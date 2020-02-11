Starpharma : David McIntyre appointed as non-executive director
David McIntyre appointed as non-executive director
Melbourne, Australia; 12 February 2020: The Board of Starpharma (ASX: SPL, OTCQX: SPHRY) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr David McIntyre as an independent non-executive director, effective 1 March 2020.
Mr McIntyre has more than 20 years of executive experience including 18 years in the life science sector, having held executive roles including Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at HeartWare® International, Inc. David's experience includes seven years as a Partner at Apple Tree Partners, a multibillion-dollar life science venture capital and growth equity fund, giving him a deep knowledge of, and extensive contacts, in the US pharma and biotech market. During this time, David served as a non-executive director of several US life sciences companies.
Based in the US, Mr McIntyre is currently the Chief Financial Officer of AVITA Medical Ltd and is a non-executive director of Redflex Holdings Ltd (ASX: RDF). Prior to entering life sciences, Mr McIntyre practiced as a senior attorney at Baker & McKenzie and KPMG specialising in corporate law and also held various senior finance roles in both multi-national companies and small growth companies.
Starpharma's Chairman, Mr Rob Thomas said: "We are delighted to have David join the Starpharma Board. His extensive and broad life sciences experience in finance, investor relations, as well as in strategic and operational roles spanning preclinical development through to commercialisation of global healthcare products will be an excellent addition to the Board."
As an experienced CFO and qualified CPA, Mr McIntyre will become a member of the Audit and Risk Committee upon his appointment.
In addition to his accounting qualifications Mr McIntyre also holds a Master of Business Administration (Fuqua Scholar) from Duke University, together with a Bachelor of Law from the University of Technology, Sydney and is admitted to practise as a solicitor of the Supreme Court of New South Wales.
About Starpharma
Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX: SPL, OTCQX:SPHRY), located in Melbourne Australia, is an ASX 300 company and is a world leader in the development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications.
Starpharma's underlying technology is built around dendrimers - a type of synthetic nanoscale polymer that is highly regular in size and structure and well suited to pharmaceutical and medical uses. Starpharma has two core development programs: VivaGel® portfolio and DEP® drug delivery with the Company developing several products internally and others via commercial partnerships.
VivaGel®: Starpharma's women's health product - VivaGel® BV is based on SPL7013, astodrimer sodium, a proprietary dendrimer. VivaGel® BV for bacterial vaginosis (BV), is available for sale under the brand names Betafem® BV Gel (UK), Betadine BVTM (Europe) and Fleurstat BVgel (Australia) and a new drug application has been submitted to the US FDA. Starpharma has licensed the sales and marketing of VivaGel® BV to ITF Pharma for the US; Mundipharma for Europe, Russia, CIS, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America; and to Aspen Pharmacare for Australia and New Zealand. Starpharma also has licence agreements to market the VivaGel® condom (an antiviral condom which includes VivaGel® in the lubricant) in several regions, including Australia, Europe, Canada, China and Japan (Okamoto). The VivaGel® condom has been launched in Japan under Okamoto's 003 brand, and in Australia and Canada under the LifeStyles Dual Protect® brand. The VivaGel® condom is approved in Europe.
DEP®- Dendrimer Enhanced Product®: Starpharma's DEP® drug delivery platform has demonstrated reproducible preclinical benefits across multiple internal and partnered DEP® programs, including improved efficacy, safety and survival. Starpharma has three internal DEP® products - DEP® docetaxel, DEP® cabazitaxel and DEP® irinotecan - in clinical development in patients with solid tumours. Starpharma's partnered DEP®
programs include a multiproduct DEP® licence with AstraZeneca, which involves the development and commercialisation of two novel oncology compounds, with potential to add more. In June 2019 Starpharma signed a Development and Option agreement with AstraZeneca for a DEP® version of one of AstraZeneca's major marketed oncology medicines.
Disclosure
This ASX Announcement was authorised for release by the Chairman, Mr Rob Thomas.
This document contains certain forward-looking statements, relating to Starpharma's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "promising", "plans", "anticipated", "will", "project", "believe", "forecast", "expected", "estimated", "targeting", "aiming", "set to", "potential", "seeking to", "goal", "could provide", "intends", "is being developed", "could be", "on track", or similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential filings or marketing approvals, or potential future sales of product candidates. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no assurance that any existing or future regulatory filings will satisfy the FDA's and other authorities' requirements regarding any one or more product candidates nor can there be any assurance that such product candidates will be approved by any authorities for sale in any market or that they will reach any particular level of sales. In particular, management's expectations regarding the approval and commercialization of the product candidates could be affected by, among other things, unexpected trial results, including additional analysis of existing data, and new data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays, or government regulation generally; our ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection; competition in general; government, industry, and general public pricing pressures; and additional factors that involve significant risks and uncertainties about our products, product candidates, financial results and business prospects. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Starpharma is providing this information as of the date of this document and does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.
