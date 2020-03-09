Log in
SWEF: Investment Update

03/09/2020 | 02:03am EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Released 07:00 09-Mar-2020

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF)
09-March-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

9 March2020

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. PERSONS OR IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited: Investment Update

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the 'Company' and, together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group') is pleased to announce the following investment activity during February 2020.

Commitments:

On 12th February 2020,the Group committed to fund a hotel acquisition financing for a total commitment of £15.0 million. The sponsor is a repeat borrower for the Group. The financing, whichhas been provided in the form of a significant initial advance to finance an asset acquisition together with a smaller capex facility, willsupport the sponsor's capital expenditure for improvement and rebranding of the hotel. The day one advance amount is £10.5 million whilst the total commitment is £15.0 million. The loan is for a term of 5 years.

On27th February 2020 the Group also committed to fund a £20.0 million upsize to an existing fixed rate mezzanine loan to support the development of a mixed-use scheme in London.Starwood Property Trust, Inc (through a wholly owned subsidiary) is participating in 50 per cent of the loan amount, providing the Company with a net commitment of £10.0 million. The remaining loan term is 1.75 years with a 1 year extension option. The Group expects to earn an attractive risk-adjusted return in line with its stated investment strategy for each of these commitments.

Repayments:

The Group received a full and final repayment of the €16 million loan on an office in Parisand€9.3 million of unscheduled amortisation on the loan on the mixed portfolio in Europe,following a portfolio of asset sales which was in line with the borrower's business plan.

Following this investment activity,the Group remains fullyinvested with approximately £16.5million of net debt,and commitments of approximately £78million.The Group's pipeline remains strongand well diversified by sector, geography and investment type.

For further information, please contact:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary - 01481 735879

Dave Taylor

Starwood Capital -020 7016 3655

Duncan MacPherson

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited -020 7710 7600

Mark Bloomfield

Mark Young

Nick Donovan

Maarten Freeriks

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group.


ISIN: GG00B79WC100
Category Code: PFU
TIDM: SWEF
LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50
Sequence No.: 50908
EQS News ID: 991439

End of Announcement EQS News Service



Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Disclaimer

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 07:02:07 UTC
