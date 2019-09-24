Log in
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LT

(SWEF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/10 11:35:12 am
86.7 GBX   +0.12%
06/22SWEF : Dealings by Investment Adviser
PU
06/17SWEF : May NAV
PU
05/21SWEF : April NAV
PU
SWEF: Investment Update

09/24/2019 | 02:32am EDT

24 September2019

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. PERSONS OR IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited: Investment Activity

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the 'Company' and, together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group') is pleased to announce that on 19th September 2019 the Group committed to fund a £56.8 million floating rate whole loan to support a residential scheme in London. The financing has been primarily provided in the form of an initial advance along with a smaller capex facility to support the sponsor's completion of the scheme. The loan term is 2 years, and the Group expects to earn an attractive risk-adjusted return in line with its stated investment strategy.

On 15 September 2019, the Group also received final repayment of EUR15 million for the loan against the Industrial portfolio, Europe as a result of a sale of the portfolioin line with the borrower's business plan.

Following these transactions, the Group has EUR28.2 milliondrawn on its revolving credit facility and £31 millionin cash, leading to a net cash amount of approximately £5.5million. The Group has unfunded commitments to borrowers of approximately £51million.

For further information, please contact:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary - 01481 735879

Dave Taylor

Starwood Capital -020 7016 3655

Duncan MacPherson

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited -020 7710 7600

Neil Winward

Mark Bloomfield

Gaudi Le Roux

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group.

Disclaimer

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 06:31:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Paul Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Ronald Lucien Bridel Independent Non-Executive Director
John Richard Whittle Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Whittaker Investment Manager
