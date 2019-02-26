Starpharma : Interim Report and Half-Yearly Financial Results

Starpharma Interim Report and Half-Year Financial Results

Melbourne, Australia; 27 February 2019: Starpharma (ASX: SPL, OTCQX: SPHRY) today released its interim report and financial results for the half-year ended 31 December 2018.

Financial Summary

 Reported loss of $7.3M (Dec 2017: $6.2M); and

 Cash position at 31 December 2018 of $44.4M (June 2018: $51.3M), which excludes the expected $4.0M FY18 R&D tax incentive to be received.

VivaGel®

 VivaGel® BV was licensed to ITF Pharma, Inc., for the US for milestones of up to US$101M in addition to escalating, double-digit royalties;

 Starpharma and its partners, Mundipharma and Aspen, undertook extensive preparations for the upcoming launches of VivaGel® BV in multiple regions scheduled for the first half of 2019. Extensive marketing activities such as packaging design, sales staff training, promotional material development, and launch meetings occurred in parallel with supply chain activities. Manufactured product has been delivered to Aspen subsequent to half-year end, and manufacturing of product for Europe is well-advanced;

 US FDA completed its review of the VivaGel® BV NDA and advised it requires confirmatory clinical data prior to approval. In preparation for a meeting with the FDA to discuss the data required, Starpharma has been working closely with expert FDA consultants and is currently awaiting confirmation of the meeting date;

 VivaGel® condom received final regulatory approval in Japan and Starpharma's partner, Okamoto, commenced launch activities; and

 Positive independent market research was conducted in the US for SPL7013 ophthalmic drops for viral conjunctivitis and a patent was granted for the product.

DEP® Drug Delivery

 Recruitment activities progressed well for two DEP® clinical trials - for DEP® docetaxel (phase 2) and DEP® cabazitaxel (phase 1 / 2), with new sites opened to support recruitment. Efficacy signals have been observed in a number of patients and both products continue to exhibit a notable lack of bone marrow toxicity and other common side effects including hair-loss, anaphylaxis and oedema;

 Final preclinical work for the DEP® irinotecan phase 1 / 2 trial was completed, study product was manufactured, and other trial preparations, including CRO/site selection, are well advanced ahead of the planned trial commencement later in FY19;

 AstraZeneca's first patent application on DEP® Bcl2/xL inhibitor conjugates was published and included compelling efficacy data on DEP® Bcl2/xL inhibitor conjugates, both alone and in combination with market-leading anti-cancer treatments, in various human leukemia models;

 DEP® irinotecan showed impressive efficacy and safety benefits over standard irinotecan in combination with 5-FU in a human pancreatic cancer model;

 DEP® docetaxel & DEP® cabazitaxel outperformed both gemcitabine & Abraxane® in a human pancreatic cancer model; and

 A range of DEP® radiopharmaceutical and other DEP® candidates have been made and are currently undergoing testing in a variety of models.

Starpharma concluded the half-year in a strong financial position with a cash balance of $44.4 million, which does not include the $4.0M FY18 R&D tax incentive expected to be received after 31 December 2018. The net loss after tax for the half-year of $7.3 million (Dec 2017: $6.2 million) reflects investment across the VivaGel® and DEP® portfolio, including DEP® docetaxel, DEP® cabazitaxel, and DEP® irinotecan. Expenditure includes an increased investment in commercialisation, regulatory and operating costs associated with the US VivaGel® BV licence and the preparation for product launch in a number of territories.

Starpharma's CEO, Dr Jackie Fairley, commented: "We achieved several important milestones in the VivaGel® portfolio during the half-year, including signing a US licence for VivaGel® BV with ITF Pharma, Inc. We were clearly surprised and disappointed by the FDA's request for confirmatory data and we are working with expert FDA consultants to expedite this process. In non-US territories, launch activities are in the final stages as we approach the launch of VivaGel® BV in Australia and Europe (1HCY19). We also continue to work closely with our partner, Mundipharma, on further registrations to support launches in several other regions."

Commenting on the DEP® drug delivery portfolio, Dr Fairley said: "We're pleased to see efficacy signals once again in both our DEP® clinical trials as well as a notable lack of bone marrow toxicity and other common side effects. An abundance of positive data from the DEP® platform, both preclinical and clinical, continues to build amid partnered program discussions with a number of multinational and US pharmaceutical companies. Our first partnered program with AstraZeneca for AZD0466 is expected to commence clinical trials this year and preparations at AstraZeneca for this activity continue with priority. This partnered program is just one example of the value that can be generated from our unique DEP® platform."

Dr Fairley concluded: "We expect to announce a number of key milestones throughout 2019, in addition to the launch of VivaGel® BV in Australia and Europe, and regulatory progress across a range of markets, including the US; launch of the VivaGel® condom in Japan; regulatory approval of the VivaGel® condom in other regions; and progress across internal and partnered DEP® programs including commencement of the DEP® irinotecan and AZD0466 clinical trials."

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX: SPL, OTCQX:SPHRY), located in Melbourne Australia, is an ASX 300 company and is a world leader in the development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications.

