Starpharma : Notice of Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder

Form 605 Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder

To: STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED

ACN/ARSN:

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL") ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on 20 December 2018 The previous notice was given to the company on 10 December 2018 The previous notice was dated 10 December 2018

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change (4) Consideration given in relation to change (5) Class (6) and number of securities affected Person's votes affected COMMON COMMON STOCK STOCK 12/20/2018 FIL SELL 1.4001 19,535 19,535 12/20/2018 FIL SELL 1.4001 279,257 279,257 Total Sells (298,792) (298,792)

3. Resulting interest

Class of Securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) COMMON STOCK 18,578,111 18,578,111 4.99%

4. Changes in Association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A

5. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

Sign Here ____________________________________

Dated: 24 December 2018

Jen Li

Head of Regulatory Reporting, Asia Pacific

Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney by and on behalf of FIL Limited

Annexure A