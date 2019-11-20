Starpharma : AGM Chairman's address and CEO's presentation 0 11/20/2019 | 11:41pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields AGM Chairman's address and CEO's presentation Melbourne, Australia; 21 November 2019: Attached is the Chairman's address together with the CEO's presentation to the Annual General Meeting of Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX: SPL, OTCQX: SPHRY), to be held at 4.00pm today. The AGM will be recorded and available via webcast later today. To access the webcast, participants can register via the following link: https://webcasting.boardroom.media/broadcast/5dccc1f06242591605116cb6 About Starpharma Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX: SPL, OTCQX:SPHRY), located in Melbourne Australia, is an ASX 300 company and is a world leader in the development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications. Starpharma's underlying technology is built around dendrimers - a type of synthetic nanoscale polymer that is highly regular in size and structure and well suited to pharmaceutical and medical uses. Starpharma has two core development programs: VivaGel® portfolio and DEP® drug delivery with the Company developing several products internally and others via commercial partnerships. VivaGel®: Starpharma's women's health product - VivaGel® BV is based on SPL7013, astodrimer sodium, a proprietary dendrimer. VivaGel® BV for bacterial vaginosis (BV), is available for sale under the brand names Betafem® BV Gel (UK), Betadine BVTM (Europe) and Fleurstat BVgel (Australia) and a new drug application has been submitted to the US FDA. Starpharma has licensed the sales and marketing of VivaGel® BV to ITF Pharma for the US; Mundipharma for Europe, Russia, CIS, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America; and to Aspen Pharmacare for Australia and New Zealand. Starpharma also has licence agreements to market the VivaGel® condom (an antiviral condom which includes VivaGel® in the lubricant) in several regions, including Australia, Europe, Canada, China and Japan (Okamoto). The VivaGel® condom has been launched in Japan under Okamoto's 003 brand, and in Australia and Canada under the LifeStyles Dual Protect® brand. The VivaGel® condom is approved in Europe. DEP® - Dendrimer Enhanced Product®: Starpharma's DEP® drug delivery platform has demonstrated reproducible preclinical benefits across multiple internal and partnered DEP® programs, including improved efficacy, safety and survival. Starpharma has three internal DEP® products - DEP® docetaxel, DEP® cabazitaxel and DEP® irinotecan - in clinical development in patients with solid tumours. Starpharma's partnered DEP® programs include a multiproduct DEP® licence with AstraZeneca, which involves the development and commercialisation of two novel oncology compounds, with potential to add more. In June 2019 Starpharma signed a Development and Option agreement with AstraZeneca for a DEP® version of one of AstraZeneca's major marketed oncology medicines. Starpharma is providing this information as of the date of this document and does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise. Chairman's Address Starpharma Holdings Limited Annual General Meeting 21 November 2019 Good afternoon, On behalf of the Starpharma Board, it is with great pleasure that I welcome you to the 2019 Annual General Meeting. Starpharma's commercial strategy is now yielding a deep portfolio of high value products and partnerships. Each of them has not only great potential for improving patient health but also creating significant value for shareholders. We anticipate further additions to this portfolio of products on a yearly basis. It is remarkable for a company of our size and stage of development to have a portfolio featuring two marketed products and another four exciting clinical stage assets, each of which has the potential to generate significant revenue and transform the company. Indeed, the next three years should prove to be very exciting for shareholders. This year we have been delighted with the launches of Starpharma's breakthrough product, VivaGel® BV by Aspen and Mundipharma, and to have this product readily available to patients throughout Australia and in Europe. This achievement was a result of significant, sustained effort on the part of Starpharma's team and our partners. We look forward to further launches and regulatory approvals in the coming weeks and months ahead. We also delivered significant value-adding milestones in DEP®, including the commencement of a new clinical trial and commercial deals, whilst progressing with our existing DEP® products. In addition, it has also been very pleasing to see the launch of the VivaGel® condom by Okamoto in Japan. We acknowledge these achievements are being somewhat overshadowed by the FDA's request for confirmatory data for VivaGel® BV for the US market and we are progressing with a dual strategy to achieve approval as quickly as possible. The FDA's request is despite the fact that other regulators in Europe, Australia and Asia have already approved the product, and notwithstanding the extensive patient and clinician feedback attesting to the benefits of VivaGel® BV. Working with regulators like the FDA is never a quick or simple process, especially with a novel, 'first in class' compound. There are non-negotiable, complex and systematic protocols we must follow. We remain confident that the process will reap success, and upon US approval, we are looking forward to working with our partner, ITF Pharma, Inc. so that BV sufferers in the US (one in three women) can access this much needed product, alongside the women already benefiting from VivaGel® BV in Europe and Australia. The signing of a US license for US$101 million in milestones, plus royalties was an important achievement during the year. It is important to note however that VivaGel® BV is a genuinely global product which has been licenced in more than 160 countries around the world. The Starpharma team is working assiduously to get VivaGel® BV commercialised across the globe. Page 1 We look forward to revenues growing from our VivaGel® products, and though it's typical that these revenues will take some time to build, we expect these will play an important role in enabling the Company to underwrite its growing proprietary dendrimer platform. Starpharma's DEP® platform is unique and by far one of the most innovative and exciting technologies of its kind. The magnitude of possibilities for creating better versions of novel and existing drugs is exceptional when you consider that DEP® is potentially applicable to a large proportion of the top 200 selling pharmaceuticals, including major marketed therapies. Our internal DEP® assets are being developed to treat a range of cancers with very high-value markets, including lung, prostate and colon cancer. Our strategy is to continue building the value of our DEP® portfolio by adding 1-2 new DEP® candidates each year and advancing the candidates with the greatest potential to clinical proof of concept stage. Our most advanced DEP® products have demonstrated clear and compelling benefits compared to the original anti-cancer products. And we've seen these benefits not only in our and our partner's preclinical studies, but also in our patient observations in trials that are currently underway. These are exciting and highly promising results, and the potential revenues from licensing any of these DEP® products is substantial in terms of licensing fees, milestones and ultimately the millions in royalties that could flow through each year. Significant effort has been applied in the past year to demonstrate the synergistic benefits of DEP® products when combined with other anti-cancer agents. An exciting area for combination therapy is to combine DEP® with immuno-oncology agents which require patients to have a functioning immune system. DEP® products lack typical bone marrow toxicities, which make them ideal to combine with this new leading therapy area. You can see the extraordinary results being achieved with DEP® used in combination in some of our recent releases. One of the most important commercial benefits of our DEP® platform is that it can be licensed to multiple partners, and be applied to multiple products in parallel. This creates remarkable optionality. AstraZeneca's DEP® programs are a prime example of the platform's significant commercial potential and we look forward to AstraZeneca commencing its clinical trial for their potential blockbuster oncology agent, AZD0466, expected later this year. The FDA's recent IND approval for AZD0466 and its advancement into the clinic is an important milestone for our Company, in terms of the value of the DEP® portfolio - both for the future partnering of our internal DEP® assets, and for future licences for the DEP® platform. As AstraZeneca presents their results to the wider scientific community over the next year, we expect this will also drive further interest in the DEP® platform. The progression of our multiple clinical DEP® assets to licensing will mark a significant inflection point for Starpharma and the resultant revenue has the potential to be transformative for the company. Page 2 The success of Starpharma relies on a small and talented team of 45 people who work diligently and expertly across our diverse portfolio. I commend Jackie Fairley for her determination and leadership and the whole Starpharma team for their tenacity and commitment, in bringing a product all the way from bench to market, achieving multiple approvals and launches of VivaGel BV® and for advancing three, and soon to be four, DEP® products into human trials. We're also proud to have a performance-driven culture. Working with a sense of urgency, innovative thinking and collaboration are central to our shared values. Our people have a strong sense of how their work benefits the broader community and Starpharma is focussed on responsible practices regarding the environment, sustainability and governance. In addition to thanking our employees, I'd like to thank my Board colleagues for their insights and commercial judgement throughout the year. Dick Hazelton having served 13 years on our Board, has advised us that he will retire at next year's AGM. Starpharma has therefore commenced a process of Board renewal to ensure a smooth transition and also provide a handover period between Dick and the new director. I would also like to express our gratitude to the many clinicians and patients who have spoken clearly in support of our new medicines. And lastly, to our shareholders, I thank you for your continuing support. I acknowledge that our road to commercial success is not always straight. FLEURSTAT BVGEL (VivaGel® BV) for the treatment of BV and relief of symptoms Ask your pharmacist - they must decide if this product is right for you. Always read the label. Follow the directions for use. Do not use for more than 7 days unless a doctor has told you to. See your doctor if symptoms persist after 7 days or recur within 2 weeks, and if you consider you may be at risk of an STI. See a doctor if you are diabetic or pregnant/breastfeeding (or plan to be). See a doctor if you are diabetic or pregnant/breastfeeding (or plan to be). 3 Starpharma's dendrimer platform delivers significant optionality with multiple potential revenue streams, valuable products & clinical-stage assets Starpharma is an ASX300 company (market cap ~$480M) with a proven record of development & commercialisation incl. successful partnerships with leading global companies Unique polymer (dendrimer) platform creating patented high value healthcare products (>100 patents) Range of internally developed & partnered programs Well funded, with A$36.8M cash (30 Sep 2019) Deep portfolio of high- value products based on novel polymer platform VivaGel® BV - Licensed in >160 countries, on-market in the UK, Europe & Australia VivaGel® condom - Launched in Japan, Australia and Canada; approved in Europe DEP® - a valuable proprietary nanoparticle drug delivery platform creating significant optionality, accelerates path to market and manages investment risk. 4 Deep portfolio of high-value assets including products on market VivaGel® BV is licensed in more than 160 countries and currently for sale in the UK, Europe & Australia - further launches and regulatory submissions progressing in multiple regions The VivaGel® condom has been launched in Japan, Canada & Australia, & approved in Europe DEP® docetaxel PHASE 1 / 2 DEP® cabazitaxel PHASE 1 / 2 DEP® irinotecan PHASE 1 / 2 DEP® AZD0466 PHASE 1* Starpharma expects to add 1-2 new DEP® candidates each year, advancing the candidates with the greatest potential to clinical development 5 Starpharma's strategy provides exceptional optionality from the DEP® platform underpinned by marketed, proprietary products BUILD DEP® PORTFOLIO Strategic investment in high-value DEP® products & add additional value via combinations Exploring other therapeutic opportunities for dendrimers (e.g. radiopharmaceuticals) LEVERAGE DEP® PLATFORM To add to our deep portfolio of global products By securing valuable DEP® partnerships for high-value returns Commercialise VivaGel® & high potential DEP® products through attractive licences Build successful partnerships with leading companies to leverage the DEP® platform 6 Recent highlights - significant milestones across DEP® and VivaGel® Betafem® BV Gel / Betadine BVTM Gel launched in UK/Europe & Fleurstat BVgel launched in Australia First Asian region regulatory approvals received for BetadineTM BV Gel VivaGel® BV licensed in the US for up to US$101M milestones, plus royalties Development and Option Agreement signed to progress development of a DEP® version of one of AstraZeneca's major oncology products Commenced phase 1 / 2 DEP® irinotecan trial (initial sites include The Christie, the Royal Marsden & Newcastle Freeman Hospital) Positive interim results observed in patients dosed with DEP® docetaxel and DEP® cabazitaxel in phase 1 / 2 trials; new sites opened and cohorts expanded DEP® portfolio expanded with new internal DEP® candidate DEP® gemcitabine; outperforms Gemzar® in human pancreatic cancer model Okamoto launched VivaGel® condom in Japan VivaGel® condom approved in Europe FDA authorised IND - DEP® irinotecan DEP® docetaxel & DEP® first-in-humanclinical trial combinations cabazitaxel alone, and in for AZD0466 outperform in both combination with human pancreatic standard pancreatic US patent granted for and colon cancer cancer treatments, AstraZeneca's DEP® Bcl2/xL models outperform in a human conjugates, including AZD0466 pancreatic cancer model Positive results with novel DEP® HER-2ADC using antibody fragment in human ovarian cancer model 7 Financial summary Key Financial Data FY 2019 FY 2018 A$M A$M Revenue and other income 2.7 5.0 Loss from period (14.3) (10.3) Net operating cash outflows (10.3) (10.2) Net cash burn1 (10.1) (9.9) Cash as at 30 Sep 2019 $36.8M excludes FY19 $4.9M R&D tax incentive FY19 Result: Lower revenue than FY18 which included VivaGel ® BV licence signing milestones (A$3.0M)

BV licence signing milestones (A$3.0M) R&D spend primarily focused on DEP ® clinical trials and pipeline

clinical trials and pipeline Commercial and regulatory operating costs higher to support FY19 product registrations and launches of VivaGel ® BV in multiple markets Strong & Clean Balance Sheet: • No intangibles held on balance sheet • Expense all R&D expenditure to P&L 1 Net cash burn is considered a non-IFRS value and has not been audited in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards. Net cash burn is calculated by the movement in cash and cash equivalents between reporting periods. FY19 REVENUE - $2.7M FY19 Revenue includes: Product supply and royalties related to VivaGel ® BV and VivaGel ® condom:

BV and VivaGel condom: Betadine BV TM Gel launched in Europe Fleurstat BVgel launched in Australia Okamoto Japanese condom

US$0.5M milestone for European market launch 8 Overview VivaGel ® Portfolio DEP ® Outlook 9 VivaGel® BV - a breakthrough product for the management of BV - the most common vaginal infection worldwide Management of BV is an area of significant unmet need: Untreated, BV is associated with miscarriage, infertility & PID as well as having a significant impact on quality of life Current therapies are inadequate and do not prevent BV recurring: Current BV treatment is typically with antibiotics (e.g. metronidazole)

Antibiotic resistance is a problem and antibiotics have unpleasant side effects and other issues that limit usage

No currently approved therapies for prevention of recurrent

BV

BV Independent market research indicates a high level of interest in a non-antibiotic BV therapy Large market opportunity ------------------------------------------ BV Treatment: US$750M (est) Prevention of recurrent BV: US$1B (est) 1 in 3 women in the US will get BV 50-60% have recurrent BV 10 VivaGel® BV licensed in >160 countries around the world Global market for BV treatment est. to be US$750M and prevention est. to be US$1B annually Launched in the UK, Europe & Aus Approved in South East Asia and New Zealand Further launches and regulatory submissions progressing in multiple regions 3 further territories to license (Canada, India,Israel) Approved; On market FY20 launches NORTH AMERICAEUROPEMIDDLE EAST ASIA AFRICA NZ LATAM AUSTRALIA Approved 1H CY20 launch UK VivaGel® BV product On market 11 Fleurstat BVgel successful marketing campaign - highly targeted direct and online initiatives More than 2,700 Australian pharmacies currently stock Fleurstat BVgel Described as one of Aspen's most positively received new product launches, with high pharmacy sell through rates Now stocked in 100% of Chemist Warehouse, Priceline & Blooms ONLINE PRESENCE Fleurstat BVgel website ~20,000 unique users since June Very high click through rate of >12% (typically 0.5%) indicating high degree of patient need & interest 784 Display points nationally e.g. washrooms, gyms Fleurstat BVgel was featured in the Oct & Nov issues of the Australian Journal of GP, and on the front cover of the Australian Journal of Pharmacy in May FLEURSTAT BVGEL (VivaGel® BV) for the treatment of BV and relief of symptoms: Ask your pharmacist - they must decide if this product is right for you. Always read the label. Follow the directions for use. Do not use for more than 7 days unless a doctor has told you to. See your doctor if symptoms persist after 7 days or recur within 2 weeks, and if you consider you may be at risk of an STI. See a doctor if you are diabetic or pregnant/breastfeeding (or plan to be). 12 Fleurstat BVgel - Australian market feedback "We are very impressed with health care practitioner and consumer feedback on the product, and in the market uptake of Fleurstat BVgel at this early stage of a major launch. We see a great future ahead." Rob Barnes, Head of Consumer OTC, Aspen "I spoke to a trusted pharmacist and discovered this new product for BV…called Fleurstat BVgel...I cannot express how impressive this is… It's been about 2-3 months now and totally BV free." BV Patient (unsolicited comment) "Fleurstat BVgel has been the most positively accepted product ever. Amazing how much interest and excitement this product has created." Aspen Pharmacy Sales Representative "…the female GPs expressed relief that there was a genuine alternative to antibiotics" • "Almost a total acceptance of Fleurstat BVgel by the detailed doctors as the product that will become the first choice for the treatment of BV" Aspen GP Sales Representative "Having access to Fleurstat BVgel over the counter will empower women…to finally take control" Community Pharmacist 13 BETADINE® has a market leading position in Feminine Care, trusted by women globally VivaGel® BV is part of an established feminine care range under Mundipharma's Betadine® brand Launched in Europe by Mundipharma, under the brand name Betadine BV™ Launched in the UK under the brand name Betafem® BV Gel Next launches: Asia, Eastern Europe & NZ "This product represents a true innovation in the management of BV. It sits well under the BETADINE® brand, which has emerged as a powerful brand platform …trusted by women globally." Raman Singh CEO, Mundipharma 14 VivaGel® BV in the US - dual strategy to achieve approval of the NDA Options thoroughly explored; ongoing support from a team of expert FDA consultants (regulatory, statistical, clinical, legal; several ex-FDA)

