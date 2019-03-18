Log in
Starpharma : Appendix 3B

03/18/2019 | 10:30pm EDT

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Starpharma Holdings Limited

ABN 20 078 532 180

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • 1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued

    Ordinary Shares

  • 2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

  • 3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Ordinary shares issued under the rules of the Employee Performance Rights Plan (SPLAK) upon exercise of vested Performance Rights for which performance conditions have previously been satisfied.

One fully paid Share has been issued for each exercised vested Right.

  • 4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

    • the date from which they do

    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

  • 5 Issue price or consideration

    Nil.

  • 6 Purpose of the issue

    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets

    Exercise of already vested Performance Rights under the rules of the Employee Performance Rights Plan to align employees' performance with the interests of shareholders and to retain staff.

  • 6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

    If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

    in relation to the +securities the

    subject of this Appendix 3B, and

    comply with section 6i

  • 6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

    N/A

  • 6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

  • 6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

N/A

  • 6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

  • 6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

    N/A

  • 6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

    N/A

  • 6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for noncash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

  • 6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

    N/A

  • 7 +Issue dates

    Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

    Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

  • 8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

19 March 2019

Number

+Class

371,694,347

Ordinary Shares

  • 9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

  • 10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

  • 11 Is security required?

    Number

    +Class

    13,353,178 - 39,263 -

    - _____________ 13,313,915

    Performance Rights

    Last notice

    Issued per this notice Vested/exercised per this notice Forfeited per this notice Lapsed since last notice

    Performance Rights (SPLAK)

    holderapproval N/A

  • 12 Is the issue renounceable or non renounceable?

  • 13 Ratio in which the +securities will be offered

    N/A

  • 14 +Class of +securities to which the offer relates

    N/A

  • 15 +Record date entitlementstodetermine N/A

  • 16 Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

    N/A

  • 17 Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

    N/A

  • 18 Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

    Note: Security holders must be told how their

    entitlements are to be dealt with.

    Cross reference: rule 7.7.

  • 19 Closing date for receipt acceptances or renunciations

N/Aof N/A

  • 20 Names of any underwriters

  • 21 Amount of any underwriting fee or commission

    N/A

  • 22 Names of any brokers to the issue N/A

  • 23 Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue

    N/A

  • 24 Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

  • 25 If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting

  • 26 Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled

    N/A

  • 27 If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders

    N/A

  • 28 Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)

    N/A

  • 29 Date rights trading will end (if applicable)

    N/A

  • 30 How do security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker?

    N/A

  • 31 How do security holders sell part of their entitlements through a broker and accept for the balance?

N/A

Disclaimer

Starpharma Holdings Limited published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 02:29:01 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 20,3 M
EBIT 2019 3,14 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 42,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 17,0x
EV / Sales 2020 10,5x
Capitalization 387 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,63  AUD
Spread / Average Target 56%
Managers
NameTitle
Jacinth K. Fairley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Bain Thomas Non-Executive Chairman
Nigel J. Baade Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Richard A. Hazleton Independent Non-Executive Director
Zita Peach Independent Non-Executive Director
