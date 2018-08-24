Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  StarTek, Inc.    SRT

STARTEK, INC. (SRT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

STARTEK to Present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference on September 5, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT), a global provider of business process outsourcing services, has been invited to present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference, which is being held September 5-6, 2018 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Startek management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 5th at 10:30 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email gateway@liolios.com.

About the Gateway Conference
The 7th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Liolios, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation’s top institutional investors and analysts. This year’s event features approximately 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. For more information, visit www.gateway-conference.com or www.liolios.com. To receive updates and highlights from #LioliosGateway, make sure to follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Startek
Startek is a leading global provider of customer experience management solutions. The company provides business process outsourcing and technology services to corporations around the world across a range of industries. Operating under the Startek and Aegis brands, the company has more than 50,000 outsourcing experts across 66 delivery campuses worldwide that are committed to enhancing the customer experience for clients. Services include omni-channel customer care, customer acquisition, order processing, technical support, receivables management and analytics through automation, voice, chat, email, social media and IVR, resulting in superior business results for its clients. To learn more about Startek’s global solutions, please visit www.startek.com.

Investor Relations
Sean Mansouri or Cody Slach
Liolios
949-574-3860
investor@startek.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STARTEK, INC.
10:06pSTARTEK to Present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference on September ..
GL
08/08STARTEK : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
08/08STARTEK, INC. (NYSE : SRT) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Office..
AQ
08/08STARTEK : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07STARTEK, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements ..
AQ
08/07STARTEK, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
08/07STARTEK : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
08/07STARTEK, INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/07STARTEK : Appoints Ramesh Kamath as Chief Financial Officer
BU
07/26STARTEK SETS SECOND QUARTER 2018 CON : 30 p.m. ET
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/11Startek, Inc. (SRT) CEO Lance Rosenzweig on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call T.. 
08/07StarTek misses by $0.22, misses on revenue 
08/07Startek appoints Ramesh Kamath as CFO 
08/01StarTek/Aegis Merger Complete - Indiscriminate Selling Due To Russell Deletio.. 
05/12Startek's (SRT) CEO Chad Carlson on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcrip.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 263 M
EBIT 2018 -6,84 M
Net income 2018 -16,0 M
Debt 2018 43,6 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,29
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,32x
Capitalization 230 M
Chart STARTEK, INC.
Duration : Period :
StarTek, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARTEK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 13,0 $
Spread / Average Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lance E. Rosenzweig President & Global CEO & Director
Aparup Sengupta Chairman
Ramesh Kamath Chief Financial Officer
Wayne White Chief Information Officer
Edwin V. Zschau Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARTEK, INC.-36.41%230
FISERV21.50%32 252
WORLDPAY INC7.04%29 717
WIRECARD100.33%26 640
FIRST DATA CORP48.95%23 241
CINTAS CORPORATION36.30%22 573
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.