STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SPL)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/02
0.985 AUD   +2.60%
08:07pSTARPHARMA : Investor Presentation to Goldman Sachs Conference
PU
03/18STARPHARMA : Appendix 3B
PU
03/17STARPHARMA : Shareholder Update March 2019
PU
Starpharma : Investor Presentation to Goldman Sachs Conference

04/02/2019 | 08:07pm EDT

Starpharma Investor Presentation to Goldman Sachs Conference

Melbourne, Australia; 3 April 2019: Starpharma (ASX: SPL, OTCQX: SPHRY) will today present to institutional investors at the Goldman Sachs Tenth Annual Emerging Companies Conference in Sydney.

The invitation-only Goldman Sachs Conference brings together around 40 ASX listed companies over a two-day event with approximately 100 investors ranging from specialist small and mid-cap, to large-cap funds, including a number of offshore investors.

During the conference Starpharma's Chief Executive Officer, Dr Jackie Fairley, will be presenting the attached slides and this presentation will also be made available on the Starpharma website at www.starpharma.com.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX: SPL, OTCQX:SPHRY), located in Melbourne Australia, is an ASX 300 company and is a world leader in the development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications.

Starpharma's underlying technology is built around dendrimers - a type of synthetic nanoscale polymer that is highly regular in size and structure and well suited to pharmaceutical and medical uses. Starpharma has two core development programs: VivaGel® portfolio and DEP® drug delivery with the Company developing several products internally and others via commercial partnerships.

VivaGel®: Starpharma's women's health product - VivaGel® BV is based on SPL7013, astodrimer sodium, a proprietary dendrimer. VivaGel® BV is approved for marketing in the EU and Australia for bacterial vaginosis (BV) and a new drug application has been submitted to the US

FDA. Starpharma has licensed the sales and marketing of VivaGel® BV to ITF Pharma for the US; Mundipharma for Europe, Russia, CIS, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America; and to Aspen Pharmacare for Australia and New Zealand. Starpharma also has licence agreements to market the VivaGel® condom (an antiviral condom which includes VivaGel® in the lubricant) in several regions, including Australia, Europe, Canada, China and Japan (Okamoto). The VivaGel® condom has been launched in Australia and Canada under the Lifestyles® Dual Protect™ brand.

DEP® - Dendrimer Enhanced Product®: Starpharma's DEP® drug delivery platform has demonstrated reproducible preclinical benefits across multiple internal and partnered DEP® programs, including improved efficacy, safety and survival. Starpharma has two internal DEP® products - DEP® docetaxel and DEP® cabazitaxel - in clinical development in patients with solid tumours, and further DEP® products approaching clinical development. Starpharma's partnered DEP® programs include a multiproduct DEP® licence with AstraZeneca, which involves the development and commercialisation of two novel oncology compounds, with potential to add more.

Starpharma.com| Twitter| LinkedIn

Media

Starpharma

WE Buchan Consulting

Dr Jackie Fairley, Chief Executive Officer

Rebecca Wilson

Arthur Chan

Nigel Baade, CFO and Company Secretary

Mob: +61 417 382 391

+61 2 9237 2805

+61 3 8532 2704

rwilson@buchanwe.com.au

achan@buchanwe.com.au

investor.relations@starpharma.com

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements, relating to Starpharma's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "promising", "plans", "anticipated", "will", "project", "believe", "forecast", "expected", "estimated", "targeting", "aiming", "set to", "potential", "seeking to", "goal", "could provide", "intends", "is being developed", "could be", "on track", or similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential filings or marketing approvals, or potential future sales of product candidates. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no assurance that any existing or future regulatory filings will satisfy the FDA's and other authorities' requirements regarding any one or more product candidates nor can there be any assurance that such product candidates will be approved by any authorities for sale in any market or that they will reach any particular level of sales. In particular, management's expectations regarding the approval and commercialization of the product candidates could be affected by, among other things, unexpected trial results, including additional analysis of existing data, and new data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays, or government regulation generally; our ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection; competition in general; government, industry, and general public pricing pressures; and additional factors that involve significant risks and uncertainties about our products, product candidates, financial results and business prospects. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Starpharma is providing this information as of the date of this document and does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.

Starpharma Holdings ASX:SPL

Goldman Sachs Emerging Leaders Conference

Dr Jackie Fairley, CEO April 2019

Important notice and disclaimer

FLEURSTAT BVGEL (VivaGel® BV) for the treatment of BV and relief of symptoms

Ask your Pharmacist - They must decide if the product is right for you. Always read the label. Follow the directions for use. See your healthcare provider if your symptoms persist or recur, or your condition worsens, as these symptoms may be indicative of another infection, including an STI, and if you consider you may be at risk. If you are planning to be or are currently pregnant or breastfeeding, you should seek advice of your healthcare provider before using Fleurstat BVgel.

2

1

2

3

Overview

VivaGel® Portfolio DEP® Portfolio

4

Outlook & Further

Opportunities

3

Starpharma is an ASX300 company with

a proven record of development & commercialisation including successful partnerships with leading global companies

Starpharma has a deep portfolio of high- value global products with the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes

Market capitalisation

~A$350M

(as at 1-Apr)

Issued shares

371.7M

Share ownership

57% Institutions

41% Retail/Other

~2% Directors/Staff

Liquidity

500k

(average daily volume)

Cash

A$44.4M

(as at 31 Dec 2018)

4

Disclaimer

Starpharma Holdings Limited published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 00:06:03 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 20,3 M
EBIT 2019 3,14 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 42,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 15,5x
EV / Sales 2020 9,62x
Capitalization 357 M
Chart STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Starpharma Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,63  AUD
Spread / Average Target 69%
Managers
NameTitle
Jacinth K. Fairley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Bain Thomas Non-Executive Chairman
Nigel J. Baade Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Richard A. Hazleton Independent Non-Executive Director
Zita Peach Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.99%252
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC24.22%28 453
LONZA GROUP22.10%23 095
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%20 404
INCYTE CORPORATION35.12%18 429
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.29.86%11 760
