Starpharma : Notice of Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder
12/26/2018 | 10:55pm EST
Form 605 Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder
To:STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED
ACN/ARSN:
1.Details of substantial holder (1)
Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL") ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on
20 December 2018
The previous notice was given to the company on
10 December 2018
The previous notice was dated
10 December 2018
2.Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of Change
Person whose relevant interest changed
Nature of change (4)
Considerationgiven in relation to change (5)
Class (6) and number of securities affected
Person's votes affected
12/20/2018
FIL
SELL
1.4001
19,535
19,535
12/20/2018
FIL
SELL
1.4001
279,257
279,257
Total Sells
(298,792)
(298,792)
3.Resulting interest
Class of Securities (4)
Number of securities
Person's votes (5)
Voting power (6)
COMMON STOCK
18,578,111
18,578,111
4.99%
4.Changes in Association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
5.Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Refer to Annexure A
Sign Here ____________________________________
Dated: 24 December 2018
Jen Li
Head of Regulatory Reporting, Asia Pacific
Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney by and on behalf of FIL Limited
