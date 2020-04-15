Log in
STARVEST PLC    SVE   GB0009619817

STARVEST PLC

(SVE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/15 03:50:57 am
6.51 GBp   -3.56%
Starvest : Issue of Equity Update

04/15/2020 | 05:01am EDT

15 April 2020

Starvest Plc ('Starvest' or 'the Company')

Issue of Equity

Further to the Company's announcement of 6 April, the Company announces that 1,107,057 ordinary shares of £0.01 in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') that were issued to directors at a price of 4.25p per Ordinary Share will now be admitted to trading on AIM on or around 20 April 2020.

Callum N Baxter

Chairman & Chief Executive

15 April 2020

Enquiries to:

Starvest PLC

Callum Baxter or Gemma Cryan 02077 696 876 info@starvest.co.uk

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nomad)

Colin Aaronson, Harrison Clarke or Seamus Fricker 02073 835 100

SI Capital Ltd (Broker)

Nick Emerson or Alan Gunn 01483 413 500

Disclaimer

Starvest plc published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 09:00:02 UTC
