Starpharma to present at US Drug Delivery Conference

Melbourne, Australia; 8 October 2019: Starpharma (ASX: SPL, OTCQX: SPHRY) today announced that it has been invited once more to present at the 9th Annual Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery (PODD) conference in Boston, USA, on 7-8 October.

The PODD conference showcases the latest advances in drug delivery and provides networking opportunities with senior scientific and commercial executives from many of the major international pharmaceutical companies. This year's PODD conference will be chaired by AstraZeneca's Head of Drug Delivery, Dr Shawn Davis.

Presenters and attendees of the PODD conference include senior licensing and product development executives from pharma and biotech companies, including GSK, Pfizer, Takeda, Roche Genentech, Merck, AstraZeneca, Eli Lily, BMS, Novartis, Eisai, Boehringer Ingelheim, AMGEN and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

This year, Starpharma will be represented by its VP of Research, Dr David Owen. Dr Owen will be presenting an overview of the benefits of the DEP® platform, including:

Recent DEP ® results demonstrating its benefit, including when used in combination with other oncology agents (e.g. Lynparza ® , Erbitux ® )

results demonstrating its benefit, including when used in combination with other oncology agents (e.g. Lynparza , Erbitux ) Commercial and performance benefits of the DEP ® technology in partnered programs, including AZD0466, which was recently authorised by the FDA to proceed under IND to human clinical trials

technology in partnered programs, including AZD0466, which was recently authorised by the FDA to proceed under IND to human clinical trials Broad applicability of DEP ® in new technology areas, including radiopharmaceuticals and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs)

in new technology areas, including radiopharmaceuticals and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) Snapshot of Starpharma's internal DEP ® program, focussing on three clinical-stage products: DEP ® docetaxel, DEP ® cabazitaxel and DEP ® irinotecan

A copy of the presentation will be made available on Starpharma's website at www.starpharma.com.

Starpharma will also be conducting partnering discussions with pharmaceutical companies at the conference.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX: SPL, OTCQX:SPHRY), located in Melbourne Australia, is an ASX 300 company and is a world leader in the development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications.

Starpharma's underlying technology is built around dendrimers - a type of synthetic nanoscale polymer that is highly regular in size and structure and well suited to pharmaceutical and medical uses. Starpharma has two core development programs: VivaGel® portfolio and DEP® drug delivery with the Company developing several products internally and others via commercial partnerships.

VivaGel®: Starpharma's women's health product - VivaGel® BV is based on SPL7013, astodrimer sodium, a proprietary dendrimer. VivaGel® BV for bacterial vaginosis (BV), is available for sale under the brand name Betadine BVTM (Europe) and Fleurstat BVgel (Australia) and a new drug application has been submitted to the US FDA. Starpharma has licensed the sales and marketing of VivaGel® BV to ITF Pharma for the US; Mundipharma for Europe, Russia, CIS, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America; and to Aspen Pharmacare for Australia and New Zealand. Starpharma also has licence agreements to market the VivaGel® condom (an antiviral condom which includes VivaGel® in the lubricant) in several regions, including Australia, Europe, Canada, China and Japan (Okamoto). The VivaGel® condom has been launched in Japan under Okamoto's 003 brand, and in Australia and Canada under the Lifestyles® Dual Protect™ brand.