ex-FDA) Additional information and statistical analyses of existing data already provided to FDA

Productive meetings and dialogue with FDA to address request for confirmatory data and to input into potential treatment trial protocol

FDA consistently acknowledges potential benefits (e.g. mechanistic and safety) of VivaGel ® BV vs. antibiotics

BV vs. antibiotics VivaGel ® BV's QIDP and Fast Track status remain on foot based on potential for VivaGel ® BV to address significant unmet need in BV Starpharma is pursuing the following two options in parallel to achieve approval: Seeking formal review of some of the FDA's initial conclusions via an administrative review process; and Preparation for a possible BV treatment trial: Significant steps already completed and underway, including protocol development, protocol review by FDA, CRO selection & appointment, investigator/site selection

Ability to commence a trial in 1-2 months (if required); estimated trial duration 4-6 months 15 VivaGel® BV opportunity in the US VivaGel® BV licensed in the US to ITF Pharma for: up to US$101M in milestone payments plus

escalating double digit royalties on sales ITF is a US-based specialty pharmaceutical company with a focus on prescription Women's Health products through its Womens Choice Pharmaceuticals Division (www.wcpharma.com) Significant positive feedback from clinicians & patients in support of VivaGel® BV - confirming BV is an area of significant unmet medical need 72% of US clinicians report that their patients would prefer non-antibiotic BV treatment 74% of US physicians report that time to resolution of odour is the most important attribute for a BV treatment Suitable for repeated or long-term use Dr Belvia Carter, VivaGel® BV Clinical Trial Principal Investigator and Ob-Gyn, US "VivaGel® BV is a wonderful product which specifically targets BV bacteria. My patients have called it a 'life changing and miraculous treatment". "Our ability to prevent recurrent BV with current treatment regimes is abysmal. There is an enormous need for a safe and effective treatment to prevent recurrence of BV in women suffering BV." Professor Jack Sobel, ID Physician & KOL Dean, Wayne State Uni School of Medicine FAST TRACK STATUS QIDP +5 YEARS EXCLUSIVITY 16 VivaGel® BV supply Partners pay for product on standard supply trading terms, STARPHARMA'S SUPPLY STRATEGY: utilises 3 rd parties for manufacture and supply with additional royalties paid quarterly in arrears. STARPHARMA Starpharma purchases product based on confirmed partner orders PARTNERS Goods delivered directly to partner for distribution & sale modest capital requirements with inventory, mainly API,

used across multiple products 3RD PARTY CONTRACT MANUFACTURERS Manufacture product under licence for Starpharma 17 VivaGel® condom launched in Japan and recently approved in Europe VivaGel ® condom is being marketed under Okamoto's leading and highly successful Zero Zero Three (003) brand

condom is being marketed under Okamoto's leading and highly successful Zero Zero Three (003) brand Starpharma receives royalties based on sales of the VivaGel ® condom and also revenue on supply of SPL7013 active

condom and also revenue on supply of SPL7013 active First receipts received from Okamoto in April

Okamoto & Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour & Welfare have developed a joint STI prevention campaign using VivaGel ® condoms Japan's leading marketer of condoms & holds strong market positions in several other Asian markets. 18 Overview VivaGel ® Portfolio DEP ® Outlook 19 Starpharma's DEP® strategy creates significant optionality and upside DEP® strategy provides technical, IP and financial leverage, as well as increasing commercial opportunities, improving ROI and de-risking development INTERNAL DEP® Application to established drugs reduces risk and expedites development

Patent life extension

Self-funded

Returns through licensing, milestones and royalties PARTNERED DEP® Application to partners' drugs, both novel (e.g. AZD0466) and existing

