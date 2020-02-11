Starpharma : David McIntyre appointed as non-executive director

David McIntyre appointed as non-executive director

Melbourne, Australia; 12 February 2020: The Board of Starpharma (ASX: SPL, OTCQX: SPHRY) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr David McIntyre as an independent non-executive director, effective 1 March 2020.

Mr McIntyre has more than 20 years of executive experience including 18 years in the life science sector, having held executive roles including Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at HeartWare® International, Inc. David's experience includes seven years as a Partner at Apple Tree Partners, a multibillion-dollar life science venture capital and growth equity fund, giving him a deep knowledge of, and extensive contacts, in the US pharma and biotech market. During this time, David served as a non-executive director of several US life sciences companies.

Based in the US, Mr McIntyre is currently the Chief Financial Officer of AVITA Medical Ltd and is a non-executive director of Redflex Holdings Ltd (ASX: RDF). Prior to entering life sciences, Mr McIntyre practiced as a senior attorney at Baker & McKenzie and KPMG specialising in corporate law and also held various senior finance roles in both multi-national companies and small growth companies.

Starpharma's Chairman, Mr Rob Thomas said: "We are delighted to have David join the Starpharma Board. His extensive and broad life sciences experience in finance, investor relations, as well as in strategic and operational roles spanning preclinical development through to commercialisation of global healthcare products will be an excellent addition to the Board."

As an experienced CFO and qualified CPA, Mr McIntyre will become a member of the Audit and Risk Committee upon his appointment.

In addition to his accounting qualifications Mr McIntyre also holds a Master of Business Administration (Fuqua Scholar) from Duke University, together with a Bachelor of Law from the University of Technology, Sydney and is admitted to practise as a solicitor of the Supreme Court of New South Wales.

