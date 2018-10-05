Log in
Starpharma : Change in Director's Interest Notice - J Fairley

10/05/2018 | 02:23am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity ABNStarpharma Holdings Limited 20 078 532 180

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

.'Name of Director

Dr Jacinth K Fairley

Date of last notice

21 March 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

1 October 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

  • 1. 3,252,386 Ordinary Shares (direct)

  • 2. 568,048 Ordinary Shares (indirect) Fairley Family Super Fund Pty Ltd

  • 3. 55,000 Ordinary Shares (indirect) Dr Ian Fraser

  • 4. 3,244,672 Performance Rights (SPLAK)

Class

Performance Rights

Number acquired

Nil

Number disposed

84,486 Performance Rights

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is noncash, provide details and estimated valuation

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

  • 1. 3,252,386 Ordinary Shares (direct)

  • 2. 568,048 Ordinary Shares (indirect) Fairley Family Super Fund Pty Ltd

  • 3. 55,000 Ordinary Shares (indirect) Dr Ian Fraser

  • 4. 3,160,186 Performance Rights (SPLAK)

Nature of change

Example: onmarket trade, offmarket trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buyback

Forfeiture of 57,591 Performance Rights for the three year performance period from 1 July 2015 to 30 June 2018, with a vesting date of 30 September 2018, as performance conditions were not met. The remaining 836,260 three year performance rights have vested and remain performance rights eligible for exercise into ordinary shares.

Forfeiture of 26,895 Performance Rights for the one year performance period from 1 July 2017 to 30 June 2018, with a vesting date of 30 June 2019, as performance conditions were not met.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is noncash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Starpharma Holdings Limited published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 00:22:21 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 34,3 M
EBIT 2019 17,2 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 16,7x
Capi. / Sales 2020 11,3x
Capitalization 571 M
Chart STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Starpharma Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,44  AUD
Spread / Average Target -6,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Jacinth K. Fairley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Bain Thomas Non-Executive Chairman
Nigel J. Baade Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Richard A. Hazleton Independent Non-Executive Director
Zita Peach Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED13.24%404
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%32 053
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC33.15%26 407
LONZA GROUP28.22%25 352
INCYTE CORPORATION-26.15%14 868
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.54.69%13 142
