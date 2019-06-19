Starvest : Issue of Equity and Directors' Holdings

19 June 2019

Starvest Plc ('Starvest' or 'the Company')

Issue of Equity, Total Voting Rights and Directors' Holdings

The Company is pleased to announce that it has resolved to issue a total of 635,134 new Ordinary shares of £0.01 in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 1.85p per Ordinary Share as follows to two of its directors in lieu of fees for Q1 2019. The issue of new Ordinary Shares to directors is in accordance with the Company's focus on limiting the outflow of cash from the business, thereby preserving cash for investment opportunities as they present themselves.

The following table shows the number of new Ordinary Shares issued and their resultant total holdings:

Shareholder/Director name Number of ordinary shares issued Interest in enlarged issued share capital % of enlarged share capital Callum N Baxter 486,486 6,284,402 11.24 Mark Badros 148,648 148,648 0.27

Application will be made for the new shares to be admitted to trading on AIM with admission expected to take place on, or around, 25 June 2019.

Following admission, the Company's enlarged share capital will comprise 55,927,832 Ordinary Shares. No shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights is 55,927,832. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Callum N Baxter

Chairman & Chief Executive

19 June 2019

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Callum Baxter 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman and CEO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Starvest Plc b) LEI 2138002RU77NWA794295 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 1.0p each Identification code ISIN: GB0009619817 b) Nature of the transaction Participation in Fundraise c) Price(s) and volume(s) Name Price(s) Volume(s) Callum Baxter 1.85 486,486 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1.85 pence e) Date of the transaction 19 June 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue