Starpharma : Change in Director's Interest Notice - J Fairley

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Starpharma Holdings Limited ABN 20 078 532 180

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Dr Jacinth K Fairley Date of last notice 1 October 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 4 December 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 1. 3,252,386 Ordinary Shares (direct) 2. 598,048 Ordinary Shares (indirect) Fairley Family Super Fund Pty Ltd 3. 55,000 Ordinary Shares (indirect) Dr Ian Fraser 4. 3,782,118 Performance Rights (SPLAK) Class Performance Rights Number acquired 670,996 Performance Rights Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Nil Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation