjugates, including AZD0466
pancreatic cancer model
Positive results with novel DEP®HER-2ADC using antibody fragment in human ovarian cancer model
Financial summary
Key Financial Data
FY 2019
FY 2018
A$M
A$M
Revenue and other income
2.7
5.0
Loss from period
(14.3)
(10.3)
Net operating cash outflows
(10.3)
(10.2)
Net cash burn1
(10.1)
(9.9)
Cash as at 30 Sep 2019 $36.8M
excludes FY19 $4.9M R&D tax incentive
FY19 Result:
Lower revenue than FY18 which included VivaGel® BV licence signing milestones (A$3.0M)
R&D spend primarily focused on DEP® clinical trials and pipeline
Commercial and regulatory operating costs higher to support FY19 product registrations and launches of VivaGel® BV in multiple markets
Strong & Clean Balance Sheet:
•
No intangibles held on balance sheet
•
Expense all R&D expenditure to P&L
1 Net cash burn is considered a non-IFRS value and has not been audited in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards. Net cash burn is calculated by the movement in cash and cash equivalents between reporting periods.
FY19 REVENUE - $2.7M
FY19 Revenue includes:
Product supply and royalties related to VivaGel® BV and VivaGel® condom:
Betadine BVTM Gel launched in Europe
Fleurstat BVgel launched in Australia
Okamoto Japanese condom
US$0.5M milestone for European market launch
Overview
VivaGel® Portfolio
DEP®
Outlook
VivaGel® BV - a breakthrough product for the management of BV - the most common vaginal infection worldwide
Management of BV is an area of significant unmet need:
Untreated, BV is associated with miscarriage, infertility & PID as well as having a significant impact on quality of life
Current therapies are inadequate and do not prevent BV recurring:
Current BV treatment is typically with antibiotics (e.g. metronidazole)
Antibiotic resistance is a problem and antibiotics have unpleasant side effects and other issues that limit usage
No currently approved therapies for prevention of recurrent
BV
Independent market research indicates a high level of interest in a non-antibiotic BV therapy
Large market opportunity
------------------------------------------
BV Treatment: US$750M (est)
Prevention of recurrent BV: US$1B (est)
1 in 3
women in the US will get BV
50-60%
have recurrent BV
VivaGel® BV
licensed in >160
countries
around the
world
Global market for BV treatment est. to be US$750M and prevention est. to be US$1B annually
Launched in the
UK, Europe & Aus
Approved in South
East Asia and New
Zealand
Further launches and regulatory submissions progressing in multiple regions
3 further territories to license (Canada, India,Israel)
Approved;
On market
FY20
launches
NORTH
AMERICAEUROPEMIDDLE
EAST
ASIA
AFRICA
NZ
LATAM
AUSTRALIA
Approved
1H CY20 launch
UK VivaGel® BV product
On market
Fleurstat BVgel successful marketing campaign - highly targeted direct and online initiatives
More than 2,700 Australian pharmacies currently stock Fleurstat BVgel
Described as one of Aspen's most positively received new product launches, with high pharmacy sell through rates
Now stocked in 100% of Chemist Warehouse, Priceline & Blooms
ONLINE PRESENCE
Fleurstat BVgel website ~20,000 unique users since
June
Very high click through rate of >12% (typically 0.5%)
indicating high degree of patient need & interest
784 Display points nationally
e.g. washrooms,
gyms
Fleurstat BVgel was featured in the Oct & Nov issues of the Australian Journal of GP, and on the front cover of the Australian Journal of Pharmacy in May
FLEURSTAT BVGEL (VivaGel®BV) for the treatment of BV and relief of symptoms: Ask your pharmacist - they must decide if this product is right for you. Always read the label. Follow the directions for use. Do not use for more than 7 days unless a doctor has told you to. See your doctor if symptoms persist after 7 days or recur within 2 weeks, and if you consider you may be at risk of an STI. See a doctor if you are diabetic or pregnant/breastfeeding (or plan to be).
Fleurstat BVgel - Australian market feedback
"We are very impressed with health care practitioner and consumer feedback on the product, and in the market uptake of Fleurstat BVgel at this early stage of a major launch. We see a great future ahead."
Rob Barnes, Head of Consumer OTC, Aspen
"I spoke to a trusted pharmacist and discovered this new product for BV…called Fleurstat BVgel...I cannot express how impressive this is… It's been about 2-3 months now and totally BV free."
