STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED (SPL)
End-of-day quote  - 01/11
1.155 AUD   +0.87%
Starpharma : Notice of initial substantial holder

01/13/2019 | 05:24pm EST

Form 603 Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of Initial Substantial Holder

To: STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED

ACN/ARSN:

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL") ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The holder became a substantial holder on

09 January 2019

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of Securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

COMMON STOCK

18,729,813

18,729,813

5.04%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Date of Acquisition

Holder of Relevant Interest

Consideration (9)

Class and Number of Securities

AUD

COMMON STOCK

10-Oct-18

FIL

1.5125

127,823

30-Nov-18

FIL

1.5600

183,599

3-Dec-18

FIL

1.5636

22,590

3-Dec-18

FIL

1.5636

38,914

4-Dec-18

FIL

1.5505

22,482

4-Dec-18

FIL

1.5505

38,726

5-Dec-18

FIL

1.4836

26,183

5-Dec-18

FIL

1.4836

45,104

6-Dec-18

FIL

1.4500

167,768

6-Dec-18

FIL

1.4500

288,996

9-Jan-19

FIL

1.1160

110,825

9-Jan-19

FIL

1.1160

61,779

Total Acquisition

1,134,789

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are all follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

Sign Here ____________________________________

Dated: 11 January 2019

Jen Li

Head of Regulatory Reporting, Asia Pacific

Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney by and on behalf of FIL Limited

Annexure A

Investment Manager

Address

Custodian

Nature of Relevant Interest

Sum of Numerator Shares

FIL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Level 11, 167 Macquarie Street,

JP MORGAN, BOURNEMOUTH (C)

Investment Discretion /

571,491

(AUSTRALIA) LIMITED

Sydney, NSW 2000,

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK

706,164

Australia

NA LDN

NATIONAL ASTL BK MELBOURNE (S)

172,391

NORTHERN TRUST LONDON (C)

55,669

STATE STREET BANK AND TR CO

344,000

FIL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Level 21, Two Pacific Place, 88 Queensway,

BROWN BROS HARRIMN LTD LUX (C)

Voting Power

13,931,810

(HONG KONG)

Admiralty, Hong Kong

CLEARSTREAM BANKING

772,709

LIMITED

SA LUX (C)

FIL LIMITED

Pembroke Hall, 42 Crow Lane, Pembroke, Bermuda

HSBC BANK PLC (C)

1,489,643

FIL PENSION MANAGEMENT

Oakhill House, 130 Tonbridge Road, Hildenborough, Kent, England TN119DZ

HSBC BANK PLC (C)

685,936

Grand Total

18,729,813

Disclaimer

Starpharma Holdings Limited published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2019 22:23:03 UTC