Patent life extension

Partner-funded

Returns through licensing, milestones and royalties 20 Starpharma's DEP® platform enhances the commercial and therapeutic value of a wide range of drugs DEP® has demonstrated numerous reproducible benefits across multiple drugs 3 x w e e k l y i n j e c t i o n s ) 3 1 4 0 0 ( m m 1 2 0 0 m e 1 0 0 0 V e h i c l e l u G e m c i t a b i n e o 8 0 0 V A b r a x a n e + G e m u r 6 0 0 D E P ® c o n j u g a t e + G e m m o 4 0 0 u ® T D E P s h o w s c o m p l e t e 2 0 0 n t u m o u r r e g r e s s i o n a e 0 M 0 2 0 4 0 6 0 8 0 1 0 0 D a y DEP® BENEFITS Improved Efficacy Reproducible results with many candidates & tumour types Benefit in Combination Enhanced efficacy as monotherapy or in combination approaches Improved Safety Reduced neutropenia/BM toxicities Targeting Tumour Tissue 45-70 x more drug in tumour v original drug Improved PK and Half-Life Longer half life and lower Cmax Docetaxel DEP® docetaxel Improved Solubility Detergent Free Formulations for improved safety - 20,000 x solubility increase 21 DEP® platform for partnering DEP® can be used by partners to improve novel drugs or life-cycle management DEP® nanoparticles can be used to enhance the features of novel drugs that may otherwise limit clinical use due to issues such as toxicity or insolubility DEP® has utility as a lifecycle management tool to make existing drugs better and create new IP Starpharma attaches the partner's drug to the dendrimer creating a nanoparticle with key benefits Partner funds development of their DEP® product(s) Starpharma is eligible to receive milestone payments & royalties on DEP® products Licences are structured to allow for multiple DEP® programs to run in parallel 22 potential to be a "best-in-class" agent with a broad application in both solid and haematological tumours IND approved by FDA & AstraZeneca expects to commence phase 1 later this year AstraZeneca describes AZD0466 as having the AstraZeneca's DEP® programs: AZD0466 IND approved by FDA; clinical trial start expected CY19 & new DEP® agreement signed Multiple commercial DEP® programs US$4M in milestones received thus far

US$3M milestone payable on AZD0466 Phase 1 first dose

Total milestones of up to US$124M + royalties for AZD0466

AZ funds development of AZ DEP ® products including AZD0466 1st AZ DEP® candidate (AZD0466) Up to US$124M milestones + escalating royalties

Est. up to A$2.4B revenue to SPL 2nd AZ DEP® candidate (& subsequent candidates) Up to US$93.3M in milestones plus escalating royalties on net sales AZD0466 a highly optimized DEP® nanoparticle formulation of AZ's novel bcl2/xl inhibitor patented to 2038 3rd AZ DEP® candidate (major existing AZ oncology medicine) US$5M on option exercise, industry standard milestones, plus escalating royalties Bcl2 is a clinically validated oncology target - venetoclax (VenclextaTM - AbbVie / Genentech) with estimated sales projected to be US$2-3 billion p.a. 23 DEP® Internal: Multiple clinical-stage assets with high commercial value potential COMMERCIAL OBJECTIVE Create value through clinical proof-of-concept in one or more cancer types - alone and/or in combination License following proof-of- concept clinical data; platform validation Utilise accelerated development / regulatory pathways (i.e. 505b2) for optimal ROI DEP® DOCETAXEL: Enhanced version of docetaxel (Taxotere®) - widely used for breast, lung & prostate cancer Docetaxel (Taxotere®) is a blockbuster cancer drug with peak global sales >US$3.1B despite having multiple US FDA "Black Box" warnings Advantages of DEP® docetaxel#: Reduction in neutropenia; detergent-free formulation; tumour-targeting (~70x more); improved efficacy; improved pharmacokinetics; patent coverage to 2032. DEP® CABAZITAXEL: Enhanced version of leading prostate cancer drug cabazitaxel (Jevtana®) - also being developed for other cancers incl. breast and bladder Cabazitaxel (Jevtana®) - estimated global sales of US$500M for 2018 despite having multiple US FDA "Black Box" warnings Advantages of DEP® cabazitaxel#: Improved toxicity profile; detergent-free formulation; no steroid pre-treatment;tumour-targeting, improved efficacy; patent filings to 2039. DEP® IRINOTECAN: Improved version of irinotecan (Camptosar®) - predominantly used for colorectal cancer Camptosar® had peak global sales of US$1.1B despite having multiple US FDA "Black Box" warnings. Advantages of DEP® irinotecan#: Irinotecan is a prodrug that must be converted to the active, SN38; this conversion leads to variability between patients and toxicity. DEP® solubilises SN38 & allows direct dosing avoiding the need for liver conversion; tumour-targeting,improved efficacy; patent filings to 2039. # Multiple preclinical studies have established improved efficacy, survival and safety with DEP® with many different drugs 24 Starpharma's DEP® pipeline targets significant needs and opportunities in cancer Lung cancer is the most common type of cancer throughout the world NSCLC accounts for 84% of all lung cancers Market size: US$6.6B (2018), NON-SMALL CELL expected to reach US$11.9B by LUNG CANCER 2025. (NSCLC) Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in Australia - 1 in 7 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer globally Market size: US$5.86B (2018), expected to reach US$11.5B by 2025.PROSTATE Various hard to treat tumours e.g. cholangiocarcinoma, upper GI (oesophageal), bladder. PANCREATIC COLORECTAL Pancreatic cancer is the 4th leading cause of cancer death globally Median survival is 4.8 months & median 5-year survival is 3%. Market size: USD 1.9B (2018), expected to reach US$4.7B by 2026. Colon cancer is the 2nd leading cause of cancer death and 3rd most common cancer globally More than 90% of CRC occurs on people aged 50 years and over Market size: US$9.5B (2018), expected to reach US$11.37B by 2025. https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/non-small-cell-lung-cancer-therapeutics-market-size-to-surpass-usd-11900-mn-by-2025-cagr-75-2019-10-14 https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/pancreatic-cancer-market-size-valued-at-472819-million-by-2026-and-expected-to-grow-with-cagr-of-106-2019-08-23https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=129639 https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-castration-resistant-prostate-cancer-crpchrpca-therapeutics-market-regional-production-consumption-volume-size-revenue-and-growth-rate-forecast-2025-2019-08-02 25 DEP® docetaxel phase 2 program - positive interim results with two new sites added and Gemzar® combination planned Open-label,two-stage design to allow for exploration of efficacy of DEP® docetaxel as a monotherapy. In parallel, combination of DEP® docetaxel & nintedanib (Vargatef®) in lung cancer. 2 NEW SITES ADDED: Monotherapy arm 27 patients treated

