SWEF: Investment Update

24 September2019

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited: Investment Activity

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the 'Company' and, together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group') is pleased to announce that on 19th September 2019 the Group committed to fund a £56.8 million floating rate whole loan to support a residential scheme in London. The financing has been primarily provided in the form of an initial advance along with a smaller capex facility to support the sponsor's completion of the scheme. The loan term is 2 years, and the Group expects to earn an attractive risk-adjusted return in line with its stated investment strategy.

On 15 September 2019, the Group also received final repayment of EUR15 million for the loan against the Industrial portfolio, Europe as a result of a sale of the portfolioin line with the borrower's business plan.

Following these transactions, the Group has EUR28.2 milliondrawn on its revolving credit facility and £31 millionin cash, leading to a net cash amount of approximately £5.5million. The Group has unfunded commitments to borrowers of approximately £51million.