BV Patient (unsolicited comment)
"Fleurstat BVgel has been the most positively accepted product ever. Amazing how much interest and excitement this product has created."
Aspen Pharmacy Sales Representative
"…the female GPs expressed relief that there was agenuine alternative to antibiotics"
• "Almost a total acceptance of Fleurstat BVgel by the detailed doctors as the product that will become the first choice for the treatment of BV"
Aspen GP Sales Representative
"Having access to Fleurstat BVgel over the counter will empower women…to finally take control"
Community Pharmacist
BETADINE® has a market leading position in Feminine Care, trusted by women globally
VivaGel® BV is part of an established feminine care range under Mundipharma's Betadine® brand
Launched in Europe by Mundipharma, under the brand name Betadine BV™
Launched in the UK under the brand name Betafem® BV Gel
Next launches: Asia, Eastern
Europe & NZ
"This product represents a true innovation in the management of BV.
It sits well under the BETADINE® brand, which has emerged as a powerful brand platform …trusted by women globally."
Raman Singh
CEO, Mundipharma
14
VivaGel® BV in the US - dual strategy to achieve approval of the NDA
Options thoroughly explored; ongoing support from a team of expert FDA consultants (regulatory, statistical, clinical, legal; several ex-FDA)
Additional information and statistical analyses of existing data already provided to FDA
Productive meetings and dialogue with FDA to address request for confirmatory data and to input into potential treatment trial protocol
FDA consistently acknowledges potential benefits (e.g. mechanistic and safety) of VivaGel® BV vs. antibiotics
VivaGel® BV's QIDP and Fast Track status remain on foot based on potential for VivaGel® BV to address significant unmet need in BV
Starpharma is pursuing the following two options in parallel to achieve approval:
Seeking formal review of some of the FDA's initial conclusions via an administrative review process; and
Preparation for a possible BV treatment trial:
Significant steps already completed and underway, including protocol development, protocol review by FDA, CRO selection & appointment, investigator/site selection
Ability to commence a trial in 1-2 months (if required); estimated trial duration 4-6 months
15
VivaGel® BV opportunity in the US
VivaGel® BV licensed in the US to ITF Pharma for:
up to US$101M in milestone payments plus
escalating double digit royalties on sales
ITF is a US-based specialty pharmaceutical company with a focus on prescription Women's Health products through its Womens Choice Pharmaceuticals Division (www.wcpharma.com)
Significant positive feedback from clinicians & patients in support of VivaGel® BV - confirming BV is an area of significant unmet medical need
72% of US clinicians report that their patients would prefer
non-antibioticBV treatment
74% of US physicians report that time to resolution of odour is the most important attribute for a BV treatment
Suitable for repeated or long-term use
Dr Belvia Carter, VivaGel® BV Clinical Trial Principal Investigator and Ob-Gyn, US
"VivaGel® BV is a wonderful product which specifically targets BV bacteria. My patients have called it a 'life changing and miraculous treatment".
"Our ability to prevent recurrent BV with current treatment regimes is abysmal.
There is an enormous need for a safe and effective treatment to prevent recurrence of BV in women suffering BV."
Professor Jack Sobel, ID Physician & KOL Dean, Wayne State Uni School of Medicine
FAST TRACK STATUS
QIDP +5 YEARS EXCLUSIVITY
16
VivaGel® BV supply
Partners pay for product on standard supply trading terms,
STARPHARMA'S SUPPLY STRATEGY:
utilises 3rd parties for manufacture and supply
with additional royalties paid quarterly in arrears.
STARPHARMA
Starpharma purchases
product based on confirmed
partner orders
PARTNERS
Goods delivered directly to partner for distribution & sale
modest capital requirements with inventory, mainly API,
used across multiple products
3RD PARTY CONTRACT
MANUFACTURERS
Manufacture product under licence for Starpharma
17
VivaGel® condom launched in Japan and recently approved in Europe
VivaGel® condom is being marketed under Okamoto's leading and highly successful Zero Zero Three (003) brand
Starpharma receives royalties based on sales of the VivaGel® condom and also revenue on supply of SPL7013 active
First receipts received from Okamoto in April
Okamoto & Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour & Welfare have developed a joint STI prevention campaign using VivaGel® condoms
Japan's leading marketer of condoms & holds strong market positions in several other Asian markets.
