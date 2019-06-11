Starpharma : US patent granted for DEP Bcl2/xL inhibitor conjugates

US patent granted for DEP Bcl2/xL inhibitor conjugates

The first patent for Starpharma's DEP ® dendrimers with AstraZeneca's Bcl2/xL inhibitors has been granted in the US, with international equivalents to follow

This patent provides US exclusivity until 2038, with the potential for up to 5 years' extension

In multiple preclinical cancer models, AstraZeneca's DEP ® Bcl2/xL inhibitor conjugates demonstrate the potential for better anti-cancer activity than Bcl2/xL inhibitor alone, and synergy in combination

Melbourne, Australia; 12 June 2019: Today Starpharma (ASX: SPL, OTCQX: SPHRY) announced the first patentfor DEP® Bcl2/xL inhibitor conjugates, developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca, has been granted by the US Patent and Trademark Office. These patented DEP® Bcl2/xL inhibitor conjugates combine Starpharma's innovative DEP® delivery technology with AstraZeneca's novel Bcl2/xL inhibitors, which are being investigated for treating various cancers, including leukemias.

This is the first patent to be granted for DEP® conjugates developed under the multiproduct DEP® licence between Starpharma and AstraZeneca. The granted patent shows promising data on DEP® Bcl2/xL inhibitor conjugates in various preclinical human tumour models, both alone and in combination with other leading current anti-cancer treatments. This data was previously announced to the ASX on 31 August 2018.

AZD0466 is a developmental DEP® Bcl2/xL inhibitor conjugate, with broad combination potential being evaluated in both solid and haematological tumours (blood cancers), due to its potential to target both Bcl2 and Bcl/xL. AZD0466 is in the final stages of preclinical development with a US FDA investigational new drug application (IND) planned in the near future.

Starpharma CEO, Dr Jackie Fairley commented: "The grant of this US patent is an important milestone for Starpharma's partnered DEP® programs, and further highlights the benefits that the DEP® platform provides in the development of novel oncology agents. The DEP® Bcl2/xL inhibitor conjugates are a great illustration of the commercial value that can be created using Starpharma's DEP® platform".

Under the AstraZeneca multiproduct DEP® licence, Starpharma is eligible to receive potential development, launch and sales milestones of US$124 million for the first DEP® product, and US$93.3 million for each subsequent qualifying product. Starpharma will also receive tiered royalties on net sales, and AstraZeneca funds development costs of DEP® AstraZeneca products, including the DEP® Bcl2/xL inhibitor conjugates which are the subject of this patent.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX: SPL, OTCQX:SPHRY), located in Melbourne Australia, is an ASX 300 company and is a world leader in the development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications.

Starpharma's underlying technology is built around dendrimers - a type of synthetic nanoscale polymer that is highly regular in size and structure and well suited to pharmaceutical and medical uses. Starpharma has two core development programs: VivaGel® portfolio and DEP® drug delivery with the Company developing several products internally and others via commercial partnerships.

VivaGel®: Starpharma's women's health product - VivaGel® BV is based on SPL7013, astodrimer sodium, a proprietary dendrimer. VivaGel® BV is approved for marketing in the EU and available for sale in Australia for bacterial vaginosis (BV) and a new drug application has been submitted to the US FDA. Starpharma has licensed the sales and marketing of VivaGel® BV to ITF Pharma for the US; Mundipharma for Europe, Russia,