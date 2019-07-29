Startek Sets Quarterly Conference Call for Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Startek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The company will report its results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Startek management will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: (844) 239-5283

International dial-in number: (574) 990-1022

Conference ID: 2647069

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 14, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: (855) 859-2056

International replay number: (404) 537-3406

Replay ID: 2647069

About Startek

Startek is a leading global provider of business process outsourcing solutions. The company provides customer experience management, back office and technology services to corporations around the world across a range of industries. Operating under the Startek and Aegis brands, the company has more than 45,000 outsourcing experts across 54 delivery campuses worldwide that are committed to enhancing the customer experience for clients. Services include omnichannel customer care, customer acquisition, order processing, technical support, receivables management and analytics through automation, voice, chat, email, social media and IVR, resulting in superior business results for its clients. To learn more about Startek’s global solutions, please visit www.startek.com.

