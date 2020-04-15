Starvest : Issue of Equity Update

15 April 2020

Starvest Plc ('Starvest' or 'the Company')

Issue of Equity

Further to the Company's announcement of 6 April, the Company announces that 1,107,057 ordinary shares of £0.01 in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') that were issued to directors at a price of 4.25p per Ordinary Share will now be admitted to trading on AIM on or around 20 April 2020.

Callum N Baxter

Chairman & Chief Executive

15 April 2020

Enquiries to:

Starvest PLC

Callum Baxter or Gemma Cryan 02077 696 876 info@starvest.co.uk

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nomad)

Colin Aaronson, Harrison Clarke or Seamus Fricker 02073 835 100

SI Capital Ltd (Broker)

Nick Emerson or Alan Gunn 01483 413 500