18
Overview
VivaGel® Portfolio
DEP®
19
Starpharma's DEP® strategy creates significant optionality and upside
DEP® strategy provides technical, IP and financial leverage, as well as increasing commercial opportunities, improving ROI and de-risking development
INTERNAL DEP®
Application to established drugs reduces risk and expedites development
Patent life extension
Self-funded
Returns through licensing, milestones and royalties
PARTNERED DEP®
Application to partners' drugs, both novel (e.g. AZD0466) and existing
Patent life extension
Partner-funded
Returns through licensing, milestones and royalties
DEP® BENEFITS
Improved Efficacy
Reproducible results with many candidates
& tumour types
Benefit in Combination
Enhanced efficacy as monotherapy or in
combination approaches
Improved Safety
Reduced neutropenia/BM toxicities
Targeting Tumour Tissue
45-70 x more drug in tumour v original drug
Improved PK and Half-Life
Longer half life and lower Cmax
Docetaxel
DEP® docetaxel
Improved Solubility
Detergent Free Formulations for improved
safety - 20,000 x solubility increase
DEP® platform for partnering
DEP® can be used by partners to improve novel drugs or life-cycle management
DEP® nanoparticles can be used to enhance the features of novel drugs that may otherwise limit clinical use due to issues such as toxicity or insolubility
DEP® has utility as a lifecycle management tool to make existing drugs better and create new IP
Starpharma attaches the partner's drug to the dendrimer creating a nanoparticle with key benefits
Partner funds development of their DEP® product(s)
Starpharma is eligible to receive milestone payments & royalties on DEP® products
Licences are
structured
to allow for multiple DEP® programs to run in parallel
potential to be a"best-in-class"agentwith abroad applicationin bothsolid and haematological tumours
IND approved by FDA & AstraZeneca expects to commence phase 1 later this year
AstraZeneca describes AZD0466 as having the
AstraZeneca's DEP® programs: AZD0466 IND approved by FDA; clinical trial start expected CY19 & new DEP® agreement signed
Multiple commercial
DEP® programs
US$4M in milestones received thus far
US$3M milestone payable on AZD0466 Phase 1 first dose
Total milestones of up to US$124M + royalties for AZD0466
AZ funds development of AZ DEP® products including AZD0466
1st AZ DEP® candidate (AZD0466)
Up to US$124M milestones + escalating royalties
Est. up to A$2.4B revenue to SPL
2nd AZ DEP® candidate
(& subsequent candidates)
Up to US$93.3M in milestones plus escalating royalties on net sales
AZD0466 a highly optimized DEP® nanoparticle formulation of AZ's novel bcl2/xl inhibitor patented to 2038
3rdAZ DEP®candidate (major existing AZ oncology medicine)
US$5M on option exercise, industry standard milestones, plus escalating royalties
Bcl2 is a clinically validated oncology target - venetoclax (VenclextaTM - AbbVie / Genentech) with estimated sales projected to be US$2-3 billion p.a.
23
DEP® Internal: Multiple clinical-stage assets with high commercial value potential
COMMERCIAL OBJECTIVE
Create value through clinical proof-of-concept in one or more cancer types - alone and/or in combination
License following proof-of- concept clinical data; platform validation
Utilise accelerated development / regulatory pathways
(i.e. 505b2) for optimal ROI
DEP® DOCETAXEL: Enhanced version of docetaxel (Taxotere®) - widely used for breast, lung & prostate cancer
Docetaxel (Taxotere®) is a blockbuster cancer drug with peak global sales >US$3.1B despite having multiple US FDA "Black Box" warnings
Advantages of DEP®docetaxel#: Reduction in neutropenia; detergent-free formulation; tumour-targeting (~70x more); improved efficacy; improved pharmacokinetics; patent coverage to 2032.
DEP® CABAZITAXEL: Enhanced version of leading prostate cancer drug cabazitaxel (Jevtana®) - also being developed for other cancers incl. breast and bladder
Cabazitaxel (Jevtana®) - estimated global sales of US$500M for 2018 despite having multiple
US FDA "Black Box" warnings
Advantages of DEP®cabazitaxel#: Improved toxicity profile; detergent-free formulation; no steroid pre-treatment;tumour-targeting, improved efficacy; patent filings to 2039.
DEP® IRINOTECAN: Improved version of irinotecan (Camptosar®) - predominantly used for colorectal cancer
Camptosar® had peak global sales of US$1.1B despite having multiple US FDA "Black Box" warnings.
Advantages of DEP®irinotecan#: Irinotecan is a prodrug that must be converted to the active, SN38; this conversion leads to variability between patients and toxicity. DEP® solubilises SN38 & allows direct dosing avoiding the need for liver conversion; tumour-targeting,improved efficacy; patent filings to 2039.
# Multiple preclinical studies have established improved efficacy, survival and safety with DEP® with many different drugs
Starpharma's DEP® pipeline targets significant needs and opportunities in cancer
Lung cancer is the most
common type of cancer
throughout the world NSCLC
accounts for 84% of all lung
cancers
Market size: US$6.6B (2018),
NON-SMALL CELL
expected to reach US$11.9B by
LUNG CANCER
2025.
(NSCLC)
Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in Australia - 1 in 7 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer globally
Market size: US$5.86B (2018),
expected to reach US$11.5B by
2025.PROSTATE
Various hard to treat tumours e.g. cholangiocarcinoma, upper GI (oesophageal), bladder.
PANCREATIC
COLORECTAL
Pancreatic cancer is the 4th leading cause of cancer death globally
Median survival is 4.8 months & median 5-year survival is 3%.
Market size: USD 1.9B (2018), expected to reach US$4.7B by 2026.
Colon cancer is the 2nd leading cause of cancer death and 3rd most common cancer globally
More than 90% of CRC occurs on people aged 50 years and over
Market size: US$9.5B (2018), expected to reach US$11.37B by 2025.
DEP® docetaxel phase 2 program - positive interim results with two new sites added and Gemzar® combination planned
Open-label,two-stage design to allow for exploration of efficacy of DEP® docetaxel as a
monotherapy.
In parallel, combination of DEP® docetaxel & nintedanib (Vargatef®) in lung cancer.
2 NEW SITES ADDED:
Monotherapy arm
27 patients treated
Encouraging efficacy signals observed including prolonged stable disease (up to 40 weeks) & tumour shrinkage
Efficacy signals in variety of tumour types including prostate cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and several hard-to-treat tumours including cholangiocarcinoma (2nd most common liver cancer which is often fatal)
Efficacy signals observed in heavily pre-treated patients (up to 40 cycles and 9 different anti- cancers previously)
Based on efficacy signals observed & investigator interest, recruitment ongoing including patients with selected hard-to-treat tumour types
Notable lack of bone marrow toxicity (e.g. neutropenia) and other common side effects including hair-loss, mouth ulcers, anaphylaxis and oedema.
Combination benefit: DEP® docetaxel + gemcitabine outperformed standard of care gemcitabine & Abraxane® in human pancreatic cancer model
Leading pancreatic cancer therapies, gemcitabine & Abraxane® are standard of care (SOC) & in combination, show minimal activity - this compares to DEP®docetaxel + gemcitabine which shows complete tumour regression and 100% survival
This experiment was conducted in a human pancreatic cancer (CAPAN-1) mouse xenograft model
Pancreatic cancer is a leading cause of cancer death, with a 1-yr survival rate of 20%, and a 5-yr survival rate of only 7%
Gemcitabine (peak sales US$1.7B) is frequently used alone and in combination with Abraxane® (2017 sales US$1.2B) in pancreatic cancer as a first line drug treatment
In a human pancreatic cancer model:
DEP® cabazitaxel, both alone and in combination with gemcitabine, showed complete tumour regression and 100% survival
DEP® docetaxel, alone, and in combination with gemcitabine, significantly outperformed gemcitabine and/or Abraxane® and showed 100% survival
Combinations findings feed into clinical development -
DEP® docetaxel and gemcitabine combination planned to start in 1Q CY20
DEP® cabazitaxel phase 1 / 2 program - Phase 1 nearing completion with positive interim results
PHASE 1 / 2
2 NEW SITES
CURRENTLYBEING ADDED RECRUITING
Multi-sitetrial (more sites to be added in the expansion phase)
Planning to recruit up to 35 patients with solid tumours
As the trial progresses, decisions will be made as to which tumour types to focus on and any additional patients will be recruited to explore efficacy in specific tumour types
Phase 2: Dose expansion to establish efficacy
Phase 1 (dose-escalation) is nearing completion
14 patients dosed
Multiple cycles of DEP® cabazitaxel (up to 15 cycles) at 6 dose levels; no steroid pre-treatment
Encouraging efficacy signals observed including:
prolonged stable disease including >47 weeks in prostate cancer
in multiple patients - prostate and other tumour types including ovarian, cervix, cholangiocarcinoma and pancreatic cancer
tumour shrinkage and decreases in specific tumour biomarkers such as PSA, CA-125 and CA 19-9
at doses several-fold lower than usually used for cabazitaxel
Significantly less toxicity associated with DEP® cabazitaxel (including less myelosuppression / low white and red blood cells, diarrhea, vomiting) than expected with Jevtana®; no need for anti-nausea medications
No hair loss observed with DEP® cabazitaxel
Adaptive phase 1 / 2 trial design enables seamless transition from phase 1 to phase 2 - expected in the next 1-2 months
2 new sites are being opened in preparation for Phase 2 which is expected to enrol ~20 patients
Clinical case study: DEP® cabazitaxel in advanced prostate cancer
Prostate cancer is the second most commonly occurring cancer in men: ~1 in 7 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.
