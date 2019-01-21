SWEF: Net Asset Value - 31 December 2018

This announcement contains price sensitive information.

As

at

the

c

l

o

s

e

of

bu

s

ine

s

s

on

31

December

2018,

the

unaudited

c

u

m-dividend

net

a

s

s

e

t

value

of the Company's Ord i nary Shares was 102.68p.

Loans advanced 413.4m Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (including accrued income) 21.9m Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss (8.8m) Cash and cash equivalents 28.2m Borrowing facilities (including accrued interest) (69.0m) Other net assets/(liabilities) (0.6m) Net assets 385.1m

Cap

i

tal

amounts

drawn

as

at

31

December

2018

and

amounts

c

o

m

m

itted

but

un

d

rawn

as

at

31 December 2 018 is shown below.

Local Currency Sterling (2) Amounts drawn £m (1) £142.0m £142.0m Amounts drawn EURm (1) EUR321.2m £289.6m £431.6m Committed but undrawn Loans £m £8.3m £8.3m Committed but undrawn Loans EURm EUR41.3m £37.3m £45.6m

(1) Balance includes both loans accounted at amortised cost and loans held at fair value through profit or loss. The amounts correspond to cash advanced, not values shown on statement of financial position.

(2) Euro amounts drawn and commitments converted at the month end spot rate. The difference between amounts drawn in the table above and 'Loans advanced' in the first table is accrued income.

