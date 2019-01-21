SWEF: Net Asset Value - 31 December 2018

This announcement contains price sensitive information.
As at the close of business on 31 December 2018, the unaudited cum-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 102.68p.
Capital amounts drawn as at 31 December 2018 and amounts committed but undrawn as at 31 December 2018 is shown below.
|
Loans advanced
|
413.4m
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (including accrued income)
|
21.9m
|
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
|
(8.8m)
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
28.2m
|
Borrowing facilities (including accrued interest)
|
(69.0m)
|
Other net assets/(liabilities)
|
(0.6m)
|
Net assets
|
385.1m
|
|
Local Currency
|
Sterling (2)
|
Amounts drawn £m (1)
|
£142.0m
|
£142.0m
|
Amounts drawn EURm (1)
|
EUR321.2m
|
£289.6m
|
|
|
£431.6m
|
Committed but undrawn Loans £m
|
£8.3m
|
£8.3m
|
Committed but undrawn Loans EURm
|
EUR41.3m
|
£37.3m
|
|
|
£45.6m
(1) Balance includes both loans accounted at amortised cost and loans held at fair value through profit or loss. The amounts correspond to cash advanced, not values shown on statement of financial position.
(2) Euro amounts drawn and commitments converted at the month end spot rate. The difference between amounts drawn in the table above and 'Loans advanced' in the first table is accrued income.
