Starvest : Issue of Equity Update

15 April 2020
Starvest Plc ('Starvest' or 'the Company')
Issue of Equity
Further to the Company's announcement of 6 April, the Company announces that 1,107,057 ordinary shares of £0.01 in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') that were issued to directors at a price of 4.25p per Ordinary Share will now be admitted to trading on AIM on or around 20 April 2020.
Callum N Baxter
Chairman & Chief Executive
15 April 2020
