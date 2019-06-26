Starpharma : VivaGel® BV launched in Europe

VivaGel® BV launched in Europe VivaGel ® BV has been launched in Europe by Mundipharma, under the brand name Betadine BV TM

Regulatory activities are underway for multiple countries across other Mundipharma regions Melbourne, Australia; 27 June 2019: Starpharma (ASX: SPL, OTCQX: SPHRY) today announced that VivaGel® BV has been launched in Europe under the brand name Betadine BVTM. The product has been launched in several countries in Europe, including Germany, with further roll-out in additional European countries during the year. Betadine BVTM will be available over-the-counter (OTC), without the need to see a doctor or obtain a prescription. Europe is the second region to launch VivaGel® BV and represents a large commercial opportunity with access to more than 260 million women. VivaGel® BV (Betadine BVTM) is a novel, non-antibiotic therapy for treatment and prevention of bacterial vaginosis (BV). BV is the most common vaginal condition worldwide and twice as common as thrush. VivaGel® BV (Betadine BVTM) is an Australian innovation -invented, fully developed and taken through to commercialisation by Starpharma. BV is a troublesome and often recurrent condition that causes unpleasant vaginal odour and discharge symptoms that have significant social impacts for women. BV has also been associated with a range of other serious reproductive health-related medical problems. Betadine BVTM is being marketed by Mundipharma, a leading global pharmaceutical company which owns the successful international brand BETADINE®. Mundipharma is one of the largest privately-owned pharmaceutical companies in the world employing over 8,600 people. The launch of Betadine BVTM in Europe triggers a milestone payment of US$0.5M (A$0.72M) to Starpharma. Starpharma is eligible to earn total milestones up to US$24.7M, plus revenue share, for all territories under Mundipharma's licence. Dr Jackie Fairley, Starpharma CEO, commented: "We are delighted to achieve another territory launch of VivaGel® BV this year, and our first with Mundipharma. Europe represents a very important market for VivaGel® BV and we're delighted that our breakthrough product will be available to millions of European women who suffer from BV. Mundipharma have a excellent track record in the OTC space and a leading position in feminine care with their successful international brand BETADINE®. We look forward to working with Mundipharma on further registrations and launches across the globe".

Raman Singh, Mundipharma CEO, commented: "We are delighted to launch Betadine BVTM in Europe. This product represents a true innovation in the management of bacterial vaginosis (BV). It sits well under the BETADINE® brand, which has emerged as a powerful brand platform for consumer healthcare products, trusted by women globally." Starpharma's and Mundipharma's marketing and regulatory teams continue to work actively together on further launches of VivaGel® BV in Europe and also in other regions, such as Asia. Regulatory activities are underway for multiple countries across Mundipharma's regions. About VivaGel® BV VivaGel® BV is a patented, water-based vaginal gel containing the dendrimer, astodrimer sodium (SPL7013). VivaGel® BV has a novel mechanism of action targeting biofilms. It works to treat BV by disrupting the attachment of BV-causing bacteria to the vaginal lining. The original dendrimer technology on which VivaGel® BV is based was discovered by CSIRO. VivaGel® BV is marketed in Europe by Mundipharma under the brand name Betadine BVTM and in Australia by Aspen Pharmacare. VivaGel® BV is a breakthrough product that works rapidly. It is a non-antibiotic therapy and is not absorbed into the bloodstream. The VivaGel® BV treatment product targets an area of significant unmet medical need in a high-value market (est. US$750M). VivaGel® BV is approved in Europe for treatment and prevention of recurrent BV, and has been submitted to regulatory authorities in a number of international markets, including the US. Prevention of recurrent BV is another high value market (est. US$1B) for VivaGel® BV. About Bacterial Vaginosis (BV) Bacterial vaginosis is the most common vaginal infection worldwide, and twice as common as thrush. It affects around 30% of women in the US. It is a highly recurrent condition with 50-60% of sufferers having it recurrently. BV is caused by an imbalance of naturally occurring bacterial flora (the usual bacteria found in a woman's vagina). Smoking, the use of some hygiene products and several other risk factors are linked to a higher risk of developing BV. BV has been associated with a range of serious medical problems. About Starpharma Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX: SPL, OTCQX:SPHRY), located in Melbourne Australia, is an ASX 300 company and is a world leader in the development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications. Starpharma's underlying technology is built around dendrimers - a type of synthetic nanoscale polymer that is highly regular in size and structure and well suited to pharmaceutical and medical uses. Starpharma has two core development programs: VivaGel® portfolio and DEP® drug delivery with the Company developing several products internally and others via commercial partnerships. VivaGel®: Starpharma's women's health product - VivaGel® BV is based on SPL7013, astodrimer sodium, a proprietary dendrimer. VivaGel® BV for bacterial vaginosis (BV), is available for sale under the brand name Betadine BVTM (Europe) and Fleurstat BVgel (Australia) and a new drug application has been submitted to the US FDA. Starpharma has licensed the sales and marketing of VivaGel® BV to ITF Pharma for the US; Mundipharma for Europe, Russia, CIS, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America; and to Aspen Pharmacare for Australia and New Zealand. Starpharma also has licence agreements to market the VivaGel® condom (an antiviral condom which includes VivaGel® in the lubricant) in several regions, including Australia, Europe, Canada, China and Japan (Okamoto). The VivaGel® condom has been launched in Japan under Okamoto's 003 brand, and in Australia and Canada under the Lifestyles® Dual Protect™ brand. DEP® - Dendrimer Enhanced Product®: Starpharma's DEP® drug delivery platform has demonstrated reproducible preclinical benefits across multiple internal and partnered DEP® programs, including improved efficacy, safety and survival. Starpharma has two internal DEP® products - DEP® docetaxel and DEP® cabazitaxel - in clinical development in patients with solid tumours, with DEP® irinotecan due to commence clinical trials shortly. Starpharma's partnered DEP® programs include a multiproduct DEP® licence with AstraZeneca, which involves the development and commercialisation of two novel oncology compounds, with potential to add more. In June 2019 Starpharma signed a Development and Option agreement with AstraZeneca for a DEP® version of one of AstraZeneca's major marketed oncology medicines. Starpharma.com| Twitter| LinkedIn Media Starpharma WE Buchan Consulting Dr Jackie Fairley, Chief Executive Officer Rebecca Wilson Arthur Chan Nigel Baade, CFO and Company Secretary Mob: +61 417 382 391 +61 2 9237 2805 +61 3 8532 2704 rwilson@buchanwe.com.au achan@buchanwe.com.au investor.relations@starpharma.com 2

