Starpharma : to present at US Drug Delivery Conference
10/07/2019 | 08:42pm EDT
Melbourne, Australia; 8 October 2019: Starpharma (ASX: SPL, OTCQX: SPHRY) today announced that it has been invited once more to present at the 9th Annual Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery (PODD) conference in Boston, USA, on 7-8 October.
The PODD conference showcases the latest advances in drug delivery and provides networking opportunities with senior scientific and commercial executives from many of the major international pharmaceutical companies. This year's PODD conference will be chaired by AstraZeneca's Head of Drug Delivery, Dr Shawn Davis.
Presenters and attendees of the PODD conference include senior licensing and product development executives from pharma and biotech companies, including GSK, Pfizer, Takeda, Roche Genentech, Merck, AstraZeneca, Eli Lily, BMS, Novartis, Eisai, Boehringer Ingelheim, AMGEN and Bristol-Myers Squibb.
This year, Starpharma will be represented by its VP of Research, Dr David Owen. Dr Owen will be presenting an overview of the benefits of the DEP® platform, including:
Recent DEP® results demonstrating its benefit, including when used in combination with other oncology agents (e.g. Lynparza®, Erbitux®)
Commercial and performance benefits of the DEP® technology in partnered programs, including AZD0466, which was recently authorised by the FDA to proceed under IND to human clinical trials
Broad applicability of DEP® in new technology areas, including radiopharmaceuticals and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs)
Snapshot of Starpharma's internal DEP® program, focussing on three clinical-stage products: DEP® docetaxel, DEP® cabazitaxel and DEP® irinotecan
A copy of the presentation will be made available on Starpharma's website at www.starpharma.com.
Starpharma will also be conducting partnering discussions with pharmaceutical companies at the conference.
About Starpharma
Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX: SPL, OTCQX:SPHRY), located in Melbourne Australia, is an ASX 300 company and is a world leader in the development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications.
Starpharma's underlying technology is built around dendrimers - a type of synthetic nanoscale polymer that is highly regular in size and structure and well suited to pharmaceutical and medical uses. Starpharma has two core development programs: VivaGel® portfolio and DEP® drug delivery with the Company developing several products internally and others via commercial partnerships.
VivaGel®: Starpharma's women's health product - VivaGel® BV is based on SPL7013, astodrimer sodium, a proprietary dendrimer. VivaGel® BV for bacterial vaginosis (BV), is available for sale under the brand name Betadine BVTM (Europe) and Fleurstat BVgel (Australia) and a new drug application has been submitted to the US FDA. Starpharma has licensed the sales and marketing of VivaGel® BV to ITF Pharma for the US; Mundipharma for Europe, Russia, CIS, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America; and to Aspen Pharmacare for Australia and New Zealand. Starpharma also has licence agreements to market the VivaGel® condom (an antiviral condom which includes VivaGel® in the lubricant) in several regions, including Australia, Europe, Canada, China and Japan (Okamoto). The VivaGel® condom has been launched in Japan under Okamoto's 003 brand, and in Australia and Canada under the Lifestyles® Dual Protect™ brand.
DEP®- Dendrimer Enhanced Product®: Starpharma's DEP® drug delivery platform has demonstrated reproducible preclinical benefits across multiple internal and partnered DEP® programs, including improved efficacy, safety and survival. Starpharma has three internal DEP® products - DEP® docetaxel, DEP® cabazitaxel and DEP® irinotecan - in clinical development in patients with solid tumours. Starpharma's partnered DEP® programs include a multiproduct DEP® licence with AstraZeneca, which involves the development and commercialisation of two novel oncology compounds, with potential to add more. In June 2019 Starpharma signed a Development and Option agreement with AstraZeneca for a DEP® version of one of AstraZeneca's major marketed oncology medicines.
Starpharma.com
Media
Starpharma
WE Buchan Consulting
Dr Jackie Fairley, Chief Executive Officer
Rebecca Wilson
Arthur Chan
Nigel Baade, CFO and Company Secretary
Mob: +61 417 382 391
+61 2 9237 2805
+61 3 8532 2704
rwilson@buchanwe.com.au
achan@buchanwe.com.au
investor.relations@starpharma.com
Forward Looking Statements
This document contains certain forward-looking statements, relating to Starpharma's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "promising", "plans", "anticipated", "will", "project", "believe", "forecast", "expected", "estimated", "targeting", "aiming", "set to", "potential", "seeking to", "goal", "could provide", "intends", "is being developed", "could be", "on track", or similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential filings or marketing approvals, or potential future sales of product candidates. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no assurance that any existing or future regulatory filings will satisfy the FDA's and other authorities' requirements regarding any one or more product candidates nor can there be any assurance that such product candidates will be approved by any authorities for sale in any market or that they will reach any particular level of sales. In particular, management's expectations regarding the approval and commercialization of the product candidates could be affected by, among other things, unexpected trial results, including additional analysis of existing data, and new data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays, or government regulation generally; our ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection; competition in general; government, industry, and general public pricing pressures; and additional factors that involve significant risks and uncertainties about our products, product candidates, financial results and business prospects. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Starpharma is providing this information as of the date of this document and does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.
