STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SPL)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 12/04
1.31 AUD   -1.87%
Starpharma : Change in Director's Interest Notice - J Fairley

12/04/2019 | 12:28am EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Starpharma Holdings Limited

ABN

20 078 532 180

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Dr Jacinth K Fairley

Date of last notice

1 October 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

4 December 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

1.

3,252,386 Ordinary Shares (direct)

2.

598,048 Ordinary Shares (indirect)

Fairley Family Super Fund Pty Ltd

3.

55,000 Ordinary Shares (indirect) Dr

Ian Fraser

4.

3,782,118 Performance Rights (SPLAK)

Class

Performance Rights

Number acquired

670,996 Performance Rights

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

1.

3,252,386 Ordinary Shares (direct)

2.

598,048 Ordinary Shares (indirect)

Fairley Family Super Fund Pty Ltd

3.

55,000 Ordinary Shares (indirect) Dr

Ian Fraser

4.

4,453,114 Performance Rights (SPLAK)

Nature of change

Issue of 670,996 Performance Rights as

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

approved by shareholders at the 2019 AGM.

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was

required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided,

on what date was this

N/A

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Starpharma Holdings Limited published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 05:27:01 UTC
