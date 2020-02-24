Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Starvest plc    SVE   GB0009619817

STARVEST PLC

(SVE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/24 05:20:12 am
4.9 GBp   +3.16%
07:17aSTARVEST : Update on Investee Company - Ariana Resources Plc
PU
02/11STARVEST : Results for the year ended 30 September 2019
PU
2019STARVEST : Additional Investment in Cora Gold Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Starvest : Update on Investee Company - Ariana Resources Plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 07:17am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Starvest PLC - SVE
Update on Investee Company - Ariana Resources Plc
Released 12:15 24-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 9255D
Starvest PLC
24 February 2020

24 February 2020

Starvest Plc ('Starvest' or the 'Company')

Update on Investee Company - Ariana Resources Plc

Starvest PLC (LON:SVE), the London Stock Exchange AIM listed specialist mining and resources investment business, is pleased to announce an update for investee company Ariana Resources Plc (LON:AAU) ('Ariana').

Highlights:

· Annual production from Ariana's Kiziltepe operation exceeds 2019 guidance

· Kiziltepe operating costs reduced in the last quarter of 2019

· 87% of JV construction costs repaid

· 45% increase in share price since December 2019

Ariana's published production rates for the 50% owned Kiziltepe mine in Turkey show a total of 27,985oz gold was produced in 2019, which exceeded the production guidance of 25,000oz. Annual silver production was 363,649oz with peak production of 101,074oz in the last quarter of 2019.

Estimated operating costs for Q4 2019 were US$500/oz compared to US$540/oz in Q3 2019 and, as at the end of the last quarter of 2019, 87% of the JV construction capital loan of US$33m had been repaid. The company believe the remaining balance will be paid in April 2020, which will entitle Ariana to 51% of the profits generated by the mine.

The recent announcement by Ariana Resources can be found at:

https://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-detail/AAU/14431978.html

Ariana's peak closing price in February 2020 was 3.25p per share, an increase of over 45% on the December 2019 low of 2.2p per share.

Starvest currently holds 17,500,000 shares in Ariana Resources plc, representing 1.65% of the company.

Callum Baxter, Chairman/CEO of Starvest, commented, 'We are pleased to see Ariana continuing to exceed production guidance at its Kiziltepe gold/silver operation against a background of cost reduction. Debt is expected to be retired by April 2020 resulting in an increased share of JV revenue of 51%. Starvest holds 1.65% of Ariana and we look forward to further updates from Ariana's operations and exploration activities.'

Starvest is a specialist mining and resource investment company and has the industry knowledge and market exposure to select compelling opportunities early in the investment cycle.

Ariana Overview

Ariana is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the exploration, development and mining of epithermal gold-silver and porphyry copper-gold deposits in Turkey.

The company is in a JV over the Kiziltepe mine and has several exploration projects in development at Tavsan and Salinbas.

Tavsan is part of the Red Rabbit Project Area, together with the Kiziltepe mine, a 50:50 venture with Proccea Construction Co.Tavsan currently consists of five mineralised zones and the company claims it represents an opportunity to deliver 30,000 oz of gold per annum to the Red Rabbit Joint Venture via the development of a stand-alone heap-leach operation, which would increase production from approximately 20,000 oz pa to 50,000 oz pa between the two operations.

The wholly owned Salinbas project in north-east Turkey lies within the 'Hot Gold Corridor' which hosts several copper-gold projects including the Hot Maden deposit, which was acquired by Sandstorm Gold in 2017.

Ariana has also entered into a conditional agreement to acquire 100% of Dogu Akdeniz Mineralleri San. ve Tic. Ltd. ('Dogu'), a subsidiary of KEFI Minerals plc. Dogu holds a Net Smelter Return on the Kizilcukur Project and a valuable exploration database encompassing the Republic of Turkey.

Enquiries to:

Starvest PLC

Callum Baxter or Gemma Cryan 02077 696 876 info@starvest.co.uk

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nomad)

Colin Aaronson or Harrison Clarke 02073 835 100

SI Capital Ltd (Broker)

Nick Emerson or Alan Gunn 01483 413 500


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
UPDKKQBDBBKDBBB
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Update on Investee Company - Ariana Resources Plc - RNS

Disclaimer

Starvest plc published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 12:16:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STARVEST PLC
07:17aSTARVEST : Update on Investee Company - Ariana Resources Plc
PU
02/11STARVEST : Results for the year ended 30 September 2019
PU
2019STARVEST : Additional Investment in Cora Gold Limited
PU
2019STARVEST : Net Asset Value at 30 June 2019
PU
2019STARVEST : Issue of Equity and Directors' Holdings
PU
2019STARVEST : Half-year report - six months ended 31 March 2019
PU
2019STARVEST : Additional Investment in Investee Company
PU
2019STARVEST : Investee Company Cash acquisition by United Energy
PU
2019STARVEST : Update on Investee Company - Cora Gold Limited
PU
2019STARVEST : Investee Company Greatland Gold signs US$65m deal
PU
More news
Chart STARVEST PLC
Duration : Period :
Starvest plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARVEST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Callum Newton Baxter Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gemma Cryan Non-Executive Director
Mark Joseph Badros Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Ronaldson Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARVEST PLC131.71%3
BLACKROCK, INC.10.80%86 446
UBS GROUP3.76%46 889
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.9.49%41 678
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-10.51%40 567
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC11.84%32 165
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group