Starpharma : signs second oncology agreement with AstraZeneca

Dr Jackie Fairley, Starpharma Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are delighted to sign a new commercial DEP® agreement at ASCO with our long-standing partner, AstraZeneca. This agreement follows a successful research program under which we identified a promising DEP® candidate with a number of potential benefits. This agreement represents the

In the event AstraZeneca does not exercise its option to licence the DEP® drug candidate within the defined period, Starpharma has the option to license the rights to develop and commercialise this DEP® drug either itself or through a sub-licensee with milestones and royalties paid to AstraZeneca upon commercialisation of the resultant DEP® product.

Under this agreement, Starpharma will conduct preclinical testing of the DEP® version of the AstraZeneca oncology product. At any time from the signing of this agreement and for a defined period after the completion of this testing, AstraZeneca may exercise its option and licence the DEP® drug candidate for clinical and commercial development. If AstraZeneca exercises the option, an option exercise fee of US$5 million is payable to Starpharma, as well as industry standard development and commercialisation milestones and escalating royalties on sales. Further details regarding the major oncology medicine involved, drug candidates, and terms of the agreement remain confidential at this time for competitive reasons.

announced a Development and Option Agreement with AstraZeneca (LON: AZN) to progress the development of a Dendrimer Enhanced Product (DEP®) version of an undisclosed AstraZeneca major marketed oncology medicine. This is the second DEP® commercial agreement Starpharma has signed with AstraZeneca, the first agreement being a multiproduct licence which covers novel oncology drug candidates such as AZD0466 (a Bcl2/xL inhibitor).

If AstraZeneca does not exercise the option to license the drug candidate, Starpharma has the option to license the rights to develop and commercialise the drug candidate itself or through a

culmination of that work and this DEP® product has the potential to provide significantly enhanced patient benefit. Unlike our first DEP® agreement with AstraZeneca, which applies DEP® to novel oncology drug candidates, this agreement is for an existing major AstraZeneca oncology medicine and provides further validation of the value of the DEP® platform and its broad application to both new chemical entities and existing products."

Susan Galbraith, Senior Vice President, R&D Early Oncology, AstraZeneca, said: "Building on our long-standing and successful working relationship with Starpharma, this agreement will enable us to further evaluate the potential of the DEP® technology with the aim of improving treatment outcomes for patients."

Starpharma's DEP® platform remains available for further partnerships. Licences are typically product specific and structured to allow for multiple partnered-DEP® programs to run in parallel.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX: SPL, OTCQX:SPHRY), located in Melbourne Australia, is an ASX 300 company and is a world leader in the development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications.

Starpharma's underlying technology is built around dendrimers - a type of synthetic nanoscale polymer that is highly regular in size and structure and well suited to pharmaceutical and medical uses. Starpharma has two core development programs: VivaGel® portfolio and DEP® drug delivery with the Company developing several products internally and others via commercial partnerships.

VivaGel®: Starpharma's women's health product - VivaGel® BV is based on SPL7013, astodrimer sodium, a proprietary dendrimer. VivaGel® BV is approved for marketing in the EU and available for sale in Australia for bacterial vaginosis (BV) and a new drug application has been submitted to the US FDA. Starpharma has licensed the sales and marketing of VivaGel® BV to ITF Pharma for the US; Mundipharma for Europe, Russia, CIS, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America; and to Aspen Pharmacare for Australia and New Zealand. Starpharma also has licence agreements to market the VivaGel® condom (an antiviral condom which includes VivaGel® in the lubricant) in several regions, including Australia, Europe, Canada, China and Japan (Okamoto). The VivaGel® condom has been launched in Australia and Canada under the Lifestyles® Dual Protect™ brand.

DEP® - Dendrimer Enhanced Product®: Starpharma's DEP® drug delivery platform has demonstrated reproducible preclinical benefits across multiple internal and partnered DEP® programs, including improved efficacy, safety and survival. Starpharma has two internal DEP® products - DEP® docetaxel and DEP® cabazitaxel - in clinical development in patients with solid tumours, with DEP® irinotecan due to commence clinical trials shortly. Starpharma's partnered DEP® programs include a multiproduct DEP® licence with AstraZeneca, which involves the development and commercialisation of two novel oncology compounds, with potential to add more. In June 2019 Starpharma signed a Development and Option agreement with AstraZeneca to progress a DEP® version of one of AstraZeneca's major marketed oncology medicines.

