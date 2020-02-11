Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Starpharma Holdings Limited    SPL   AU000000SPL0

STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/11
1.125 AUD   -3.02%
08:44pSTARPHARMA : David McIntyre appointed as non-executive director
PU
01/29STARPHARMA : Shareholder Update January 2020
PU
01/28STARPHARMA : Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Starpharma : David McIntyre appointed as non-executive director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 08:44pm EST

David McIntyre appointed as non-executive director

Melbourne, Australia; 12 February 2020: The Board of Starpharma (ASX: SPL, OTCQX: SPHRY) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr David McIntyre as an independent non-executive director, effective 1 March 2020.

Mr McIntyre has more than 20 years of executive experience including 18 years in the life science sector, having held executive roles including Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at HeartWare® International, Inc. David's experience includes seven years as a Partner at Apple Tree Partners, a multibillion-dollar life science venture capital and growth equity fund, giving him a deep knowledge of, and extensive contacts, in the US pharma and biotech market. During this time, David served as a non-executive director of several US life sciences companies.

Based in the US, Mr McIntyre is currently the Chief Financial Officer of AVITA Medical Ltd and is a non-executive director of Redflex Holdings Ltd (ASX: RDF). Prior to entering life sciences, Mr McIntyre practiced as a senior attorney at Baker & McKenzie and KPMG specialising in corporate law and also held various senior finance roles in both multi-national companies and small growth companies.

Starpharma's Chairman, Mr Rob Thomas said: "We are delighted to have David join the Starpharma Board. His extensive and broad life sciences experience in finance, investor relations, as well as in strategic and operational roles spanning preclinical development through to commercialisation of global healthcare products will be an excellent addition to the Board."

As an experienced CFO and qualified CPA, Mr McIntyre will become a member of the Audit and Risk Committee upon his appointment.

In addition to his accounting qualifications Mr McIntyre also holds a Master of Business Administration (Fuqua Scholar) from Duke University, together with a Bachelor of Law from the University of Technology, Sydney and is admitted to practise as a solicitor of the Supreme Court of New South Wales.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX: SPL, OTCQX:SPHRY), located in Melbourne Australia, is an ASX 300 company and is a world leader in the development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications.

Starpharma's underlying technology is built around dendrimers - a type of synthetic nanoscale polymer that is highly regular in size and structure and well suited to pharmaceutical and medical uses. Starpharma has two core development programs: VivaGel® portfolio and DEP® drug delivery with the Company developing several products internally and others via commercial partnerships.

VivaGel®: Starpharma's women's health product - VivaGel® BV is based on SPL7013, astodrimer sodium, a proprietary dendrimer. VivaGel® BV for bacterial vaginosis (BV), is available for sale under the brand names Betafem® BV Gel (UK), Betadine BVTM (Europe) and Fleurstat BVgel (Australia) and a new drug application has been submitted to the US FDA. Starpharma has licensed the sales and marketing of VivaGel® BV to ITF Pharma for the US; Mundipharma for Europe, Russia, CIS, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America; and to Aspen Pharmacare for Australia and New Zealand. Starpharma also has licence agreements to market the VivaGel® condom (an antiviral condom which includes VivaGel® in the lubricant) in several regions, including Australia, Europe, Canada, China and Japan (Okamoto). The VivaGel® condom has been launched in Japan under Okamoto's 003 brand, and in Australia and Canada under the LifeStyles Dual Protect® brand. The VivaGel® condom is approved in Europe.

DEP® - Dendrimer Enhanced Product®: Starpharma's DEP® drug delivery platform has demonstrated reproducible preclinical benefits across multiple internal and partnered DEP® programs, including improved efficacy, safety and survival. Starpharma has three internal DEP® products - DEP® docetaxel, DEP® cabazitaxel and DEP® irinotecan - in clinical development in patients with solid tumours. Starpharma's partnered DEP®

programs include a multiproduct DEP® licence with AstraZeneca, which involves the development and commercialisation of two novel oncology compounds, with potential to add more. In June 2019 Starpharma signed a Development and Option agreement with AstraZeneca for a DEP® version of one of AstraZeneca's major marketed oncology medicines.

Starpharma.com| Twitter| LinkedIn

Media: WE

Rebecca Wilson

Mob: +61 417 382 391 rwilson@we-worldwide.com

Arthur Chan

+61 2 9237 2805 arthurc@we-worldwide.com

Forward Looking Statements

Starpharma Holdings Limited

Dr Jackie Fairley, Chief Executive Officer Nigel Baade, CFO and Company Secretary +61 3 8532 2704

investor.relations@starpharma.com

4-6 Southampton Crescent

Abbotsford Vic 3067

Disclosure

This ASX Announcement was authorised for release by the Chairman, Mr Rob Thomas.

This document contains certain forward-looking statements, relating to Starpharma's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "promising", "plans", "anticipated", "will", "project", "believe", "forecast", "expected", "estimated", "targeting", "aiming", "set to", "potential", "seeking to", "goal", "could provide", "intends", "is being developed", "could be", "on track", or similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential filings or marketing approvals, or potential future sales of product candidates. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no assurance that any existing or future regulatory filings will satisfy the FDA's and other authorities' requirements regarding any one or more product candidates nor can there be any assurance that such product candidates will be approved by any authorities for sale in any market or that they will reach any particular level of sales. In particular, management's expectations regarding the approval and commercialization of the product candidates could be affected by, among other things, unexpected trial results, including additional analysis of existing data, and new data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays, or government regulation generally; our ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection; competition in general; government, industry, and general public pricing pressures; and additional factors that involve significant risks and uncertainties about our products, product candidates, financial results and business prospects. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Starpharma is providing this information as of the date of this document and does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.

2

Disclaimer

Starpharma Holdings Limited published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 01:43:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITE
08:44pSTARPHARMA : David McIntyre appointed as non-executive director
PU
01/29STARPHARMA : Shareholder Update January 2020
PU
01/28STARPHARMA : Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
2019STARPHARMA : Commencement of phase 1 trial for AZD0466 utilising DEP
AQ
2019STARPHARMA : Commencement of Phase 1 Trial for AZD0466 Utilising DEP® Delivery T..
BU
2019STARPHARMA : receives $4.9M R&D tax incentive refund
PU
2019STARPHARMA : DEP cabazitaxel progresses to Phase 2 on positive results
AQ
2019STARPHARMA : Change in Director's Interest Notice - J Fairley
PU
2019STARPHARMA : AGM Chairman's address and CEO's presentation
AQ
2019STARPHARMA : VivaGel condom receives regulatory approval in Europe
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 13,3 M
EBIT 2020 -11,5 M
Net income 2020 -11,5 M
Finance 2020 28,1 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 29,4x
EV / Sales2021 25,4x
Capitalization 419 M
Chart STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Starpharma Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,50  AUD
Last Close Price 1,13  AUD
Spread / Highest target 77,8%
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacinth K. Fairley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Bain Thomas Non-Executive Chairman
Nigel J. Baade Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
David J. Owen Vice President-Research
Richard A. Hazleton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.96%291
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.11%395 728
ROCHE HOLDING AG8.28%287 943
MERCK AND COMPANY-5.82%220 228
NOVARTIS2.05%215 516
PFIZER-2.88%205 150
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group