Encouraging efficacy signals observed including prolonged stable disease (up to 40 weeks) & tumour shrinkage

Efficacy signals in variety of tumour types including prostate cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and several hard-to-treat tumours including cholangiocarcinoma (2 nd most common liver cancer which is often fatal)

non-small cell lung cancer and several hard-to-treat tumours including cholangiocarcinoma (2 most common liver cancer which is often fatal) Efficacy signals observed in heavily pre-treated patients (up to 40 cycles and 9 different anti- cancers previously)

pre-treated patients (up to 40 cycles and 9 different anti- cancers previously) Based on efficacy signals observed & investigator interest, recruitment ongoing including patients with selected hard-to-treat tumour types

hard-to-treat tumour types Notable lack of bone marrow toxicity (e.g. neutropenia) and other common side effects including hair-loss, mouth ulcers, anaphylaxis and oedema. Combination (DEP® docetaxel & Vargatef®) 10 patients treated

Encouraging efficacy signals observed -prolonged stable disease & tumour shrinkage in non-small cell lung cancer; heavily pre-treated patients

-prolonged stable disease & tumour shrinkage in non-small cell lung cancer; heavily pre-treated patients Based on positive interim results in the DEP ® docetaxel + nintedanib combination arm, recruitment was expanded

docetaxel + nintedanib combination arm, recruitment was expanded Notable lack of bone marrow toxicity (e.g. neutropenia) and other common side effects including mouth ulcers, anaphylaxis and oedema Other DEP® docetaxel combinations Based on compelling DEP ® preclinical data & investigator interest, combination DEP ® docetaxel with gemcitabine (Gemzar ® ) commencing in early 2020 targeting pancreatic cancer

preclinical data & investigator interest, combination DEP docetaxel with gemcitabine (Gemzar ) commencing in early 2020 targeting pancreatic cancer Combinations with immunotherapy also being explored to create value ESTIMATED PHASE 2 COMPLETION: 1H CY20 26 Case study: DEP® docetaxel in advanced lung cancer Stage IV metastatic lung cancer (NSCLC) patient: 46 year old man with stage IV lung cancer (NSCLC): genetic profile limited treatment options (he didn't qualify for 1 st line immunotherapy)

line immunotherapy) cancer had progressed after 7 cycles platinum-based chemo + immunotherapy & an investigational enzyme inhibitor

platinum-based chemo + immunotherapy & an investigational enzyme inhibitor received x2 cycles of DEP ® docetaxel + nintedanib Response: reduction in size of tumour lesions of up to 45%

stable disease > 9 weeks

improvement in tumour-related pain Lung cancer is the most common cancer globally

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) accounting for 84% of all lung cancers

Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) accounting for 84% of all lung cancers Stage IV lung cancer patients have a 5 year survival rate of 4.7% 1 . DEP® docetaxel + nintedanib CT scans of lung: right middle lobe BASELINE 9 WEEKS POST Rx 41% reduction in size of tumour lesion 1: https://www.healthline.com/health/stage-4-lung-cancer-prognosis#what-to-expect 27 Combination benefit: DEP® docetaxel + gemcitabine outperformed standard of care gemcitabine & Abraxane® in human pancreatic cancer model Leading pancreatic cancer therapies, gemcitabine & Abraxane® are standard of care (SOC) & in combination, show minimal activity - this compares to DEP® docetaxel + gemcitabine which shows complete tumour regression and 100% survival 1400 Mean Tumour Volume ) 3 1200 (mm 1000 Volume * Abraxane® + Gemzar® 800 Vehicle Tumour 600 DEP® docetaxel + Gemzar® 400 * P<0.0001 Mean 200 0 0 20 40 60 Day This experiment was conducted in a human pancreatic cancer (CAPAN-1) mouse xenograft model Pancreatic cancer is a leading cause of cancer death, with a 1-yr survival rate of 20%, and a 5-yr survival rate of only 7% Gemcitabine (peak sales US$1.7B) is frequently used alone and in combination with Abraxane® (2017 sales US$1.2B) in pancreatic cancer as a first line drug treatment In a human pancreatic cancer model: DEP ® cabazitaxel, both alone and in combination with gemcitabine, showed complete tumour regression and 100% survival

cabazitaxel, both alone and in combination with gemcitabine, showed complete tumour regression and 100% survival DEP ® docetaxel, alone, and in combination with gemcitabine, significantly outperformed gemcitabine and/or Abraxane ® and showed 100% survival Combinations findings feed into clinical development - DEP® docetaxel and gemcitabine combination planned to start in 1Q CY20 28 DEP® cabazitaxel phase 1 / 2 program - Phase 1 nearing completion with positive interim results PHASE 1 / 2 2 NEW SITES CURRENTLY BEING ADDED RECRUITING Multi-sitetrial (more sites to be added in the expansion phase) Planning to recruit up to 35 patients with solid tumours As the trial progresses, decisions will be made as to which tumour types to focus on and any additional patients will be recruited to explore efficacy in specific tumour types Phase 2: Dose expansion to establish efficacy Phase 1 (dose-escalation) is nearing completion 14 patients dosed