Stage III Prostate
PSA level following DEP® cabazitaxel
Cancer Patient:
•
Stable Disease >47
PSA stabilised following a 79% decrease
30
DEP® irinotecan phase 1 / 2 program underway
PHASE 1 / 2 CURRENTLY RECRUITING
DEP® irinotecan incorporates the
Phase 1: Open-labeldose-escalation
irinotecan active moiety (SN38)
• Several patients dosed, multiple cycles
and is an improved version of
• No Dose Limiting Toxicities observed to
Camptosar®
date
• No problematic acute or delayed diarrhoea,
which is severe and frequently seen with
Camptosar®
• Enthusiastic support from clinicians due to
Multi-site trial
Objectives of the trial are to evaluate
limited treatment options for colorectal
the safety, tolerability and
cancer
DEP® drug delivery:
pharmacokinetics of DEP® irinotecan
to define a recommended phase 2
• provides the ability to solubilise the active
dose (RP2D), and to determine anti-
Adaptive phase 1 / 2 trial design enables
tumour efficacy of the product in select
metabolite, SN38, which removes the
seamless transition from phase 1 to phase 2
tumour types
need for liver metabolism
improves pharmacokinetics
targets directly into solid tumours
improves efficacy and survival benefit (pre-clinical)
Phase 2: Dose expansion to establish efficacy in 20 to 30 patients
ESTIMATED PHASE 1 COMPLETION: CY20
As the trial progresses, decisions will be made as to which tumour types to focus on and any additional patients will be recruited to explore efficacy in specific tumour types (with colorectal likely to be included)
DEP® combinations with marketed oncology agents add further value
Combination therapies are widely regarded as the future of oncology
DEP® combination
Cancer type
Improved
efficacy
Table above: Multiple preclinical studies have established improved efficacy of DEP® products in combination with other marketed oncology agents
New Candidate: DEP® gemcitabine significantly outperforms alone and in combination in human pancreatic cancer model
DEP® gemcitabine is a DEP® version of Lilly's Gemzar® (gemcitabine) - a well- established anti-cancer drug, which had peak sales of US$1.7 billion.
Gemzar® is a leading chemotherapeutic used to treat pancreatic cancer.
Gemzar® can be administered as a monotherapy or in combination with other therapies such as Abraxane®.
DEP® gemcitabine:
resulted in significantly greater tumour inhibition than Gemzar® (standard gemcitabine); and
in combination with Abraxane®, DEP® gemcitabine had an additive effect leading to tumour regression;
in a human pancreatic cancer model.
DEP® ADCs further build the value of the DEP® platform
2018 sales of Roche's Kadcyla® >US$1B and Adcetris US$870 million.
Strong corporate activity in ADCs is as illustrated by the recent licensing deal between AstraZeneca & Daiichi Sankyo, with an announced value of up to US$6.9 billion for rights to a HER-2 targeted ADC.
Starpharma's DEP® technology provides enhanced therapeutic benefits to ADCs including:
greater homogeneity
site specific attachment
Higher drug antibody ratio (DAR)than conventional ADC approaches.
Overview
VivaGel® Portfolio
DEP®
Outlook
Outlook
VIVAGEL®
COMMERCIAL OUTCOMES
Commercial roll-out of VivaGel® BV in Europe, South East Asia, NZ & other markets
• Dual strategy to address FDA request for confirmatory data
• Further VivaGel® BV licences for India, Canada & Israel
• Further regulatory approvals for VivaGel® BV
Products on market -
•
Revenue from VivaGel® BV - milestones and sales/royalties
milestones, product
•
VivaGel® condom approvals/launch in additional regions, such as Europe & China
sales, royalties,
revenue share
Further development / co-development of SPL7013 ophthalmic drops
