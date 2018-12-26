Log in
STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED (SPL)
12/27
0.99 AUD   -29.29%
Starpharma : Notice of Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder

12/26/2018

Form 605 Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder

To: STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED

ACN/ARSN:

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL") ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on

20 December 2018

The previous notice was given to the company on

10 December 2018

The previous notice was dated

10 December 2018

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change (4)

Consideration given in relation to change (5)

Class (6) and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

COMMON

COMMON

STOCK

STOCK

12/20/2018

FIL

SELL

1.4001

19,535

19,535

12/20/2018

FIL

SELL

1.4001

279,257

279,257

Total Sells

(298,792)

(298,792)

3. Resulting interest

Class of Securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

COMMON STOCK

18,578,111

18,578,111

4.99%

4. Changes in Association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

5. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

Sign Here ____________________________________

Dated: 24 December 2018

Jen Li

Head of Regulatory Reporting, Asia Pacific

Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney by and on behalf of FIL Limited

Annexure A

Investment Manager

Address

Custodian

Nature of Relevant Interest

Sum of Numerator Shares

FIL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Level 11, 167 Macquarie Street,

JP MORGAN, BOURNEMOUTH (C)

Investment Discretion /

571,491

(AUSTRALIA) LIMITED

Sydney, NSW 2000,

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK

595,339

Australia

NA LDN

NATIONAL ASTL BK MELBOURNE (S)

172,391

NORTHERN TRUST LONDON (C)

55,669

STATE STREET BANK AND TR CO

282,221

FIL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Level 21, Two Pacific Place, 88 Queensway,

BROWN BROS HARRIMN LTD LUX (C)

Voting Power

13,951,345

(HONG KONG)

Admiralty, Hong Kong

CLEARSTREAM BANKING

774,076

LIMITED

SA LUX (C)

FIL LIMITED

Pembroke Hall, 42 Crow Lane, Pembroke, Bermuda

HSBC BANK PLC (C)

1,489,643

FIL PENSION MANAGEMENT

Oakhill House, 130 Tonbridge Road, Hildenborough, Kent, England TN119DZ

HSBC BANK PLC (C)

685,936

Grand Total

18,578,111

Disclaimer

Starpharma Holdings Limited published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 03:54:03 UTC
