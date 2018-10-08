Starpharma : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

Form 605 Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder
To: STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED
ACN/ARSN:
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL") ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on
|
03 October 2018
|
The previous notice was given to the company on
|
13 September 2018
|
The previous notice was dated
|
13 September 2018
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Date of Change
|
Person whose relevant interest changed
|
Nature of change (4)
|
Consideration given in relation to change (5)
|
Class (6) and number of securities affected
|
Person's votes affected
|
COMMON
|
COMMON
|
STOCK
|
STOCK
|
09/12/2018
|
FIL
|
SELL
|
1.47 AUD
|
186,301
|
186,301
|
09/13/2018
|
FIL
|
SELL
|
1.47 AUD
|
598,247
|
598,247
|
09/14/2018
|
FIL
|
SELL
|
1.46 AUD
|
714,346
|
714,346
|
09/17/2018
|
FIL
|
SELL
|
1.48 AUD
|
30,533
|
30,533
|
09/17/2018
|
FIL
|
SELL
|
1.49 AUD
|
707,167
|
707,167
|
09/18/2018
|
FIL
|
SELL
|
1.49 AUD
|
11,635
|
11,635
|
09/18/2018
|
FIL
|
SELL
|
1.49 AUD
|
298,473
|
298,473
|
09/19/2018
|
FIL
|
SELL
|
1.49 AUD
|
8,655
|
8,655
|
09/19/2018
|
FIL
|
SELL
|
1.49 AUD
|
222,011
|
222,011
|
10/02/2018
|
FIL
|
SELL
|
1.56 AUD
|
146,657
|
146,657
|
10/02/2018
|
FIL
|
SELL
|
1.56 AUD
|
5,740
|
5,740
|
10/03/2018
|
FIL
|
SELL
|
1.56 AUD
|
348,447
|
348,447
|
10/03/2018
|
FIL
|
SELL
|
1.56 AUD
|
13,639
|
13,639
|
Total Sells
|
(3,291,851)
|
(3,291,851)
3. Resulting interest
|
Class of Securities (4)
|
Number of securities
|
Person's votes (5)
|
Voting power (6)
|
COMMON STOCK
|
18,498,126
|
18,498,126
|
4.99%
4. Changes in Association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the natureof their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
Nature of association
|
N/A
5. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Refer to Annexure A
Sign Here ____________________________________
Dated: 05 October 2018
Jen Li
Head of Regulatory Reporting, Asia Pacific
Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney by and on behalf of FIL Limited
Annexure A
Investment Manager Address
Level 11, 167 Macquarie Street,
(AUSTRALIA) LIMITED Sydney, NSW 2000,
Australia
FIL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (HONG KONG) LIMITED
FIL LIMITED
FIL PENSION MANAGEMENT
Grand Total
Level 21, Two Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong KongPembroke Hall, 42 Crow Lane, Pembroke, Bermuda
Oakhill House, 130 Tonbridge Road, Hildenborough, Kent, England TN119DZ
Custodian
JP MORGAN, BOURNEMOUTH (C)NATIONAL ASTL BK MELBOURNE (S) NORTHERN TRUST LONDON (C)
STATE STREET BANK AND TR COBROWN BROS HARRIMN LTD LUX (C) CLEARSTREAM BANKING SA LUX (C)
HSBC BANK PLC (C)HSBC BANK PLC (C)
Nature of Relevant Interest
Investment Discretion / Voting Power
Sum of Numerator Shares
332,468
172,391
55,669
337,961
14,630,447
793,611
1,489,643
685,936
18,498,126