SWEF: Notice of AGM

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

4April 2019

Publication and posting of AGM Notice and Proxy Form

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the 'Company') announces that its Sixth Annual General Meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. on 15 May 2019at the registered office of the Company at 1 Royal Plaza, Royal Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 2HL.

In connection with this meeting, copies of the following documents have been posted to shareholders:

Notice of the Sixth Annual General Meeting; and

Proxy Form for the Sixth Annual General Meeting.

The Notice of the Sixth Annual General Meeting, the Company's Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, which has now been published, and the Company's Articles of Incorporation are all available to view on, and download from, the Company's website at http://starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.These documents, the Company's Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2018have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Further information

For further information, please contact:

Ipes(Guernsey) Limited

Dave Taylor

T: +44 1481 735879

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

Mark Bloomfield

T: +44 20 7710 7660

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group.