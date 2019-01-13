Starpharma : Notice of initial substantial holder

Form 603 Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of Initial Substantial Holder

To: STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED

ACN/ARSN:

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL") ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The holder became a substantial holder on

09 January 2019

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of Securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) COMMON STOCK 18,729,813 18,729,813 5.04%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Date of Acquisition Holder of Relevant Interest Consideration (9) Class and Number of Securities AUD COMMON STOCK 10-Oct-18 FIL 1.5125 127,823 30-Nov-18 FIL 1.5600 183,599 3-Dec-18 FIL 1.5636 22,590 3-Dec-18 FIL 1.5636 38,914 4-Dec-18 FIL 1.5505 22,482 4-Dec-18 FIL 1.5505 38,726 5-Dec-18 FIL 1.4836 26,183 5-Dec-18 FIL 1.4836 45,104 6-Dec-18 FIL 1.4500 167,768 6-Dec-18 FIL 1.4500 288,996 9-Jan-19 FIL 1.1160 110,825 9-Jan-19 FIL 1.1160 61,779 Total Acquisition 1,134,789

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are all follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

Sign Here ____________________________________

Dated: 11 January 2019

Jen Li

Head of Regulatory Reporting, Asia Pacific

Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney by and on behalf of FIL Limited

Annexure A