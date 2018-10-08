Starpharma : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

Form 605 Corporations Act 2001

Notice of Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder

To: STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL") ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on 03 October 2018 The previous notice was given to the company on 13 September 2018 The previous notice was dated 13 September 2018

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change (4) Consideration given in relation to change (5) Class (6) and number of securities affected Person's votes affected COMMON COMMON STOCK STOCK 09/12/2018 FIL SELL 1.47 AUD 186,301 186,301 09/13/2018 FIL SELL 1.47 AUD 598,247 598,247 09/14/2018 FIL SELL 1.46 AUD 714,346 714,346 09/17/2018 FIL SELL 1.48 AUD 30,533 30,533 09/17/2018 FIL SELL 1.49 AUD 707,167 707,167 09/18/2018 FIL SELL 1.49 AUD 11,635 11,635 09/18/2018 FIL SELL 1.49 AUD 298,473 298,473 09/19/2018 FIL SELL 1.49 AUD 8,655 8,655 09/19/2018 FIL SELL 1.49 AUD 222,011 222,011 10/02/2018 FIL SELL 1.56 AUD 146,657 146,657 10/02/2018 FIL SELL 1.56 AUD 5,740 5,740 10/03/2018 FIL SELL 1.56 AUD 348,447 348,447 10/03/2018 FIL SELL 1.56 AUD 13,639 13,639 Total Sells (3,291,851) (3,291,851)

Class of Securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) COMMON STOCK 18,498,126 18,498,126 4.99%

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the natureof their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

Dated: 05 October 2018

Jen Li

Head of Regulatory Reporting, Asia Pacific

Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney by and on behalf of FIL Limited

Level 11, 167 Macquarie Street,

(AUSTRALIA) LIMITED Sydney, NSW 2000,

Australia

FIL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (HONG KONG) LIMITED

FIL LIMITED

FIL PENSION MANAGEMENT

Level 21, Two Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong KongPembroke Hall, 42 Crow Lane, Pembroke, Bermuda

Oakhill House, 130 Tonbridge Road, Hildenborough, Kent, England TN119DZ

JP MORGAN, BOURNEMOUTH (C)NATIONAL ASTL BK MELBOURNE (S) NORTHERN TRUST LONDON (C)

STATE STREET BANK AND TR COBROWN BROS HARRIMN LTD LUX (C) CLEARSTREAM BANKING SA LUX (C)

HSBC BANK PLC (C)HSBC BANK PLC (C)

Sum of Numerator Shares

332,468

172,391

55,669

337,961

14,630,447

793,611

1,489,643

685,936

18,498,126