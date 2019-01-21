Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Starwood European Real Este Fin Ltd    SWEF   GG00B79WC100

STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTE FIN LTD (SWEF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/21 11:35:21 am
104.5 GBp   +0.48%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

SWEF: Net Asset Value - 31 December 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 01:54pm EST

This announcement contains price sensitive information.

As at the close of business on 31 December 2018, the unaudited cum-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 102.68p.

Loans advanced

413.4m

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (including accrued income)

21.9m

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

(8.8m)

Cash and cash equivalents

28.2m

Borrowing facilities (including accrued interest)

(69.0m)

Other net assets/(liabilities)

(0.6m)

Net assets

385.1m

Capital amounts drawn as at 31 December 2018 and amounts committed but undrawn as at 31 December 2018 is shown below.

Local Currency

Sterling (2)

Amounts drawn £m (1)

£142.0m

£142.0m

Amounts drawn EURm (1)

EUR321.2m

£289.6m

£431.6m

Committed but undrawn Loans £m

£8.3m

£8.3m

Committed but undrawn Loans EURm

EUR41.3m

£37.3m

£45.6m

(1) Balance includes both loans accounted at amortised cost and loans held at fair value through profit or loss. The amounts correspond to cash advanced, not values shown on statement of financial position.

(2) Euro amounts drawn and commitments converted at the month end spot rate. The difference between amounts drawn in the table above and 'Loans advanced' in the first table is accrued income.

Enquiries:

Ipes (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary

Dave Taylor

T: +44 1481 735879

E: dave.taylor@ipes.com

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

Disclaimer

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 18:53:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL EST
01:54pSWEF : Net Asset Value - 31 December 2018
PU
2018SWEF : Net Asset Value - 30 November 2018
PU
2018SWEF : Net Asset Value - 31 October 2018
PU
2018SWEF : Investment Update
PU
2018SWEF : September 2018 Factsheet
PU
2018SWEF : Dividend Declaration
PU
2018SWEF : Net Asset Value - 30 September 2018
PU
2018SWEF : Extension of Revolving Credit Facility
PU
2018SWEF : TR-1 Notification of Major Interest in Shares
PU
2018SWEF : Half Yearly Report 30 June 2018
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 390 M
Chart STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTE FIN LTD
Duration : Period :
Starwood European Real Este Fin Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL EST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,10  GBP
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Paul Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Ronald Lucien Bridel Independent Non-Executive Director
John Richard Whittle Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTE FIN LTD1.96%502
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION4.24%6 923
DIGITAL TELECOMMUNCNTS INFRSTRCTRE FUND--.--%4 556
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP13.90%3 136
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION7.13%2 471
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 152
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.