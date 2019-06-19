Log in
STARVEST PLC

Starvest : Issue of Equity and Directors' Holdings

06/19/2019 | 05:29am EDT

19 June 2019

Starvest Plc ('Starvest' or 'the Company')

Issue of Equity, Total Voting Rights and Directors' Holdings

The Company is pleased to announce that it has resolved to issue a total of 635,134 new Ordinary shares of £0.01 in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 1.85p per Ordinary Share as follows to two of its directors in lieu of fees for Q1 2019. The issue of new Ordinary Shares to directors is in accordance with the Company's focus on limiting the outflow of cash from the business, thereby preserving cash for investment opportunities as they present themselves.

The following table shows the number of new Ordinary Shares issued and their resultant total holdings:

Shareholder/Director name

Number of ordinary shares issued

Interest in enlarged issued share capital

% of enlarged share capital

Callum N Baxter

486,486

6,284,402

11.24

Mark Badros

148,648

148,648

0.27

Application will be made for the new shares to be admitted to trading on AIM with admission expected to take place on, or around, 25 June 2019.

Following admission, the Company's enlarged share capital will comprise 55,927,832 Ordinary Shares. No shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights is 55,927,832. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Callum N Baxter

Chairman & Chief Executive

19 June 2019

Enquiries to:

Starvest PLC

Callum Baxter Chairman/CEO 07922 255 933 cbaxter@starvest.co.uk

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nomad)

Colin Aaronson, Harrison Clarke or Seamus Fricker 020 7383 5100

SI Capital Ltd (Appointed Broker)

Nick Emerson or Alan Gunn 01483 413 500

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Callum Baxter

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chairman and CEO

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Starvest Plc

b)

LEI

2138002RU77NWA794295

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of 1.0p each

Identification code

ISIN: GB0009619817

b)

Nature of the transaction

Participation in Fundraise

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Name

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Callum Baxter

1.85

486,486

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1.85 pence

e)

Date of the transaction

19 June 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mark Badros

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Starvest Plc

b)

LEI

2138002RU77NWA794295

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of 1.0p each

Identification code

ISIN: GB0009619817

b)

Nature of the transaction

Participation in Fundraise

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Name

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Mark Badros

1.85p

148,648

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1.85 pence

e)

Date of the transaction

19 June 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Disclaimer

Starvest plc published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 09:28:00 UTC