Multiple cycles of DEP ® cabazitaxel (up to 15 cycles) at 6 dose levels; no steroid pre-treatment

cabazitaxel (up to 15 cycles) at 6 dose levels; no steroid pre-treatment Encouraging efficacy signals observed including:

prolonged stable disease including >47 weeks in prostate cancer in multiple patients - prostate and other tumour types including ovarian, cervix, cholangiocarcinoma and pancreatic cancer tumour shrinkage and decreases in specific tumour biomarkers such as PSA, CA-125 and CA 19-9 at doses several-fold lower than usually used for cabazitaxel

Significantly less toxicity associated with DEP ® cabazitaxel (including less myelosuppression / low white and red blood cells, diarrhea, vomiting) than expected with Jevtana ® ; no need for anti-nausea medications

cabazitaxel (including less myelosuppression / low white and red blood cells, diarrhea, vomiting) than expected with Jevtana ; no need for anti-nausea medications No hair loss observed with DEP ® cabazitaxel

cabazitaxel Adaptive phase 1 / 2 trial design enables seamless transition from phase 1 to phase 2 - expected in the next 1-2 months

1-2 months 2 new sites are being opened in preparation for Phase 2 which is expected to enrol ~20 patients ESTIMATED COMPLETION FOR PHASE 1: 1Q CY20 & PHASE 2: 2H CY20 29 Clinical case study: DEP® cabazitaxel in advanced prostate cancer Prostate cancer is the second most commonly occurring cancer in men: ~1 in 7 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. Stage III Prostate PSA level following DEP® cabazitaxel Cancer Patient: • Stable Disease >47 120 DEP® 79% weeks 10 cabazitaxel • 10 decrease in 79% decrease in 100 dose PSA levels 5 PSA levels µg/L 80 15 5 5 5 70 year old man with stage III prostate cancer: PSA 60 5 15 • heavily pre-treated; cancer progressed on 4 other anti-cancer therapies 15 40 • was unable to tolerate docetaxel due to toxicity (neutropenia) 5 2 ® 15 15 15 PSA stabilisation at • received 14 cycles of DEP® cabazitaxel with no neutropenia 20 10mg/m DEP cabazitaxel (40% of • response to DEP® cabazitaxel began at 40% of the typical dose Jevtana® dose) Response to DEP® cabazitaxel 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 • Prolonged stable disease >47 weeks Treatment cycle PSA stabilised following a 79% decrease 30 DEP® irinotecan phase 1 / 2 program underway PHASE 1 / 2 CURRENTLY RECRUITING DEP® irinotecan incorporates the Phase 1: Open-labeldose-escalation irinotecan active moiety (SN38) • Several patients dosed, multiple cycles and is an improved version of • No Dose Limiting Toxicities observed to Camptosar® date • No problematic acute or delayed diarrhoea, which is severe and frequently seen with Camptosar® • Enthusiastic support from clinicians due to Multi-site trial Objectives of the trial are to evaluate limited treatment options for colorectal the safety, tolerability and cancer DEP® drug delivery: pharmacokinetics of DEP® irinotecan to define a recommended phase 2 • provides the ability to solubilise the active dose (RP2D), and to determine anti- Adaptive phase 1 / 2 trial design enables tumour efficacy of the product in select metabolite, SN38, which removes the seamless transition from phase 1 to phase 2 tumour types need for liver metabolism improves pharmacokinetics

targets directly into solid tumours

improves efficacy and survival benefit (pre-clinical) Phase 2: Dose expansion to establish efficacy in 20 to 30 patients ESTIMATED PHASE 1 COMPLETION: CY20 As the trial progresses, decisions will be made as to which tumour types to focus on and any additional patients will be recruited to explore efficacy in specific tumour types (with colorectal likely to be included) 31 DEP® combinations with marketed oncology agents add further value Combination therapies are widely regarded as the future of oncology DEP® combination Cancer type Improved efficacy S u D H L - 4 ( D L B C L X e n o g r a f t M o d e l ) (human xenograft) (compared to current 5 x w e e k l y i n j e c t i o n s standard of care) 1 5 0 0 + DEP® docetaxel + gemcitabine (Gemzar®) Pancreatic V e h i c l e ) 3 m + ( m 1 0 0 0 R i t u x i m a b DEP® cabazitaxel + gemcitabine (Gemzar®) Pancreatic l u m e V o o r 5 0 0 + u m D E P ® B c l 2 / x L DEP® irinotecan + Erbitux® Colon T c o n j u g a t e + R i t u x i m a b DEP® Bcl2/xL plus 0 Rituximab results in complete tumour + 1 9 2 6 3 3 4 0 4 7 DEP® irinotecan + Lynparza® Colon D a y s P o s t I m p l a n t regression in a human B cell lymphoma model + DEP® Bcl2/xL + Rituximab Lymphoma AstraZeneca DEP® Bcl2/xL conjugates in combination with Rituximab performed significantly better than Rituximab alone, resulting in complete tumour regression + in most animals. Rituximab had sales of US$7.5B (2017). DEP® gemcitabine + Abraxane® Pancreatic AZD0466 is highly optimised dendrimer nanoparticle formulation of Immuno-oncology studies underway AstraZeneca's novel Bcl2/xL inhibitor Data from DEP® combination studies will inform clinical development and identify value-adding combinations Table above: Multiple preclinical studies have established improved efficacy of DEP® products in combination with other marketed oncology agents 32 New Candidate: DEP® gemcitabine significantly outperforms alone and in combination in human pancreatic cancer model DEP ® gemcitabine is a DEP ® version of Lilly's Gemzar ® (gemcitabine) - a well- established anti-cancer drug, which had peak sales of US$1.7 billion.

gemcitabine is a DEP version of Lilly's Gemzar (gemcitabine) - a well- established anti-cancer drug, which had peak sales of US$1.7 billion. Gemzar ® is a leading chemotherapeutic used to treat pancreatic cancer.

is a leading chemotherapeutic used to treat pancreatic cancer. Gemzar ® can be administered as a monotherapy or in combination with other therapies such as Abraxane ® . DEP® gemcitabine: resulted in significantly greater tumour inhibition than Gemzar ® (standard gemcitabine); and

(standard gemcitabine); and in combination with Abraxane ® , DEP ® gemcitabine had an additive effect leading to tumour regression; in a human pancreatic cancer model. Mean Tumour Volume ) Mean Tumour Volume ) 3 Volume(mm 3 Volume(mm 1200 600 Gemzar® 400 Gemzar®+ Abraxane® 800 Vehicle Vehicle Tumour DEP® gemcitabine Tumour 200 DEP® gemcitabine + Abraxane® ** p<0.0001 * p<0.005 400 ** * Mean Mean 0 0 10 20 30 40 0 10 20 30 40 0 Day Day This experiment was conducted in a human pancreatic cancer (CAPAN-1) mouse xenograft model. Animals were dosed once weekly with GEM, DEP-GEM, Abraxane or Abraxane immediately followed by GEM 33 DEP® ADCs further build the value of the DEP® platform 2018 sales of Roche's Kadcyla® >US$1B and Adcetris US$870 million. Strong corporate activity in ADCs is as illustrated by the recent licensing deal between AstraZeneca & Daiichi Sankyo, with an announced value of up to US$6.9 billion for rights to a HER-2 targeted ADC. Starpharma's DEP® technology provides enhanced therapeutic benefits to ADCs including: greater homogeneity

site specific attachment

Higher drug antibody ratio (DAR) than conventional ADC approaches. 3 1600 Mean Tumour Volume Novel DEP® HER-2 ADC conjugate: ) (mm • resulted in tumour regression and Volume 1200 Vehicle 100% survival, and Herceptin (40mg/kg) • significantly outperformed both Tumour 800 * Kadcyla (40mg/kg) Kadcyla® (T-DM1), a HER-2 targeted Targeted DEP conjugate antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), and 400 * P<0.0001 Herceptin® (Trastuzumab) itself, Mean 0 20 40 60 in a human ovarian cancer model. 0 Day This experiment was conducted in a human ovarian cancer (SKOV-3) xenograft model in NOD SCID mice by an internationally recognised translational Cancer group. Groups of animals (6/group) were dosed once per week for 3 weeks with the novel HER-2 Targeted DEP® conjugate, Kadcyla®, or a saline control. Another group of animals was treated with Herceptin® twice a week for 3 weeks. The tumour volume data represent the mean ± standard error of the mean (SEM) and significance values determined using a Two-Way ANOVA (Tukey's post hoc). Survival analysis was carried out using Kaplan-Meier survival curves and the Log-rank test. (Note: If error bars do not display on the graphs, they are shorter than the height of the symbol and not visible.) 34 Overview VivaGel ® Portfolio DEP ® Outlook 35 Outlook VIVAGEL® COMMERCIAL OUTCOMES Commercial roll-out of VivaGel ® BV in Europe, South East Asia, NZ & other markets • Dual strategy to address FDA request for confirmatory data • Further VivaGel® BV licences for India, Canada & Israel • Further regulatory approvals for VivaGel® BV Products on market - • Revenue from VivaGel® BV - milestones and sales/royalties milestones, product • VivaGel® condom approvals/launch in additional regions, such as Europe & China sales, royalties, revenue share Further development / co-development of SPL7013 ophthalmic drops DEP® • Progress DEP® docetaxel, DEP® cabazitaxel & DEP® irinotecan clinical trials Leveraging the DEP® platform to build value AZD0466 trial start & revenue from milestones • Exercise of Option Agreement and deals for further compounds • Explore value-adding DEP® combinations including commencement of DEP® docetaxel + gemcitabine combination in the clinic Advancing Partnered • Advance other DEP® products, including DEP® gemcitabine, DEP® internal DEP® DEP® - radiopharmaceuticals, DEP® ADCs assets builds upfront fees, value for future milestones, • Progress partnered DEP® deals & program developments, including DEP® ADCs licensing royalties 36 WWW.STARPHARMA.COM 37 Attachments Original document

