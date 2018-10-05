Starpharma : Change in Director's Interest Notice - J Fairley

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity ABNStarpharma Holdings Limited 20 078 532 180

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

.'Name of Director Dr Jacinth K Fairley Date of last notice 21 March 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 1 October 2018 No. of securities held prior to change 1. 3,252,386 Ordinary Shares (direct)

2. 568,048 Ordinary Shares (indirect) Fairley Family Super Fund Pty Ltd

3. 55,000 Ordinary Shares (indirect) Dr Ian Fraser

4. 3,244,672 Performance Rights (SPLAK) Class Performance Rights Number acquired Nil Number disposed 84,486 Performance Rights Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and estimated valuation Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change 1. 3,252,386 Ordinary Shares (direct)

2. 568,048 Ordinary Shares (indirect) Fairley Family Super Fund Pty Ltd

3. 55,000 Ordinary Shares (indirect) Dr Ian Fraser

4. 3,160,186 Performance Rights (SPLAK) Nature of change Example: on‐market trade, off‐market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy‐back Forfeiture of 57,591 Performance Rights for the three year performance period from 1 July 2015 to 30 June 2018, with a vesting date of 30 September 2018, as performance conditions were not met. The remaining 836,260 three year performance rights have vested and remain performance rights eligible for exercise into ordinary shares. Forfeiture of 26,895 Performance Rights for the one year performance period from 1 July 2017 to 30 June 2018, with a vesting date of 30 June 2019, as performance conditions were not met.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder (if issued securities) N/A Date of change N/A No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed N/A Interest acquired N/A Interest disposed N/A Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and an estimated valuation N/A Interest after change N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? N/A If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? N/A + See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011