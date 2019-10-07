Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Starpharma Holdings Limited    SPL   AU000000SPL0

STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Starpharma : to present at US Drug Delivery Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 08:42pm EDT

Starpharma to present at US Drug Delivery Conference

Melbourne, Australia; 8 October 2019: Starpharma (ASX: SPL, OTCQX: SPHRY) today announced that it has been invited once more to present at the 9th Annual Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery (PODD) conference in Boston, USA, on 7-8 October.

The PODD conference showcases the latest advances in drug delivery and provides networking opportunities with senior scientific and commercial executives from many of the major international pharmaceutical companies. This year's PODD conference will be chaired by AstraZeneca's Head of Drug Delivery, Dr Shawn Davis.

Presenters and attendees of the PODD conference include senior licensing and product development executives from pharma and biotech companies, including GSK, Pfizer, Takeda, Roche Genentech, Merck, AstraZeneca, Eli Lily, BMS, Novartis, Eisai, Boehringer Ingelheim, AMGEN and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

This year, Starpharma will be represented by its VP of Research, Dr David Owen. Dr Owen will be presenting an overview of the benefits of the DEP® platform, including:

  • Recent DEP® results demonstrating its benefit, including when used in combination with other oncology agents (e.g. Lynparza®, Erbitux®)
  • Commercial and performance benefits of the DEP® technology in partnered programs, including AZD0466, which was recently authorised by the FDA to proceed under IND to human clinical trials
  • Broad applicability of DEP® in new technology areas, including radiopharmaceuticals and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs)
  • Snapshot of Starpharma's internal DEP® program, focussing on three clinical-stage products: DEP® docetaxel, DEP® cabazitaxel and DEP® irinotecan

A copy of the presentation will be made available on Starpharma's website at www.starpharma.com.

Starpharma will also be conducting partnering discussions with pharmaceutical companies at the conference.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX: SPL, OTCQX:SPHRY), located in Melbourne Australia, is an ASX 300 company and is a world leader in the development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications.

Starpharma's underlying technology is built around dendrimers - a type of synthetic nanoscale polymer that is highly regular in size and structure and well suited to pharmaceutical and medical uses. Starpharma has two core development programs: VivaGel® portfolio and DEP® drug delivery with the Company developing several products internally and others via commercial partnerships.

VivaGel®: Starpharma's women's health product - VivaGel® BV is based on SPL7013, astodrimer sodium, a proprietary dendrimer. VivaGel® BV for bacterial vaginosis (BV), is available for sale under the brand name Betadine BVTM (Europe) and Fleurstat BVgel (Australia) and a new drug application has been submitted to the US FDA. Starpharma has licensed the sales and marketing of VivaGel® BV to ITF Pharma for the US; Mundipharma for Europe, Russia, CIS, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America; and to Aspen Pharmacare for Australia and New Zealand. Starpharma also has licence agreements to market the VivaGel® condom (an antiviral condom which includes VivaGel® in the lubricant) in several regions, including Australia, Europe, Canada, China and Japan (Okamoto). The VivaGel® condom has been launched in Japan under Okamoto's 003 brand, and in Australia and Canada under the Lifestyles® Dual Protect™ brand.

DEP® - Dendrimer Enhanced Product®: Starpharma's DEP® drug delivery platform has demonstrated reproducible preclinical benefits across multiple internal and partnered DEP® programs, including improved efficacy, safety and survival. Starpharma has three internal DEP® products - DEP® docetaxel, DEP® cabazitaxel and DEP® irinotecan - in clinical development in patients with solid tumours. Starpharma's partnered DEP® programs include a multiproduct DEP® licence with AstraZeneca, which involves the development and commercialisation of two novel oncology compounds, with potential to add more. In June 2019 Starpharma signed a Development and Option agreement with AstraZeneca for a DEP® version of one of AstraZeneca's major marketed oncology medicines.

Starpharma.com| Twitter| LinkedIn

Media

Starpharma

WE Buchan Consulting

Dr Jackie Fairley, Chief Executive Officer

Rebecca Wilson

Arthur Chan

Nigel Baade, CFO and Company Secretary

Mob: +61 417 382 391

+61 2 9237 2805

+61 3 8532 2704

rwilson@buchanwe.com.au

achan@buchanwe.com.au

investor.relations@starpharma.com

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements, relating to Starpharma's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "promising", "plans", "anticipated", "will", "project", "believe", "forecast", "expected", "estimated", "targeting", "aiming", "set to", "potential", "seeking to", "goal", "could provide", "intends", "is being developed", "could be", "on track", or similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential filings or marketing approvals, or potential future sales of product candidates. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no assurance that any existing or future regulatory filings will satisfy the FDA's and other authorities' requirements regarding any one or more product candidates nor can there be any assurance that such product candidates will be approved by any authorities for sale in any market or that they will reach any particular level of sales. In particular, management's expectations regarding the approval and commercialization of the product candidates could be affected by, among other things, unexpected trial results, including additional analysis of existing data, and new data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays, or government regulation generally; our ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection; competition in general; government, industry, and general public pricing pressures; and additional factors that involve significant risks and uncertainties about our products, product candidates, financial results and business prospects. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Starpharma is providing this information as of the date of this document and does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.

2

Disclaimer

Starpharma Holdings Limited published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 00:41:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITE
10/01STARPHARMA : Change in Director's Interest Notice - J Fairley
PU
09/27STARPHARMA : FDA Authorisation of First-in-Human Clinical Trial with AstraZeneca..
AQ
09/25STARPHARMA : FDA Authorisation of First-in-Human Clinical Trial with AstraZeneca..
PU
09/24STARPHARMA : AGM Date Notification
PU
09/12STARPHARMA : DEP irinotecan synergistic with Lynparza in refractory human colon ..
AQ
09/11STARPHARMA : DEP® irinotecan synergistic with Lynparza® in refractory human colo..
PU
09/03STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED : - VivaGel BV regulatory approvals continue in Asia
AQ
09/02STARPHARMA : VivaGel® BV regulatory approvals continue in Asia
PU
08/30STARPHARMA : Positive results with Targeted DEP using antibody fragment in human..
AQ
08/28STARPHARMA : Positive results with Targeted DEP® using antibody fragment in huma..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 13,3 M
EBIT 2020 -11,5 M
Net income 2020 -11,5 M
Finance 2020 28,1 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -102x
P/E ratio 2021 -128x
EV / Sales2020 30,0x
EV / Sales2021 20,0x
Capitalization 428 M
Chart STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Starpharma Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,65  AUD
Last Close Price 1,15  AUD
Spread / Highest target 73,9%
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacinth K. Fairley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Bain Thomas Non-Executive Chairman
Nigel J. Baade Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
David J. Owen Vice President-Research
Richard A. Hazleton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.53%288
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.28.52%29 263
LONZA GROUP28.58%25 107
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%17 473
INCYTE CORPORATION17.74%15 964
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.48.82%14 512
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group