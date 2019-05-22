Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Starpharma Holdings Limited    SPL   AU000000SPL0

STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SPL)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 05/22
1.3 AUD   +1.56%
08:03pSTARPHARMA : Regulatory progress for VivaGel BV in the US
PU
05/06STARPHARMA : to present at US Drug Delivery Conference
PU
04/30STARPHARMA : presents at Macquarie Australia Conference
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Starpharma : Regulatory progress for VivaGel BV in the US

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2019 | 08:03pm EDT

Regulatory progress for VivaGel® BV in the US

Melbourne, Australia; 23 May 2019: Starpharma (ASX: SPL, OTCQX: SPHRY) has received formal feedback from the recent meeting held with the US FDA in relation to the approval for two related bacterial vaginosis (BV) indications - BV treatment and the prevention of recurrent BV in the United States.

The FDA feedback highlights that there are several potential options for obtaining approval especially given that Starpharma's application/NDA includes two related bacterial vaginosis (BV) indications. In their feedback and at the meeting, the FDA acknowledged the important unmet medical need in BV, and the potential for VivaGel® BV to fill that unmet need and confirmed its interest in working with Starpharma to achieve approval in the US.

For prevention of recurrent BV, there are no approved therapies, and for treatment of BV, VivaGel® BV would be the first non-antibiotic BV treatment. As a result, the product has both Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track status for both indications.

Starpharma is currently working through the various options to obtain approval for both indications, recognising that an approval for one indication would have a positive impact on approval for the other indication. Starpharma's focus is naturally to pursue the most expeditious and efficient path to approval. In assessing these options, Starpharma continues to liaise with the FDA and work closely with its team of expert FDA consultants, statisticians and legal advisors, including several who previously held senior management positions within the FDA. As part of this process Starpharma is seeking expert regulatory/legal advice on the avenues available for review of some of the conclusions reached by FDA. Other options include generating confirmatory clinical data through an additional BV treatment trial. Should it be determined that a new clinical trial is the best strategy, Starpharma would be in a position to commence a BV treatment trial quickly. By way of background, a previous Starpharma BV treatment trial in the US was completed in less than 4 months and cost less than US$4M.

Starpharma CEO Dr Jackie Fairley said: "We are pleased that the FDA interactions continue to be constructive and focussed on the path to approval. The FDA's feedback also clearly highlights the recognition of the significant unmet medical need that could be fulfilled by VivaGel® BV."

"Having received formal feedback, we are now thoroughly investigating the possible options with a view to pursuing the optimal approval strategy to secure access to the US market as soon as possible. Along with our expert advisors we, continue to believe in the strength of the extensive data package for VivaGel® BV which has supported multiple approvals around the world, including Europe and Australia and we look forward to the upcoming European launch of the product."

VivaGel® BV is a novel non-antibiotic therapy for BV already available for sale in pharmacies in Australia and approved for sale in Europe with expected launch mid-year. VivaGel® BV has been licensed in more 160 countries around the world and regulatory processes, which are independent of the FDA, are also underway in many countries around the world.

BV is a highly recurrent condition that causes unpleasant vaginal odour and discharge symptoms that have significant medical and social impacts for women. The condition is twice as common as thrush and affects 1 in 3 women in the US.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX: SPL, OTCQX:SPHRY), located in Melbourne Australia, is an ASX 300 company and is a world leader in the development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications.

Starpharma's underlying technology is built around dendrimers - a type of synthetic nanoscale polymer that is highly regular in size and structure and well suited to pharmaceutical and medical uses. Starpharma has two core development programs: VivaGel® portfolio and DEP® drug delivery with the Company developing several products internally and others via commercial partnerships.

VivaGel®: Starpharma's women's health product - VivaGel® BV is based on SPL7013, astodrimer sodium, a proprietary dendrimer. VivaGel® BV is approved for marketing in the EU and available for sale in Australia for bacterial vaginosis (BV) and a new drug application has been submitted to the US FDA. Starpharma has licensed the sales and marketing of VivaGel® BV to ITF Pharma for the US; Mundipharma for Europe, Russia, CIS, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America; and to Aspen Pharmacare for Australia and New Zealand. Starpharma also has licence agreements to market the VivaGel® condom (an antiviral condom which includes VivaGel® in the lubricant) in several regions, including Australia, Europe, Canada, China and Japan (Okamoto). The VivaGel® condom has been launched in Australia and Canada under the Lifestyles® Dual Protect™ brand.

DEP® - Dendrimer Enhanced Product®: Starpharma's DEP® drug delivery platform has demonstrated reproducible preclinical benefits across multiple internal and partnered DEP® programs, including improved efficacy, safety and survival. Starpharma has two internal DEP® products - DEP® docetaxel and DEP® cabazitaxel - in clinical development in patients with solid tumours, with DEP® irinotecan due to commence clinical trials shortly. Starpharma's partnered DEP® programs include a multiproduct DEP® licence with AstraZeneca, which involves the development and commercialisation of two novel oncology compounds, with potential to add more.

Starpharma.com| Twitter| LinkedIn

Media

Starpharma

WE Buchan Consulting

Dr Jackie Fairley, Chief Executive Officer

Rebecca Wilson

Arthur Chan

Nigel Baade, CFO and Company Secretary

Mob: +61 417 382 391

+61 2 9237 2805

+61 3 8532 2704

rwilson@we-buchan.com

arthurc@we-buchan.com

investor.relations@starpharma.com

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements, relating to Starpharma's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "promising", "plans", "anticipated", "will", "project", "believe", "forecast", "expected", "estimated", "targeting", "aiming", "set to", "potential", "seeking to", "goal", "could provide", "intends", "is being developed", "could be", "on track", or similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential filings or marketing approvals, or potential future sales of product candidates. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no assurance that any existing or future regulatory filings will satisfy the FDA's and other authorities' requirements regarding any one or more product candidates nor can there be any assurance that such product candidates will be approved by any authorities for sale in any market or that they will reach any particular level of sales. In particular, management's expectations regarding the approval and commercialization of the product candidates could be affected by, among other things, unexpected trial results, including additional analysis of existing data, and new data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays, or government regulation generally; our ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection; competition in general; government, industry, and general public pricing pressures; and additional factors that involve significant risks and uncertainties about our products, product candidates, financial results and business prospects. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Starpharma is providing this information as of the date of this document and does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.

2

Disclaimer

Starpharma Holdings Limited published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 00:02:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITE
08:03pSTARPHARMA : Regulatory progress for VivaGel BV in the US
PU
05/06STARPHARMA : to present at US Drug Delivery Conference
PU
04/30STARPHARMA : presents at Macquarie Australia Conference
PU
04/30STARPHARMA : Notice of Ceasing to be Substantial Holder
PU
04/17STARPHARMA : First VivaGel BV launch globally in Australia by Aspen
AQ
04/15STARPHARMA : First VivaGel BV launch globally in Australia by Aspen
PU
04/12STARPHARMA : meets with US FDA to discuss VivaGel BV
AQ
04/02STARPHARMA : Investor Presentation to Goldman Sachs Conference
PU
03/18STARPHARMA : Appendix 3B
PU
03/17STARPHARMA : Shareholder Update March 2019
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 5,66 M
EBIT 2019 -13,5 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 42,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 76,8x
EV / Sales 2020 22,3x
Capitalization 478 M
Chart STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Starpharma Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,63  AUD
Spread / Average Target 27%
Managers
NameTitle
Jacinth K. Fairley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Bain Thomas Non-Executive Chairman
Nigel J. Baade Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Richard A. Hazleton Independent Non-Executive Director
Zita Peach Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED8.02%328
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC15.84%26 365
LONZA GROUP23.56%22 847
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%20 193
INCYTE CORPORATION23.73%16 475
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION53.65%12 402
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About