Starpharma's underlying technology is built around dendrimers - a type of synthetic nanoscale polymer that is highly regular in size and structure and well suited to pharmaceutical and medical uses. Starpharma has two core development programs: VivaGel® portfolio and DEP® drug delivery with the Company developing several products internally and others via commercial partnerships.

VivaGel®: Starpharma's women's health product - VivaGel® BV is based on SPL7013, astodrimer sodium, a proprietary dendrimer. VivaGel® BV is approved for marketing in the EU and Australia for bacterial vaginosis (BV) and a new drug application has been submitted to the US

FDA. Starpharma has licensed the sales and marketing of VivaGel® BV to ITF Pharma for the US; Mundipharma for Europe, Russia, CIS, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America; and to Aspen Pharmacare for Australia and New Zealand. Starpharma also has licence agreements to market the VivaGel® condom (an antiviral condom which includes VivaGel® in the lubricant) in several regions, including Australia, Europe, Canada, China and Japan (Okamoto). The VivaGel® condom has been launched in Australia and Canada under the Lifestyles® Dual Protect™ brand.

DEP® - Dendrimer Enhanced Product®: Starpharma's DEP® drug delivery platform has demonstrated reproducible preclinical benefits across multiple internal and partnered DEP® programs, including improved efficacy, safety and survival. Starpharma has two internal DEP® products - DEP® docetaxel and DEP® cabazitaxel - in clinical development in patients with solid tumours, and further DEP® products approaching clinical development. Starpharma's partnered DEP® programs include a multiproduct DEP® licence with AstraZeneca, which involves the development and commercialisation of two novel oncology compounds, with potential to add more.

This document contains certain forward-looking statements, relating to Starpharma's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "promising", "plans", "anticipated", "will", "project", "believe", "forecast", "expected", "estimated", "targeting", "aiming", "set to", "potential", "seeking to", "goal", "could provide", "intends", "is being developed", "could be", "on track", or similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential filings or marketing approvals, or potential future sales of product candidates. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no assurance that any existing or future regulatory filings will satisfy the FDA's and other authorities' requirements regarding any one or more product candidates nor can there be any assurance that such product candidates will be approved by any authorities for sale in any market or that they will reach any particular level of sales. In particular, management's expectations regarding the approval and commercialization of the product candidates could be affected by, among other things, unexpected trial results, including additional analysis of existing data, and new data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays, or government regulation generally; our ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection; competition in general; government, industry, and general public pricing pressures; and additional factors that involve significant risks and uncertainties about our products, product candidates, financial results and business prospects. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Starpharma is providing this information as of the date of this document and does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.

Results for Announcement to the Market

Starpharma Holdings Limited ABN 20 078 532 180

Half-year ended 31 December 2018

Previous corresponding period: Half-year ended 31 December 2017

$ Revenue (Appendix 4D item 2.1) Down 46% to $649,000 Loss after tax attributable to members (Appendix 4D item 2.2) Up (increased loss) 17% to $7,266,000 Net Loss for the period attributable to members (Appendix 4D item 2.3) Up (increased loss) 17% to $7,266,000

Dividends/distributions (Appendix 4D items 2.4 and, 2.5) Amount per security Franked amount per security Final dividend Nil Nil Interim dividend Nil Nil

Record date for determining entitlements to the dividend: Not Applicable

No dividends have been paid or declared by the entity since the beginning of the current reporting period. No dividends were paid for the previous corresponding period.

Explanation of revenue

(Appendix 4D item 2.6)

Revenue from ordinary activities consists of royalty, licensing and research revenue from commercial partners of $83,000 (December 2017: $663,000); and interest income on cash invested in term deposits of $566,000 (December 2017: $544,000).

Explanation of net loss

(Appendix 4D item 2.6)

The consolidated loss from ordinary activities after tax for the half-year to 31 December 2018 was $7,266,000 (December 2017: $6,231,000). The net loss is higher than the prior period predominantly on lower research revenue from commercial partners, and higher commercial and regulatory operating expenditure related to the commercialisation of both the VivaGel® and DEP® portfolios, including business development, legal, regulatory, supply chain and quality assurance activities. Research and product development expense includes the preclinical and clinical expenditure of the Company's internal DEP® drug delivery programs, including DEP® docetaxel, DEP® cabazitaxel, and DEP® irinotecan, as well as the VivaGel® program.

A contra research and product development expense of $2,418,000 (December 2017: $2,102,000) has been recorded for research and development activities eligible under the Australian Government's R&D Tax Incentive program.

Net tangible assets

(Appendix 4D item 3)

Half-year ended

31 December

2018

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share

$0.13

2017 $0.15

The above NTA backing calculation is considered a non-IFRS value in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards and has not been audited or reviewed.

Additional Appendix 4D disclosure requirements can be found in the Directors' Report and the 31 December 2018 half-year financial statements.

This report is based on the consolidated 2018 half-year financial statements which have been reviewed by PricewaterhouseCoopers (the Company's auditor) with the Independent Auditor's Review Report included in the 31 December 2018 half-year financial statements.

