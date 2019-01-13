Starpharma : Notice of initial substantial holder

Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL") ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
The holder became a substantial holder on
09 January 2019
2.Details of voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Class of Securities (4)
Number of securities
Person's votes (5)
Voting power (6)
COMMON STOCK
18,729,813
18,729,813
5.04%
3.Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Refer to Annexure A
4.Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
Refer to Annexure A
5.Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
Date of Acquisition
Holder of Relevant Interest
Consideration (9)
Class andNumber of Securities
AUD
COMMON STOCK
10-Oct-18
FIL
1.5125
127,823
30-Nov-18
FIL
1.5600
183,599
3-Dec-18
FIL
1.5636
22,590
3-Dec-18
FIL
1.5636
38,914
4-Dec-18
FIL
1.5505
22,482
4-Dec-18
FIL
1.5505
38,726
5-Dec-18
FIL
1.4836
26,183
5-Dec-18
FIL
1.4836
45,104
6-Dec-18
FIL
1.4500
167,768
6-Dec-18
FIL
1.4500
288,996
9-Jan-19
FIL
1.1160
110,825
9-Jan-19
FIL
1.1160
61,779
Total Acquisition
1,134,789
6.Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are all follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
7.Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Refer to Annexure A
Sign Here ____________________________________
Dated: 11 January 2019
Jen Li
Head of Regulatory Reporting, Asia Pacific
Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney by and on behalf of FIL Limited
