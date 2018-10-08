Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 10/05
1.58 AUD   +1.61%
01:27aSTARPHARMA : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
10/05STARPHARMA : Change in Director's Interest Notice - J Fairley
PU
10/02STARPHARMA : Notification of AGM date
PU
Starpharma : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

10/08/2018 | 01:27am CEST

Form 605 Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder

To: STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED

ACN/ARSN:

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL") ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on

03 October 2018

The previous notice was given to the company on

13 September 2018

The previous notice was dated

13 September 2018

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change (4)

Consideration given in relation to change (5)

Class (6) and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

COMMON

COMMON

STOCK

STOCK

09/12/2018

FIL

SELL

1.47 AUD

186,301

186,301

09/13/2018

FIL

SELL

1.47 AUD

598,247

598,247

09/14/2018

FIL

SELL

1.46 AUD

714,346

714,346

09/17/2018

FIL

SELL

1.48 AUD

30,533

30,533

09/17/2018

FIL

SELL

1.49 AUD

707,167

707,167

09/18/2018

FIL

SELL

1.49 AUD

11,635

11,635

09/18/2018

FIL

SELL

1.49 AUD

298,473

298,473

09/19/2018

FIL

SELL

1.49 AUD

8,655

8,655

09/19/2018

FIL

SELL

1.49 AUD

222,011

222,011

10/02/2018

FIL

SELL

1.56 AUD

146,657

146,657

10/02/2018

FIL

SELL

1.56 AUD

5,740

5,740

10/03/2018

FIL

SELL

1.56 AUD

348,447

348,447

10/03/2018

FIL

SELL

1.56 AUD

13,639

13,639

Total Sells

(3,291,851)

(3,291,851)

3. Resulting interest

Class of Securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

COMMON STOCK

18,498,126

18,498,126

4.99%

4. Changes in Association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the natureof their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

5. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

Sign Here ____________________________________

Dated: 05 October 2018

Jen Li

Head of Regulatory Reporting, Asia Pacific

Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney by and on behalf of FIL Limited

Annexure A

Investment Manager Address

Level 11, 167 Macquarie Street,

(AUSTRALIA) LIMITED Sydney, NSW 2000,

Australia

FIL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (HONG KONG) LIMITED

FIL LIMITED

FIL PENSION MANAGEMENT

Grand Total

Level 21, Two Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong KongPembroke Hall, 42 Crow Lane, Pembroke, Bermuda

Oakhill House, 130 Tonbridge Road, Hildenborough, Kent, England TN119DZ

Custodian

JP MORGAN, BOURNEMOUTH (C)NATIONAL ASTL BK MELBOURNE (S) NORTHERN TRUST LONDON (C)

STATE STREET BANK AND TR COBROWN BROS HARRIMN LTD LUX (C) CLEARSTREAM BANKING SA LUX (C)

HSBC BANK PLC (C)HSBC BANK PLC (C)

Nature of Relevant Interest

Investment Discretion / Voting Power

Sum of Numerator Shares

332,468

172,391

55,669

337,961

14,630,447

793,611

1,489,643

685,936

18,498,126

Disclaimer

Starpharma Holdings Limited published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2018 23:27:02 UTC
